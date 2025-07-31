Where Is the Cast of ‘Jaws’ (1975) Today?

The 1975 Jaws cast today still holds a special place in cinematic history as part of one of the most influential films ever made. Jaws redefined the thriller genre and was a pivotal entry in Spielberg’s career, having grossed $477.9 million across all releases. Unsurprisingly, it became the highest-grossing film of all time until it was overthrown by Star Wars in 1977.
Released on June 20, 1975, Steven Spielberg’s Jaws turned 50 in 2025. The lives of the Jaws cast today is one filled with legacy. While some went on to have legendary careers, others chose quieter lives away from the spotlight. Sadly, a few have passed away, but they have left behind iconic legacies. Here’s a follow-up of the careers and lives of the 1975 Jaws cast today.
Roy Scheider as Chief Martin Brody
Roy Scheider played Amity police chief Martin Brody. Portraying the everyman hero, Scheider’s grounded performance was central to Jaws’ success. After the original 1975 Jaws movie, Roy Scheider reprised his role in the 1978 sequel, Jaws 2. He continued acting and starred in movies like All That Jazz (1979), Blue Thunder (1983), The Rainmaker (1997), and The Punisher (2004).
In the 1900s and early 2000s, Scheider appeared in several television shows and smaller film roles. Sadly, Roy Scheider passed away on February 10, 2008, at age 75, from a staph infection, having been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2004. Although he’s no longer alive to celebrate Jaws 50th anniversary, Roy Scheider’s portrayal of Brody remains one of cinema’s most iconic roles and a key reason the Jaws cast today is still beloved.
Richard Dreyfuss as Matt Hooper
Veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss portrayed the wealthy, young oceanographer Matt Hooper in Steven Spielberg’s 1975 Jaws movie. The character was the brainy and brave shark expert. Already an emerging talent at the time, Dreyfuss’s role in Jaws catapulted him into stardom. Post-Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss went on to win an Oscar for Best Actor in The Goodbye Girl (1977) and starred in several other major films. These include Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) and Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995).
To date, Dreyfuss continues to act, write, and advocate for civic education. Among the 1975 Jaws cast today, Richard Dreyfuss remains one of the most active and visible members. Since 1975, Dreyfuss has been married three times and is still married to Russian-born Svetlana Erokhin, whom he married in 2006. He’s a father of three, all from his first wife, Jeramie Rain.
Robert Shaw as Quint
English actor and writer Robert Shaw breathed life into the character of Quint, the eccentric local shark hunter. Shaw, a respected British actor, was already known for roles in From Russia with Love (1963) and The Sting (1973) before joining the Jaws cast. Tragically, Robert Shaw passed away on August 28, 1978, at age 51, from a heart attack while driving home with his wife and son. Shaw’s untimely death cut short what could have been an even more remarkable career. With Jaws having turned 50, Robert Shaw’s powerful presence and unforgettable performance ensure he remains a pillar of the Jaws cast today in spirit and memory.
Lorraine Gary as Ellen Brody
Although cast in a supportive role, Lorraine Gary’s portrayal of Ellen Brody made it one of the memorable characters in the 1977 Jaws movie. Her character was the supportive and strong wife of Chief Brody. Like other top cast members, Gary reprised her character in Jaws 2 and also in Jaws: The Revenge (1987). Interestingly, the 1987 Jaws sequel was Lorraine Gary’s final film before retiring from acting.
However, despite Steven Spielberg refusing to direct any other film in the franchise, Gary worked with the director again in his 1979 war comedy 1941. Today, Lorraine Gary leads a private life away from the public eye. Gary, who married entertainment industry executive Sidney Sheinberg in August 1956, has stayed married to him since then, having two sons.
Murray Hamilton as Mayor Larry Vaughn
Unarguably the most hated character in the 1975 Jaws movie, Murray Hamilton portrayed Amity Island’s Mayor Larry Vaughn. The stubborn and ill-fated Mayor’s refusal to close the beaches led to the great white shark disaster. Before Jaws, Hamilton was a seasoned character actor with appearances in The Spirit of St. Louis (1957), The Hustler (1961), The Graduate (1967), and The Way We Were (1973). Hamilton also reprised his role in Jaws 2. However, Murray Hamilton passed away from lung cancer on September 1, 1986, at age 63. Nevertheless, he remains an unforgettable part of the Jaws cast today, even decades after his death.
