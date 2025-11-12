Once I Got Lost In The Tatras During Winter And Totally Fell In Love With This Wonderland

First time I visited Tatras in the late autumn. The mountains covered by snow and ice got deep into my heart and I decided to return as often as possible.

I’d like to share with you a couple pictures I took during my winter trips to this beautiful place. I tried to catch some beautiful light, interesting clouds froms, silence and the power of nature spending early mornings, cold evenings and sunny days with my camera in the company of the Tatras.

The Tatra Mountains are the highest range of the Carpathians. Divided between Poland and Slovakia are natural treasures of Europe. This wonderland looks perfect at any season. Especially in the winter.

The Belianske Tatras in the New Year’s morning

Fire wave over “the Sleeping Knight” – Giewont mountain

Little wooden church in Jaszczurówka

Winter dance of sun and mist

The colors of the snow during the sunrise in the Tatras

In the moonlight. The last night of 2017

Trees set on fire – the first rays of the sun

Little cottage covered by snow

Winter trail

Wanderer admiring the beauty of this place

Giewont flooded by a river of golden light

Village under the giants – Bukowina Tatrzańska

