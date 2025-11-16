Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Halloween Candy?

by

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Do you like candy corn? Have a happy Halloween!!

#1

I really like any kind of gummies, and I LOVE Kit Kats! However, I don’t like candy corn all that much . . . Hope everyone has a happy Halloween!

#2

I love Reese’s and smarties! Candy corn is really yummy too. Happy Halloween 🎃🎃

#3

I really like Heath bars but almost NO ONE passes them out!

#4

Dark chocolate Milky Ways…and those ubiquitous, yummy Smarties!

#5

Candy corn & Hershey’s milk chocolate.

#6

Take 5!

#7

I like lots of candy, I can’t pick one favourite, but definitely not twizzlers, or liquorice, yuck!

#8

Reese’s peanut butter cups.

I even told my kids they were allergic to peanut butter and chocolate combined so they needed to give them all to me. I got away with it until they were 6 and 7 and asked why they could have a peanut butter sandwich and a chocolate chip cookie for lunch. Party was over.

#9

I love KitKats!

#10

Tootsie rolls and milk duds. Also I unpopularly, I also love candy corn

#11

All of it!

#12

I LOVE Twizzlers and musketeers I am so glad that almost everyone passes musketeers out

#13

Reese’s Peanut Butter cups or mini Snickers

#14

I love anything chocolate. I will not eat candy corn because it is made with bug juice. Yuck. If you don’t believe me google it.

#15

Peanut butter cups. They are the best candy in the world.

#16

Definitely reecese (no Idea how to spell that). It’s REALLY good. Hubba bubba rolls are a close second for nostalgia

#17

old fashion halloween malases candy!

#18

The old lifesavers suckers from the 80’s. The ones with the hole in the middle that turned into a double sharp crescent moon when you sucked on them. If you ever had one,you know what I’m talking about! Those were great and the flavors were amazing!

#19

The best candies are Yum Earth Lollipops, Hershey’s chocolate and trolli sour worms

#20

My all time favorite candy during Halloween, after kids go trick or treatung I check their candy bags. Then I take all their Tootsie Rolls flavor, lollipop. I love them all.

#21

Any candy they’ll hand out that has been drugged somehow. I like to ‘skip’ from Haloween to Thanksgiving.

