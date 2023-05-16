9 Best Ali Wong Roles In Movies And TV Shows

Ali Wong is a comedic powerhouse and rising star in Hollywood. She first gained widespread recognition with her hilarious stand-up specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife on Netflix. Since then, Ali Wong has made a name for herself as a writer, producer, and actress in both movies and TV shows. Wong is known for her unique brand of humor that is unapologetic, raw, and relatable. Her comedic style reflects her experiences as an Asian-American woman, a wife, and a mother.
Here, we will take a look at some of Ali Wong’s best roles in movies and TV shows. From her earliest performances as Claire in Savages to her voice acting in Tuca & Bertie, Wong has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to Ali Wong’s work, this piece will give you a deeper appreciation for her talent and comedic genius.
1. American Housewife
One of Ali Wong’s notable roles in a TV show is her recurring role in American Housewife. The ABC sitcom follows the daily struggles of Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a wife and mother of three who is trying to fit into the wealthy and judgmental community of Westport, Connecticut. Wong plays Doris, Katie’s blunt and outspoken friend who is always there to offer support and most importantly, comedic relief. Wong’s portrayal of Doris is a standout performance in the show, as she effortlessly delivers one-liners and perfectly timed punchlines.
2. Father Figures
In the 2017 comedy Father Figures, Ali Wong plays a small but memorable role as Ali, the love interest of Peter (Ed Helms). The film follows fraternal twin brothers Kyle and Peter as they go on a road trip to find their long-lost father, and along the way, they encounter a diverse cast of characters, including Ali. Despite having limited screen time, she manages to make a lasting impression on the audience with her deadpan delivery and sarcastic wit.
3. Love, Victor
Ali Wong made a guest appearance in the second season of the Hulu series Love, Victor as Ms. Thomas, a new counselor at Creekwood High School. The show follows the journey of Victor, a high school student who is navigating his sexual orientation and identity while dealing with family and school-related issues. Wong’s portrayal of Ms. Thomas is a departure from her usual comedic roles, as she brings a grounded and empathetic approach to the character.
4. Ask the StoryBots
Ali Wong lent her voice to the animated children’s series Ask the StoryBots, produced by Netflix. The show centers around the adventures of a group of colorful robots who aim to answer curious kids’ questions about various topics, such as space, dinosaurs, and the human body. Wong voices the character of Ali, a friendly and knowledgeable StoryBot who helps the other bots find answers to kids’ questions.
5. Fresh Off the Boat
This sitcom follows the Huang family as they move from Washington, D.C. to Orlando, Florida in the 1990s. Ali Wong guest-starred in the show’s third season as Jocelyn, a fellow mother in the Huangs’ neighborhood who becomes a rival to Jessica (Constance Wu). Her portrayal of Jocelyn is hilarious and entertaining, as she brings a touch of absurdity to the show. Wong was also a writer for the first three seasons of the sitcom.
6. Beef
The Netflix series Beef was created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin and stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in the lead roles of Danny Cho and Amy Lau. The show follows the story of two individuals who find themselves spiraling into a cynical quest for revenge after being involved in a road-rage altercation in a car park. An emotionally complex character sees Wong dig into the depths of her talent to deliver a masterpiece.
7. Tuca & Bertie
Tuca & Bertie is an adult animated sitcom that follows the lives of two best friends, Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (voiced by Ali Wong), as they navigate their personal and professional lives in a colorful and surreal world. Bertie is a multifaceted character, and Wong’s voice work captures her essence perfectly. Her chemistry with Haddish is also a highlight of the show, as the two actresses create a dynamic and engaging friendship that is a joy to watch.
8. Savages
In the 2012 crime thriller Savages directed by Oliver Stone, Ali Wong plays the role of a razor-sharp lawyer named Elaine who works for a Mexican drug cartel. The film follows the story of two pot growers, played by Taylor Kitsch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who find themselves in over their heads when they get involved in the cartel’s business. One of Wong’s earliest jobs, her impressive performance leaves a lasting impression and paves the way for her rise in the industry.
9. Always Be My Maybe
A romantic comedy released on Netflix in 2019 that stars Ali Wong and Randall Park as childhood friends Sasha and Marcus, who reconnect as adults and navigate their complicated feelings for each other. Wong co-wrote the film with Park and Michael Golamco, adding her distinctive comedic voice and personal experiences to the story. Always Be My Maybe is a testament to Wong’s talents as a writer, actor, and comedian. It further solidifies her position as a leading figure in Asian-American media representation and storytelling.
