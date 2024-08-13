Melinda Monroe: Character Analysis from ‘Virgin River’

At the heart of Netflix’s romantic drama series Virgin River lies its beloved protagonist, Melinda Monroe. Since the show premiered on December 6, 2019, audiences have followed Mel as she navigates and adapts to the new town of Virgin River. Sue Tenney has adapted and developed the series based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River novels.
Besides season 3, which had an average rating, all of Netflix’s Virgin River seasons have received high ratings. Thanks, in no small part, to the relatability of Melinda Monroe’s character. As a midwife and nurse practitioner, the character helps serve as an icon for the profession on television. With recent confirmations of an early release of Virgin River season 6, Melinda Monroe is set to return to television screens in 2024. But who is Melinda Monroe? Here’s everything to know about the Virgin River character.
Melinda Monroe’s Life Before Virgin River
Netflix’s Virgin River began with Nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moving into the remote town of Virgin River. As the series progressed, more information about Mel’s background was revealed. Not much is known about Melinda Monroe’s early life. However, she married Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies) in L.A. before arriving in Virgin River. While married to Mark, Mel struggled with conception and once had a stillbirth.
As a married couple, Mel and Mark unsuccessfully attempted five IVF treatments. This began to take a toll on their marriage as Mark was no longer interested in the treatments. Their disagreement eventually leads to Mark’s death as the couple is hit by a truck , Mark briefly takes his eyes off the road. Although rushed to the hospital, Mark succumbed to his injuries. Looking to escape the painful memories of her marriage and Mark’s death, she applies for a job in Virgin River.
Melinda Monroe’s Career in Virgin River
After being hired as a midwife and assistant to Virgin River’s town doctor, Vernon “Doc” Mullins (Tim Matheson), she quickly realizes the doctor isn’t enthused to have her in the clinic. Mel and Doc continue to clash over Doc’s reluctance to allow her to practice medicine. Save for Virgin River’s Mayor, Hope McCrea’s (Annette O’Toole) pleas and intervention, Mel wanted to resign and leave the job. However, she proves herself a worthy medical practitioner after a family is poisoned, causing Doc to finally add her name to the clinic’s practices’ sign.
As she struggled to fit in professionally, Melinda Monroe’s past came knocking with the arrival of Mark’s sister, Stacey, in Virgin River. Stacey wanted Mel to return her wedding ring, as it was a family heirloom. Although struggling to move on from Mark’s death, Mel keeps the ring. Mel became an integral part of Virgin River as the show progressed, forming new relationships with the residents. Melinda Monroe is also revealed to have two maternal half-sisters: older sister Joey Barnes and deceased younger sister Chloe Jensen.
Melinda Monroe’s Relationships
Virgin River began with Melinda Monroe as a widow. However, through flashbacks, audiences knew and saw her late husband, Mark Monroe. In Virgin River, Mel slowly got close to the bartender and owner of Jack’s Bar, Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson). Although they initially struggle to keep their emotions in check, especially with Mel’s recent loss, they eventually confess their feelings to one another.
Like any new relationship, Mel and Jack are threatened by several internal and external forces. Although Jack initially tried to downplay his relationship with Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley), she became a central figure in their lives. After Charmaine was revealed to be pregnant with twins, Mel and Jack’s romantic relationship drew the ire of half the people in Virgin River. As the show progresses, Mel and Jack work through problems that arise, and they are one of the main storylines in Virgin River.
Who Plays Melinda Monroe in Virgin River?
American actress Alexandra Breckenridge has breathed life into Melinda Monroe’s character since Virgin River premiered. The Bridgeport, Connecticut-born actress began her screen acting career in 1998. Alexandra Breckenridge is famous for playing Sophie Inman on NBC’s multi-award nominated TV show This Is Us. Breckenridge also starred as Jessie Anderson in AMC’s The Walking Dead. Also, American Horror Story audiences will recognize her for playing two characters—a young Moira O’Hara in season 1 and Kaylee in season 3. Alexandra Breckenridge’s earliest roles include playing Janie Shepherd in Big Fat Liar in 2002 and Monique Valentine in the 2006 She’s the Man. Also, with a prequel Virgin River series in production, the Melinda Monroe-led prequel series must answer several questions.
