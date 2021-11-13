Meet The Cast of “The Big Leap”

If you’re like most people, you can probably relate to the feeling of wanting a second chance at something. Unfortunately, those don’t tend to come around too often. However, FOX’s new series, The Big Leap exists in a world where second chances can prove to be the ultimate life-changing opportunity. The show centers around a diverse group of people who are looking to chase their dreams of being performers. They join a reality TV series called The Big Leap and agree to have their daily lives filmed. The show is inspired by a British reality series called The Big Ballet. Although the show itself has gotten some mixed reviews, the incredibly talented cast has been putting on amazing performances. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Big Leap.
Scott Foley as Nick Blackburn
Scott Foley has been acting professionally for the last 25 years. He got his first big break in 1998 when he was cast to play Noel Crane in Felicity. After the show ended, he continued to make appearances in several popular shows. In 2013, got another major opportunity when he played Jake Ballard in the popular series Scandal. Since then, he has been on a roll. On top of his work as an actor, Scott has also ventured over to the other side of the camera. He is a writer, director, and producer. In fact, most recently, produced several episodes of The Big Leap. Outside of acting, Scott is a dedicated family man. He has been married to actress Marika Domińczyk since 2007 and the couple has three children together. Prior to that, Scott had been married to Jennifer Garner from 2000 to 2004.
Simone Recasner as Gabby Lewis
Simone Recasner is much newer to the acting world than many of her castmates, but you’d never guess by watching her perform. She was born and raised in Los Angeles and she comes from an acting family. When asked how much The Big Leap means to her, Simone told Entertainment Weekly, “It means more than I can say it. It is something I didn’t see for myself, even as a trained person who is very much planning to make a career in this industry. I did not envision network TV embracing me in this way. I’m actively learning what it means as I’m going. It feels so monumental, and on a deeply personal level. I hope it makes people feel vindicated or good or empowered.”
Ser’Darius Blain as Reggie Sadler
It’s been a little more than 10 years since Ser’ Darius Blain started his professional acting career. However, the last few years are when things have really started to take off for him. In 2018, he was cast in the reboot of Charmed and now, The Big Leap has given him another great platform to share his skills. In addition to the show, he also has a few other projects in the pipeline that will likely be released within the next year.
Jon Rudnitsky as Mike Devries
As a stand-up comedian and an actor, performing is a major part of who Jon Rudnitsky is. Most people will recognize him best from playing various roles in Saturday Night Live from 2015 to 2016. However, The Big Leap marks his biggest role in a scripted series. For the most part, Jon has been pretty low-key when it comes to his personal life, but we do know that he is in a relationship with a woman named Courtney Grant.
Raymond Cham Jr. as Justin Reyes
Raymond Cham Jr is relatively new to the TV world, but he’s already working hard to make his mark. His role as Justin Reyes has allowed him to share his skills with a wide audience, and his fan base has been growing ever since. From what we can tell, Raymond doesn’t have any verified social media accounts.
Mallory Jansen as Monica Suillvan
Mallory Jansen is originally from Australia, but she is well on her way to becoming a star in the American entertainment industry. She trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York City and she has been working consistently since completing her studies. Since 2014, she has been cast in significant roles in several TV shows, and she’s already showing that she has the ability to play different kinds of characters across multiple genres. When Mallory isn’t working, she loves spending time with her husband, traveling, and being outdoors.
Kevin Daniels as Wayne Fontaine
Finding consistency in the entertainment industry isn’t an easy thing to do, but Kevin Daniels has managed to make it happen. Although all of his roles haven’t been major, Kevin leaves a lasting impact every time he gets in front of the camera. Not only has he had a successful live-action career, but Kevin has also done a good amount of voice work.
Anna Grace Barlow as Brittney Lovewell
Since making her first on-screen appearance in 2014, Anna Grace Barlow has been working hard to set herself up for bigger opportunities. Prior to The Big Leap, she was best known for her roles in shows like The Fosters and The Young and the Restless. Outside of her work, Anna has been pretty quiet about her life. We know that she got married to an actor named Taylor Boldt in 2017, but it’s unclear if the couple is still together.
Adam Kaplan as Simon Lovewell
Every actor has one role that changes the trajectory of their career for the better. For Adam Kaplan, that role is playing Simon Lovewell in The Big Leap. The series marks his biggest acting opportunity to date, and Adam certainly isn’t letting it go to waste. Now that people have gotten to see what Adam is capable of, they’re looking forward to seeing what he does in the future. Although he’s probably been pretty busy lately, Adam loves to enjoy his downtime with his loved ones. Unfortunately, to anyone out there who was hoping for a chance to shoot their shot with Adam, he is off the market. Adam is in a relationship with a man named Ashley Day.
Piper Perabo as Paula Clark
Piper Perabo has spent a good portion of her career doing movies. However, over the last decade, she has shifted her focus towards more TV opportunities. She is probably best known for playing Annie Walker in the TV series Covert Affairs. Piper has been married to writer/director Stephan Kay since 2014. The couple doesn’t have any children together, but Stephen has a child from a previous relationship.
Teri Polo as Julia Perkins
Teri Polo is a veteran in the industry and she has the resume to prove it. She has more than 100 acting credits and the list isn’t anywhere near done growing. Over the years, she has been in a wide variety of movies and shows but she is probably best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the popular Freeform series, The Fosters. Not only is Teri a talented actress, but she is a trained ballet dancer which is something that has probably come in very handy on The Big Leap.
Tom Lennon as Zach Peterman
Tom Lennon started his career on the stage, but he has also been a fixture on the screen for well over 25 years. His acting resume boasts nearly 180 acting credits which include movies and TV shows. Although acting is his main form of self-expression, Tom is also a talented writer and musician. He has written two young adult novels and he sometimes performs with a band called Sweet and Tender Hooligans.
Robert Wisdom as Earl Reyes
Robert Wisdom is an actor whose face you’ve probably seen on your screen numerous times over the years. He has a very impressive resume that includes shows like The Wire and Prison Break. His natural acting skills and his strong presence have helped him gain access to lots of opportunities. In addition to all of the live-action work he’s done, Robert has also had voice roles in several video games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Spider-Man: Web of Shadows.
Fabrice Calmels as Claude
Even though Fabrice Calmels only has a recurring role in The Big Leap, he has still been getting a good amount of attention for his work on the show. Interestingly enough, however, Fabrice isn’t really an actor. Despite making a few on-screen appearances over the years, Fabrice is actually a model and dancer. He trained at the Paris Opera Ballet School for seven years and is a dancer with the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago.
Brett Tucker as Linus
With a handsome face and plenty of talent to match, it is no surprise that Brett has been working consistently for the last 30 years. Brett is most well known for being in the TV show Neighbours from 1992 to 2010. During that time, he appeared in more than 500 episodes of toe show. More recently, he had a recurring role in the series Station 19. If The Big Leap gets brought back for another season, it would be nice to see his character play a bigger role in the show.