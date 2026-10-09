‘Virgin River’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest?

Virgin River has spent seven seasons turning a tiny Northern California town into one of Netflix’s most durable romantic-drama worlds. What started with a nurse practitioner looking for a fresh start has expanded into marriages, medical crises, wildfires, pregnancies, criminal investigations, family discoveries, and enough complicated relationships to involve almost everyone living near Jack’s bar. Season 7 arrived in March 2026, while Netflix has already renewed the series for an eighth season.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
This ranking focuses on 10 recognizable performers from the show’s long-running ensemble and recent seasons. Television salaries, film work, directing, producing, voice acting, theater, residuals, and other established entertainment income are considered. Public financial reporting is much stronger for the veteran performers than for several Canadian supporting actors, so broader ranges are used where appropriate. Ranked from the lowest estimated fortune to the highest, here are the Virgin River cast members who appear to be the wealthiest.
10. Kandyse McClure
Kandyse McClure plays Kaia Bryant, the firefighter who develops a relationship with Preacher before becoming increasingly integrated into Virgin River itself. By Season 7, Kaia has taken over as the town’s fire chief and has to decide whether settling permanently in one place fits the life she actually wants. McClure arrived with more than two decades of genre television experience, most famously playing Anastasia Dualla on Battlestar Galactica.
Public estimates place McClure’s fortune around $1 million, with approximately $1 million – $2 million providing a reasonable range given the lack of disclosed financial information. Her income has come almost entirely through a long acting career encompassing Hemlock Grove, Motherland: Fort Salem, The Imperfects, Charmed, films, television movies, and now Virgin River. Kaia has become one of McClure’s most sustained recent roles and gives her another dependable source of streaming-era television income.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Kandyse McClure
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|McClure has built her fortune through more than two decades of steady television work rather than one enormous franchise payday.
9. Benjamin Hollingsworth
Benjamin Hollingsworth plays Dan Brady, the former Marine whose attempts to rebuild his life have repeatedly been complicated by crime, money, and his relationship with Brie Sheridan. Season 7 brings Brady and Brie back toward one another before ending his story on another dangerous cliff-hanger. Hollingsworth was already a familiar television performer before the series through Code Black, where he spent three seasons playing Dr. Mario Savetti.
Estimates of Hollingsworth’s wealth are unusually inconsistent, ranging from around $1 million to substantially higher numbers. A cautious $1 million – $2 million range avoids treating the least supported estimates as fact. His income comes from nearly two decades of television and film work, including Suits, Cold Pursuit, television movies, producing, and seven seasons of Virgin River. Brady has become his longest-running major role and likely represents one of the strongest financial anchors of his career.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Benjamin Hollingsworth
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Published estimates vary sharply, so a conservative range is more defensible than the much larger figures found on some celebrity-finance sites.
8. Sara Canning
Sara Canning joined Season 7 as Victoria, a former police officer who now works as an investigator for the state medical board. She arrives in Virgin River to examine Doc’s practice, immediately placing herself inside one of the season’s largest medical storylines. Canning became internationally recognizable years earlier as Jenna Sommers on The Vampire Diaries, then built a substantial Canadian television career through Primeval: New World and Remedy.
Canning’s net worth is generally estimated around $1.5 million – $2 million. Her earnings have accumulated through television, feature films, independent projects, producing, and convention appearances connected to her earlier genre work. She also appeared in War for the Planet of the Apes and A Series of Unfortunate Events, adding major studio and Netflix credits to her résumé. Victoria is a newer addition to Virgin River, so the series has contributed far less to Canning’s overall wealth than it has for long-running regulars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sara Canning
|$1.5 million – $2 million
|
|Canning joined the series in Season 7 after already establishing a long television and film career.
7. Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge has led the series from its first episode as Mel Monroe, the nurse practitioner whose decision to leave Los Angeles eventually gives her an entirely new family and home. After years of setbacks, Mel finally marries Jack in Season 6, and Season 7 allows the couple to begin married life while pursuing parenthood. Breckenridge had already appeared in American Horror Story, The Walking Dead, and This Is Us before becoming the face of the Netflix drama.
Breckenridge’s current net worth is estimated at approximately $4 million. Seven seasons as the lead of a successful streaming series provide the clearest recent financial foundation, but her career also includes film acting, photography, and extensive voice work on Family Guy. Real estate has also formed part of her financial picture. Mel has given Breckenridge the longest sustained leading role of her career and turned her from a recognizable television character actor into the central star of a global Netflix series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Alexandra Breckenridge
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Seven seasons as Mel have made Virgin River the defining leading role of Breckenridge’s career.
6. Teryl Rothery
Teryl Rothery plays Muriel St. Claire, whose evolution from Hope’s romantic competition into one of Virgin River’s most dependable residents has given her increasing emotional weight across the series. Rothery had already accumulated an extraordinary television résumé before arriving in town. Science-fiction fans know her best as Dr. Janet Fraiser on Stargate SG-1, where she appeared in dozens of episodes during the franchise’s early years.
Rothery’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $4 million. Nearly 200 screen credits help explain that figure. Alongside Stargate SG-1 and Virgin River, she has worked on Cedar Cove, Arrow, Nancy Drew, The Good Doctor, Hallmark movies, stage productions, and an enormous amount of voice acting. Rothery has built wealth through sheer professional longevity, remaining continuously employable across live-action television, animation, science fiction, romance, and television movies for decades.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Teryl Rothery
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Rothery’s fortune reflects nearly 200 screen credits and decades of unusually consistent television and voice work.
5. Austin Nichols
Austin Nichols joined Season 7 as Eli, a doctor from Mel’s past whose connection to her dates back to her work with Nurses Without Borders. Nichols brings a substantial television résumé into the series despite being a recent addition. He spent several seasons as Julian Baker on One Tree Hill, starred in HBO’s John from Cincinnati, and later played Spencer Monroe on The Walking Dead.
Nichols’ net worth is widely estimated at approximately $4 million. His wealth has come from more than 25 years of acting across television and film, including studio movies such as The Day After Tomorrow, Wimbledon, and Glory Road. He has also worked behind the camera as a director. Because Eli only entered Virgin River in its seventh season, Nichols’ position here reflects the career he accumulated before joining the Netflix ensemble rather than a fortune built primarily from the series.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Austin Nichols
|$3 million – $4 million
|
|Nichols arrived in Season 7 with more than two decades of television and film earnings already behind him.
4. Colin Lawrence
Colin Lawrence plays John “Preacher” Middleton, Jack’s longtime friend and former Marine who gradually realizes that managing the bar cannot be the entirety of his future. Season 7 finally allows Preacher to think more seriously about his own ambitions while his relationship with Kaia becomes increasingly settled. Lawrence had been working steadily for more than two decades before Virgin River, appearing on Battlestar Galactica, The Killing, iZombie, and Riverdale.
Lawrence’s net worth is commonly estimated around $5 million. That figure reflects decades of continuous Canadian and American television work rather than a sudden financial breakthrough. His résumé includes dozens of guest roles, recurring characters, television films, studio projects, and now seven seasons as a principal member of one of Netflix’s longest-running dramas. Preacher has provided Lawrence with a degree of stability and international visibility that few of his earlier parts offered, making the show a significant late-career financial asset.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Colin Lawrence
|$4 million – $5 million
|
|Lawrence’s wealth reflects more than 30 years of steady screen work, with Preacher becoming his largest continuing role.
3. Martin Henderson
Martin Henderson stars as Jack Sheridan, the former Marine and bar owner whose romance with Mel has powered the series since its beginning. Season 7 finally allows Jack to operate as Mel’s husband while the pair build their farm and begin pursuing parenthood. Henderson’s career stretches back to his teenage years in New Zealand, where he appeared on Shortland Street before moving into international film and American television.
Henderson’s net worth is currently estimated at approximately $6 million. His pre-Virgin River résumé includes The Ring, Torque, Everest, Off the Map, and a substantial run as Dr. Nathan Riggs on Grey’s Anatomy. Seven seasons as the male lead of Virgin River have added one of the most consistent paychecks of his career. Property and decades of international acting work provide further financial weight, putting Henderson comfortably among the show’s wealthiest regular performers.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Martin Henderson
|$5 million – $6 million
|
|Henderson’s fortune combines decades of international acting with seven seasons as one of the show’s two principal leads.
2. Tim Matheson
Tim Matheson plays Vernon “Doc” Mullins, the stubborn physician whose clinic becomes one of the foundations of life in Virgin River. Season 7 puts Doc under unusual pressure when his ability to practice medicine is challenged, extending a storyline that makes his professional identity just as important as his relationship with Hope. Matheson’s career began in childhood and has now lasted more than six decades across acting, directing, producing, and voice performance.
Matheson’s net worth is estimated at approximately $7 million. His film résumé includes the enduring comedy National Lampoon’s Animal House, while television brought major roles on The West Wing, Burn Notice, and Hart of Dixie. He has also directed episodes of numerous television series, creating a major additional income stream beyond acting. Decades of residuals, directing fees, producing work, voice roles, and property give Matheson one of the broadest financial foundations anywhere in the cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tim Matheson
|$6 million – $7 million
|
|Matheson’s extensive directing career gives him a major additional income stream beyond his long history as an actor.
1. Annette O’Toole
Annette O’Toole plays Hope McCrea, Virgin River’s fiercely involved mayor and Doc’s longtime partner. Seven seasons have taken Hope through reconciliation, illness, recovery, political battles, and a renewed marriage, giving O’Toole one of the show’s richest long-term character arcs. She entered the series with decades of major screen work already behind her, including Lana Lang in Superman III, Beverly Marsh in It, and Martha Kent on Smallville.
O’Toole’s widely reported net worth is approximately $10 million, placing her at the top of this ranking. There is an important qualification: that figure is generally reported as her combined household net worth with husband Michael McKean, so it should not be interpreted as a verified $10 million individual fortune. Her own income nevertheless spans more than five decades of acting, music, songwriting, television, film, and stage work. She and McKean even co-wrote the Academy Award-nominated song “A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow” for A Mighty Wind. Among the commonly reported figures attached to the cast, O’Toole sits highest.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Annette O’Toole
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|The commonly cited $10 million figure is combined with husband Michael McKean, so it is not a verified individual net worth.
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