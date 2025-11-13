30 Hilarious Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Every Wedding

As perfect as most wedding photos seem, there’s a lot of chaos behind them. Kids causing mayhem and bridezillas going ballistic are just the tip of the iceberg. And what better way to sum up wedding fails than create a list of some of the funniest memes to scroll through when the (emotional) hangover hits after the ceremony? Scroll down to check out the entries and upvote your faves!
#1
Getting your guests to honor the most ridiculous dress code is easy. If you lie to them.
Image source: weddinggeek
#2
Making a wedding work is easier than making a marriage work. True, you still have to compromise, but it involves a lot more cake.
#3
Nothing is as real as a ring accompanied with the words “till death do us part.”
Image source: wedango.inc
#4
Wedding photos and photobombing go together better than groomsmen and awkward speeches.
#5
Wedding DJs are a great way to add spice to any reception and break a few of your grandparents’ limbs.
Image source: rococo.weddings
#6
Wearing white to a wedding isn’t the only way to make enemies with the bride.
Image source: golddivaeventsmtl
#7
#8
If everyone took their duties as responsibly as a best man does, the economy would reach its peak before that one uncle gets wasted.
Image source: Renee Mulcahey
#9
Wedding ceremony seating basics: you are where you belong. And if you’re surrounded with children who are at least 20 years young, you are where you belong.
#10
There’s a fine line between a reasonable woman and an emotional wreck who has no regard for human life, and it’s called a wedding.
#11
Kevin Hart knows that every family’s history book begins with a wedding photo.
Image source: weddingmemesofficial
#12
The perks of marrying someone involve having a person to split your life mistakes with.
#13
I bet this couple went to a pizza place on their first date.
Image source: toddgood
#14
If you want to marry someone you’ve known for a week, fly to Vegas. If you want to wait for the perfect person in the perfect place on the perfect day with a perfect perfect… Good luck.
Image source: uhhh_joke
#15
Wedding etiquette rules: the bride is always right. Also, the bride is always right.
#16
Expectations and reality tend to differ. Especially during weddings.
Image source: reginacupcake29
#17
The best guests are those who bring more guests. More guests who run around without their pants and smell like poop.
Image source: twinecelebrations
#18
Image source: weddingchicks
#19
Is everyone in the wedding business a thief? Or is every thief in the wedding business?
#20
A wedding photographer is always a good investment.
Image source: nicolebrownphotography
#21
Image source: weddingmemesofficial
#22
If you fear you look bad in front of the wedding photographer, believe them when they say that they’ve seen a lot worse.
#23
#24
Image source: wedango.inc
#25
Image source: theweddingstresser
#26
Cake can transform a bad wedding into a good one. And a good one into the perfect one. And the perfect one into… You knew where this is going, don’t you? Cake.
Image source: carmenpmatheny
#27
#28
Image source: gethitchedeu
#29
#30
Image source: thebridalfactoryoutlet
