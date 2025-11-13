30 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Every Wedding

As perfect as most wedding photos seem, there’s a lot of chaos behind them. Kids causing mayhem and bridezillas going ballistic are just the tip of the iceberg. And what better way to sum up wedding fails than create a list of some of the funniest memes to scroll through when the (emotional) hangover hits after the ceremony? Scroll down to check out the entries and upvote your faves!

#1

Getting your guests to honor the most ridiculous dress code is easy. If you lie to them.

Image source: weddinggeek

#2

Making a wedding work is easier than making a marriage work. True, you still have to compromise, but it involves a lot more cake.

#3

Nothing is as real as a ring accompanied with the words “till death do us part.”

Image source: wedango.inc

#4

Wedding photos and photobombing go together better than groomsmen and awkward speeches.

#5

Wedding DJs are a great way to add spice to any reception and break a few of your grandparents’ limbs.

Image source: rococo.weddings

#6

Wearing white to a wedding isn’t the only way to make enemies with the bride.

Image source: golddivaeventsmtl

#7

#8

If everyone took their duties as responsibly as a best man does, the economy would reach its peak before that one uncle gets wasted.

Image source: Renee Mulcahey

#9

Wedding ceremony seating basics: you are where you belong. And if you’re surrounded with children who are at least 20 years young, you are where you belong.

#10

There’s a fine line between a reasonable woman and an emotional wreck who has no regard for human life, and it’s called a wedding.

#11

Kevin Hart knows that every family’s history book begins with a wedding photo.

Image source: weddingmemesofficial

#12

The perks of marrying someone involve having a person to split your life mistakes with.

#13

I bet this couple went to a pizza place on their first date.

Image source: toddgood

#14

If you want to marry someone you’ve known for a week, fly to Vegas. If you want to wait for the perfect person in the perfect place on the perfect day with a perfect perfect… Good luck.

Image source: uhhh_joke

#15

Wedding etiquette rules: the bride is always right. Also, the bride is always right.

#16

Expectations and reality tend to differ. Especially during weddings.

Image source: reginacupcake29

#17

The best guests are those who bring more guests. More guests who run around without their pants and smell like poop.

Image source: twinecelebrations

#18

Image source: weddingchicks

#19

Is everyone in the wedding business a thief? Or is every thief in the wedding business?

#20

A wedding photographer is always a good investment.

Image source: nicolebrownphotography

#21

Image source: weddingmemesofficial

#22

If you fear you look bad in front of the wedding photographer, believe them when they say that they’ve seen a lot worse.

#23

#24

Image source: wedango.inc

#25

Image source: theweddingstresser

#26

Cake can transform a bad wedding into a good one. And a good one into the perfect one. And the perfect one into… You knew where this is going, don’t you? Cake.

Image source: carmenpmatheny

#27

#28

Image source: gethitchedeu

#29

#30

Image source: thebridalfactoryoutlet

