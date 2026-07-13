Jennifer Lopez’s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As “Inappropriate”

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Wimbledon is known as much for its fashion as it is for its tennis, with attendees carefully balancing standout summer style with the tournament’s prestigious, smart-casual atmosphere.

While stars including Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield drew praise for their sartorial choices at this year’s men’s singles final, Jennifer Lopez found herself at the center of social media backlash over a style stumble.

She sparked criticism for wearing a wide-brimmed hat, despite Wimbledon’s guidance advising female guests to avoid them in the Royal Box, as they may obstruct the view of spectators seated behind them.

Calling the accessory “inappropriate,” a netizen claimed the singer “clearly wasn’t there for the sport.”

A single accessory turned Jennifer Lopez’s Wimbledon appearance into one of the tournament’s most talked-about fashion controversies

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: _youngshot

Lopez arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in a head-to-toe monochromatic Ralph Lauren ensemble.

She opted for a sleeveless beige georgette wrap-around dress for the outing and carried a matching cognac leather-and-linen handbag, paired with diamond huggie earrings.

Her hat was impressive in size, with the fashion house describing it as 17 inches wide on its website.

Jennifer Lopez’s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As “Inappropriate”

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: WireImage

While it was practical for Lopez to wear it to block out the scorching London heat amid the heatwave affecting the nation, it became an intense talking point among viewers at home.

“Complete disregard for the dressing rules and for her fellow spectators,” a user commented, adding, “That’s just classless wearing a wide-brim hat to a seated event where people need to look forward.”

“It’s ridiculous,” commented a second, while a third agreed, saying, “That hat at Wimbledon is a crime.”

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: WireImage

Others called the hat “idiotic” for many reasons, including how “it did not even shade her face” and how it looked like “Ross’s Kangol hat” from Season 10, Episode 9 of Friends.

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;
Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: WireImage

Many hypothesized that the hat was not a miss on Lopez’s part and that she donned it on purpose to attract attention.

“Wherever she goes, it’s always ‘look at me, everyone look at me,’” one said.

“She told the paparazzi, ‘I’ll be the one wearing a giant straw hat so you won’t be able to miss me,’” said another.

Not everyone was on board with the backlash, as many viewers pointed out how Lopez’s hat wasn’t blocking anyone’s view

“Exactly whose view is she blocking? All the heads behind her seem well above her hat,” a fan said, adding, “People just need something to make fun of, I guess.”

“Nothing wrong with her hat. These English [people] are just a bunch of whiny hypocrites,” asserted another, reminding people of the headpieces women of the royal family regularly wear.

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: SylwiaToka43618

Kate Middleton wore a similar hat a day before, but no one is moaning about that,” a third echoed.

The Princess of Wales attended the women’s final on Saturday, sporting a tan Panama fedora as Linda Nosková defeated Karolína Muchová to claim her maiden Grand Slam title. 

Another Lopez fan noted, “She took it off soon and did not cause anyone inconvenience.” 

Cynthia Erivo’s distinctive hat choice also grabbed headlines during the event

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: WireImage

The Wicked actress sat right behind Jennifer Lopez in the Royal Box and was photographed wearing a navy blue pinstripe suit paired with a matching striped shirt from Ralph Lauren. 

She completed her look with a tie and a navy woven cloche bucket hat.

Her choice of headwear was deemed inappropriate for summer by netizens.

“It elevated the fit, but girl, you’ve got to be sweating,” one wrote, while another remarked, “It’s July, not December.”

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: WireImage

“I’d be one giant sweat stain in it,” wrote a third.

A fourth wondered, “Do famous people have secret cooling methods we don’t know about?”

Additionally, many joked that the hat reminded them of Peaky Blinders.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner overcame an early challenge from Alexander Zverev to retain his Wimbledon title.

After losing a closely contested first-set tie-break, the Italian regained control of the match, winning the next three sets.

The 3-hour, 46-minute epic concluded with a final scoreline of 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

“Glad I didn’t sit behind her,” a netizen said about Lopez

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: violetgurl80s

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;
Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: amaFancyNancy

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

Image credits: kalaniicheryyy

Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Jennifer Lopez&#8217;s Outfit Choice For Wimbledon Slammed As &#8220;Inappropriate&#8221;

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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