Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Halloween Candy?

What is your favorite Halloween candy? Do you like candy corn? Have a happy Halloween!!
#1
I really like any kind of gummies, and I LOVE Kit Kats! However, I don’t like candy corn all that much . . . Hope everyone has a happy Halloween!
#2
I love Reese’s and smarties! Candy corn is really yummy too. Happy Halloween 🎃🎃
#3
I really like Heath bars but almost NO ONE passes them out!
#4
Dark chocolate Milky Ways…and those ubiquitous, yummy Smarties!
#5
Candy corn & Hershey’s milk chocolate.
#6
Take 5!
#7
I like lots of candy, I can’t pick one favourite, but definitely not twizzlers, or liquorice, yuck!
#8
Reese’s peanut butter cups.
I even told my kids they were allergic to peanut butter and chocolate combined so they needed to give them all to me. I got away with it until they were 6 and 7 and asked why they could have a peanut butter sandwich and a chocolate chip cookie for lunch. Party was over.
#9
I love KitKats!
#10
Tootsie rolls and milk duds. Also I unpopularly, I also love candy corn
#11
All of it!
#12
I LOVE Twizzlers and musketeers I am so glad that almost everyone passes musketeers out
#13
Reese’s Peanut Butter cups or mini Snickers
#14
I love anything chocolate. I will not eat candy corn because it is made with bug juice. Yuck. If you don’t believe me google it.
#15
Peanut butter cups. They are the best candy in the world.
#16
Definitely reecese (no Idea how to spell that). It’s REALLY good. Hubba bubba rolls are a close second for nostalgia
#17
old fashion halloween malases candy!
#18
The old lifesavers suckers from the 80’s. The ones with the hole in the middle that turned into a double sharp crescent moon when you sucked on them. If you ever had one,you know what I’m talking about! Those were great and the flavors were amazing!
#19
The best candies are Yum Earth Lollipops, Hershey’s chocolate and trolli sour worms
#20
My all time favorite candy during Halloween, after kids go trick or treatung I check their candy bags. Then I take all their Tootsie Rolls flavor, lollipop. I love them all.
#21
