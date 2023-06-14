Will Trent Season 2 will inherit a slew of unresolved queries and storylines from its first season. With its initial set of 13 episodes, the series delved into Will Trent’s backstory. It spotlights his traumatic upbringing in a group home alongside Angie Polaski. The narrative extended into the present, where it underscored fresh alliances, rekindled affairs, and gripping criminal investigations. There’s also the profound bond between Will and his loyal canine.
The finale of Will Trent Season 1 left several threads hanging, beckoning exploration in the forthcoming season. These outstanding elements create a rich narrative landscape, ripe for exploration in future episodes. As the production of Will Trent Season 2 commences, the series will be well-poised to address and resolve the half-dozen lingering questions. Altogether, it’ll provide eagerly awaited answers to its audience.
Will Ormewood and his Wife Part Ways?
The relationship between Ormewood and Angie is filled with disputes and misunderstandings. In the context of Will Trent, their marriage is grounded in dishonesty and evasion. Although Gina, Ormewood’s wife, was only showcased briefly in Season 1, it was important to highlight their unstable relationship. Their marriage managed to persist due to their avoidance of confronting issues. But it seems inevitable that this will lead to a breaking point.
Inviting Angie for dinner, under the pretense of becoming familiar with her husband’s new associate, was actually a plot to address her about an affair. It’s clear Gina was aware of her one-time affair with her husband. The upcoming season of Will Trent may delve deeper into the troubled bond between Gina and Ormewood. \n fact, it may possibly hint at a divorce due to their evident marital problems.
Will Amanda Take Over as the GBI’s Head in Will Trent Season 2?
In Season 1, notably in the sixth episode, Amanda had an intriguing encounter with Director Armstrong of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Armstrong confided in her about retiring and his desire for Amanda to succeed him. However, the pathway to this lofty position wasn’t straightforward. Her decision to expose an intricate web of corruption within the GBI may have cast doubts.
In fact, it could have put Armstrong’s endorsement for her at stake. After these revelations, the relationship between Amanda and Armstrong remained noticeably tense. So, there was no clarity about who would step into the director’s shoes. Season 2 could serve as the platform to resolve this power struggle. Assuming the GBI director role could drastically shift Amanda’s persona in the series, offering her validation.
Will the Real Story Behind Lenny’s Death Be Revealed?
The plot thickened dramatically when Angie discovered that her past tormentor, Lenny, was released from prison. Even more, he was set to marry a woman with a teen daughter named Crystal. Angie felt a strong urge to distance the mother-daughter pair from Lenny’s clutches. However, the pair seemed reluctant to sever their ties with Lenny until he started abusing Crystal.
In a twist of fate, Crystal ended up killing Lenny, so Angie heroically stepped forward to take responsibility for the act. As it stands, the consensus seems to be that Angie acted in self-defense. However, it is uncertain whether this explanation will hold up under scrutiny. While law enforcement may not pursue the matter further, Angie’s history suggests her past may not remain hidden for long. The truth might trigger a wave of complications for Angie. Whether she will be able to navigate these intricacies or whether her past will come back to haunt her forms the basis of a suspenseful narrative.
Have Will and Angie Completely Ended Things?
The aftermath of Season 1 left many questions about the status of Will Trent and Angie’s on-again, off-again romance. Angie frequently distances herself from Will, thinking she’s not up to his standards. Meanwhile, Will is always trying to bridge the gap between them.
In Season 1, episode 11, their relationship faced another hiccup when Will discovered Angie’s hidden stash of drugs. Angie intended to use these drugs to set up Lenny Broussard, a fact unknown to Will. During Will’s undercover mission, he and Angie briefly reignited their passion. However, the romance was short-lived and ended after she took the blame for Lenny’s unfortunate fate. With the whirlwind of events involving Lenny Broussard and James Ulster, it’s hard to predict where Will and Angie’s relationship is headed in Will Trent Season 2.
Will Angie Be Paralyzed In The Will Trent Season 2?
In a chilling turn of events, James abducted Angie in the dramatic finale of Will Trent‘s first season. His motive: to exact revenge on Will, whom he held responsible for Lucy’s untimely demise. Angie was subjected to a savage attack at the hands of James, yet luckily, Will managed to reach her before she met a similar fate to Lucy.
However, the brutality of the assault had a traumatic impact on Angie’s spine, the repercussions of which may be long-lasting. Upon her arrival at the hospital, Angie was swiftly taken into surgery for an urgent spinal decompression. Doctors succeeded in stabilizing her spinal condition but were met with a grim prognosis. It became evident that the extent of the damage to Angie’s nerves was still unknown, and the gravity of her injuries suggested potential paralysis as an outcome.