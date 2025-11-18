Hey Pandas, How Do You Like Money?

by

Like it or not, money is life and money brings people together.

#1

In my bank account.

#2

I like it in larger amounts than I currently have, thank you.

Haha, at the same time I grew up relatively poor and I don’t care about money much at all. You don’t need to be wealthy to have a good life. You just need good genetics and a resourceful family, lol.

#3

Not much. I like comfort, i like not to worry about every day money but i would choose a peaceful job over a better payed one.

#4

Overrated. It’s only here because the old ways of trading wasn’t as effective. (For those who don’t know, people traded things for food and animals etc but something could go wrong). So money was invented but now you need to have so much of it just to try and survive like a half decent human. I don’t want to buy a can of beans and then be in debt for the next year.

#5

In the bin nearest the entry to the park. In mixed denominations and unmarked and don’t call the Police

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 30 Quirky Comics About Life & More
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
117 Flirty Jokes To Get Your Crush Smiling
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
The Ultimate IQ Visual Test: Spot Imposters From These 25 Visual Clues
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Domino Masters”
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2022
4-Year-Old Twin Girls Wanted Hulk Princess Cake For Their Birthday And Their Parents Delivered
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Richard Goodall Returns to America’s Got Talent with a Powerful Performance
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.