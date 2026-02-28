Ali Larter: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Ali Larter: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Ali Larter

February 28, 1976

Cherry Hill, New Jersey, US

50 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Ali Larter?

Ali Larter is an American actress and former model, recognized for her powerful presence in various film genres. Her career has showcased a remarkable versatility across both dramatic and action roles.

She first gained widespread attention with her role in the horror film Final Destination, establishing her as a memorable figure in the genre. Larter’s ability to portray strong, complex characters quickly resonated with audiences.

Early Life and Education

Born in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Ali Larter grew up with her father, Danforth Larter, a trucking executive, and her mother, Margaret Walker, a realtor. She was discovered by a modeling scout at age fourteen, which quickly launched her into a global career.

Larter attended Carusi Middle School and Cherry Hill High School West, though she did not complete her senior year due to her demanding modeling schedule. This early professional experience fostered independence and a strong work ethic.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances marked Ali Larter’s early career before she found lasting love with actor Hayes MacArthur. They became engaged in December 2007 and married in August 2009.

Larter shares two children with MacArthur: a son, Theodore, born in 2010, and a daughter, Vivienne, born in 2015. The couple maintains a private but visible family life.

Career Highlights

Ali Larter’s contributions to the science fiction and horror genres have cemented her status in Hollywood. She portrayed Clear Rivers in the Final Destination franchise and the dual roles of Niki Sanders and Tracy Strauss in the acclaimed Heroes series.

Beyond acting, Larter expanded her brand by publishing a cookbook, Kitchen Revelry: A Year of Festive Menus from My Home to Yours, in 2013. She has also been a featured presence in lifestyle and fashion media.

Signature Quote

“I was brought up to believe that there is no such thing as failure as long as I’m trying my best.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Adorable Works Of Art Made By Even More Adorable Pawcassos
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Drag Queen Is So Good At Makeup, She Can Transform Herself Into Any Celebrity Or Character (26 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 AI-Generated Apocalyptic Images Showcase Flooded European Landmarks As If They Were Subjected To A Similar Attack That Originally Took Place In Ukraine
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Family Tries Guilt-Tripping A Guy Into Babysitting His 3 Nephews On Vacation, He Refuses And Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Try To Pass This Science General Knowledge Test
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is A Messed Up Part Of Society That Has Been Normalized? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025