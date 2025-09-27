What Happened to Jesse Tyler Ferguson from ‘Modern Family’?

For over a decade, Jesse Tyler Ferguson charmed audiences as Mitchell Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family. With 22 Emmy Award wins, Modern Family became one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. As one of the show’s main cast, Ferguson stood out with his sharp wit, impeccable timing, and heartfelt chemistry with Eric Stonestreet’s character, Cameron “Cam” Tucker.
Modern Family not only won numerous Emmy Awards but also broke barriers by normalizing a same-sex couple raising a family on primetime television. When Modern Family ended in 2020 after 11 seasons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson faced the challenge many long-running TV stars encounter. Stepping out of a career-defining role to explore new opportunities is no easy feat. Here’s a closer look at Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s personal life and career today, and how he’s thriving beyond the fame of Modern Family.
Returning to His Theater Roots
Before his breakout role on Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson was a seasoned stage actor with a deep-rooted passion for theater. He developed an early passion for acting and was already convinced, at the age of eight, that he wanted to be an actor. It comes as no surprise to those who know Ferguson that he would return to the stage after a successful decade-long run on screen. In 2022, Ferguson starred in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out, a powerful drama about baseball, sexuality, and identity, as Mason Marzac. The play also starred Jesse Williams and Patrick J. Adams.
Ferguson’s performance earned him his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play. He was also nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Play and Distinguished Performance Award at the Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Awards, respectively. If anything, it solidified his long-standing reputation as a theater actor. Winning a Tony wasn’t just a career milestone, as it was a perfect validation of Ferguson’s versatility. While many sitcom actors struggle to break away from their TV personas, Ferguson demonstrated that he could successfully navigate both worlds and shine. Since then, Ferguson has stayed busy, having starred in two other plays, including Gutenberg! The Musical! (2023) and Here We Are (2025).
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Life as a Family Man
Off-screen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Life has been equally rewarding. He married lawyer Justin Mikita on July 20, 2013, while Modern Family was still on air. However, post-Modern Family, Ferguson and Mikita welcomed their first child, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, on July 7, 2020, through surrogacy. Ferguson became a father of two on November 15, 2022, when he and husband Mikita welcomed their second child.
Becoming a father has been a profound experience for Ferguson, who has often shared how much joy and perspective parenthood has brought into his life. On social media, Ferguson frequently posts heartfelt glimpses into his family life, striking a balance between humor and touching reflections on fatherhood. Parenthood has also inspired Ferguson to slow down and be intentional about the projects he chooses. While his schedule remains busy, Ferguson has emphasized that being present for his children is a top priority.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Acting Roles Since Modern Family
Although Jesse Tyler Ferguson hasn’t landed a major role on television since Modern Family, he has made several guest appearances. The following year, he guest-starred as Garrison Vitar in an episode (“And the Two Partners Had a Fight…”) of CBS’s legal drama series The Good Fight. Since then, he has appeared as himself on two reality TV series, Martha Gets Down and Dirty (2021) and Dinner Time Live with David Chang (2024).
Ferguson also guest-starred in single episodes of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2022) and CBS’s police procedural comedy-drama series Elsbeth (2024). On the big screen, Ferguson was cast in a supporting role in the 2023 comedy horror Cocaine Bear. His most recent screen role was in a 2025 episode (“Working Girls”) of Hulu’s sitcom Mid-Century Modern, where he played Tevin.
He Diversified into Producing Projects on Film and Television
Having spent slightly over a decade on-screen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson decided to redirect his talents and efforts behind the scenes, in addition to returning to the stage. Making his debut as a producer in 2020, the same year Modern Family ended, Ferguson has produced seven projects as of 2025. Besides hosting the episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, he executive-produced 10 episodes of the podcast series Gay Pride & Prejudice. So far, Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s journey has proven that while Modern Family may have been a defining chapter, it was only the beginning of a rich and varied career.
