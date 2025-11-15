40 Times Guests Were Entertained By These Doormats And Posted The Pics Online (New Pics)

Think of a doormat as your personal, free-of-charge billboard aimed at your target group—beloved friends, family members, delivery couriers, neighbors and whatnot.
You can use it however you want: most of us just pass on the opportunity, while others use it to the max. And by max, I mean getting the most insanely creative doormat to make your guest’s jaw drop before you open the door.
And to show you what kind of power a good, like really good, doormat has to put smiles on people’s faces, Bored Panda compiled a selection of the most ingenious, hilarious, and unusual ones. So that we know not every mat has to be as boring as that good old “Welcome” one that was laying on the floor long before you started renting the place. Psst! Part 1 of the doormats awaits by the corner.
#1 Let’s Just Not Make Any Muss
Image source: girlbank
#2 Honest Doormat
Image source: _Kumiho_
#3 We Got A New Front Doormat And She’s Happy About It
Image source: emilanov
#4 I Found A Doormat For My New Apartment That Looks Just Like My Cat, And That Makes Me Happy
Image source: Evaleenora
#5 Delivered A Package This Morning. Think I Nailed It
Image source: Parker_Larsen
#6 Loving The Doormat So Much
Image source: heyCharley
#7 My Whimsical Wife Got This Doormat For The Front Entrance
Image source: tdotdo
#8 This Doormat Measures The Angle Of The Open Door
Image source: atomicpete
#9 Well, This Doormat Can’t Be Any More Fitting After Lots Of Summer Visiting. I Mean Sometimes I’d Just Like To Sit At Home And Be A Hermit
Image source: memoriesbymonkeyfly
#10 My Friend Got The Best Possible Doormat For Christmas
Image source: CaptCash
#11 Do Not Knock Please
Image source: darlingdoormats
#12 Came Home To A Surprise New Doormat
Image source: greentree428
#13 I’ve Been Judged By A Floor Mat
Image source: Leftover_Spaghetti
#14 My Mother Recently Got Divorced, So Her Sister Got Her This
Image source: Cake3384
#15 Not Just A Doormat I Want, A Doormat I Need
Image source: guylikestoast
#16 Sausage Dog Doormat
Image source: martanje
#17 The Doormat Of Truth
Image source: radbrad7
#18 Extremely Informative Mat
Image source: Furyful_Fawful
#19 A Doormat At The Hat Creek Observatory In Hat Creek
Image source: Ramin Rahimian
#20 Don’t Stop Be Leaving
Image source: Nickel Designs Custom Doormats
#21 Best Doormat Ever – Yoda
Image source: DeltaBravoFT
#22 Peeking Through Blinds Doormat
Image source: ShopJosieB
#23 Any Dog Parent Knows This Is True. My In-Laws, Who Have 6 Rescue Dogs, Were Just Gifted This Doormat Earlier This Week
Image source: atlasbellestudio
#24 The Most American Doormat
Image source: Schikelgrubber
#25 My New Doormat
Image source: Coach_HD
#26 Aussie Hospitality
Image source: AtomicCypher
#27 Simple Rules
Image source: aspenblueco
#28 This Person’s Doormat
Image source: chuggada
#29 Great Doormat
Image source: Mecius
#30 This Doormat Which Says “Welcome” In Binary
Image source: JamLov
#31 I See We’re Laughing At Doormats Now. Here’s Mine
Image source: moviebusinessman
#32 Got A New Doormat Today. I Think The Neighbors Are Jealous
Image source: kaymyA
#33 I’m Seriously So Obsessed With This Mat. It Was Definitely Worth The Wait
Image source: youarealonesalt
#34 Welcome Mat
Image source: damngooddoormats
#35 Get A German Shepherd They Said. It’ll Be Fun They Said. Fun Fact: I Made This Doormat
Image source: andrealeightorres
#36 This Doormat Belonging To A Couple Living In My Building. Day Time Doormat Message vs. Night Time Doormat Message
Image source: maxington26
#37 New Doormat
Image source: locknessa
#38 No, You’re Hilarious Is What You Are
Image source: the.bat.and.the.cauldron
#39 You Need This Doormat If Your Answer Is Always No
Image source: ShopJosieB
#40 My Girlfriend Had This Doormat Custom Made For Me. Looks Like I Found Me A Keeper
Image source: W0NdERSTrUM
