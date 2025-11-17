Hey Pandas, Give Me A Story That Still Scares You To This Day

A thread for scary stories!
#1
People wanting to vote for the orange turd, again!
#2
I was young (21m) and had just moved to a different state for work. I found an affordable rental house and was told that the previous tenant had been an older woman who had passed from cancer. The landlord even told me which room she had passed in, in case I felt uncomfortable about it.
Needless to say – I chose another room to sleep in, and after about 2 weeks after moving in, I found a couple photos of who I believed to be the previous tenant and her family members while cleaning the house. This was later confirmed to be true when turning over the photos to the landlord to forward to the previous tenant’s family.
Any who – fast forward a few months and I’m dating my girlfriend at the time. She spends the night and wakes up the next morning saying that she had a weird dream. She said that she dreamed about an elderly woman welcoming us into her house and telling us to make ourselves at home. When I asked her to describe the woman – she described the previous tenant to a ‘T’. To make it creepier – I never told her about the woman passing away before her having this dream.
Still makes me shudder a bit to this day.
#3
When I was 17(m). I worked at a restaurant on a big recreational domain. I had a real bad case of eczema on my hands. While I was waiting for the bus, this dude comes up to me and starts small talk. Noticing my eczema he says to me you know what’s good for that if you urinate on it. Starting to get creeped out. Few minutes later he says, if you wan’t we can go to my place and we can do something about it. A few moments later the bus arrived. Dude gave me some serious pedo vibes.
#4
I used to have a recurring nightmare about an old lady that had no eyes would reach her hand through my fence and steal my eyeballs and would plop them in her empty eye holes
#5
I get chills whenever I walk over my grandma’s living room threshold. It turned out to be the exact same spot where my grandfather passed away almost fifteen years ago
#6
Living in a country town at the top of Western Australia I was at the Hotel having a few drinks .
A local Indigenous person came in and warned everyone that a tribe from a distant Indigenous community were coming to town to cause trouble.
A group of approximately 150 came to the Hotel and started drinking heavily then they started to jump over the Bar and began stealing anything they could get their hands on.
The Hotel staff asked everyone who was drinking in the Bar to flee out the back of the Hotel … into the room where the alcohol was stored… which was a fairly safe place. We stayed in there for a couple of hours while the Indigenous mob smashed the Hotel up. The group robbing and smashing the Hotel tried to lift the Roller Door where deliveries are made and the Manager of the Hotel had a long crowbar which he used to smash and sever fingers as they attempted to lift the door. The Police were notified but could do nothing while the mob were rioting.
I still have anxiety attacks about that evening.
Many Indigenous persons were arrested at the Hospital next day getting their injuries stitched up and bandaged.
The Hotel was a total mess and had to shut down for a couple of days .
#7
When I was a teen I’d been out with friends and come home much later than I should have. I was in the bathroom getting ready for bed when (who I thought was my mum, though I couldn’t see properly from the angle of the door) came upstairs. She stood next to my bedroom/bathroom door and quietly whispered my name “Becky”. I kept quiet so I don’t get into trouble for being in so late. She turned and went straight downstairs. Something felt so weird so I tipped onto my parents room and they were both fast asleep in their bed upstairs. I don’t believe in ghosts but I have no explanation for this. I grew up in a very old house in England so who knows. I’ve never forgotten this and no I hadn’t been drinking!.
#8
I experience sleep paralysis frequently.I had one incident where I “woke up” and saw an old lady floating over my kid’s crib (at the time it was at the foot of my bed) The old lady looked over at me and flew at me “slamming” into me and for an long time it felt like I was being forced out of my body. honestly, it felt different than the usual sleep paralysis. Eventually I actually woke up and was fine but I did not go back to sleep again that night.
#9
One of the original Twilight Zone episodes: (subtitled?) “Tina the Talking Doll”…in this episode, a little girl receives a new talking doll Tina. The little girl’s father can’t stand this doll and wants to get rid of the doll. Then the doll begins to threaten him…
#10
It scares me to think of my kids and future generations to be born in this messed up world.
#11
I kept having a dream where there is a man in my yard at night and he wants to kill me. So, one
#12
I had a recurring dream about 5ish years ago that i would be scared to go to school, and i was envisioning the school i go to now perfectly….. and i ended up going there and now i hate going to school because people make fun of me for being genderfluid, and for being panromantic and asexual
#13
Homework.
#14
People tell me I should write a book.
I worked in bars in Hawaii and was offered a job from where I worked to go to a sister’s bar on another island which included living quarters and a plane ticket there. I would be required to work there a couple of months before they would pay my way back. When I arrived a lady picked me up at the airport and took me to breakfast. At breakfast she said never repeat this or they’ll kill me, but here’s the plan. They’re going to try to get you hooked on drugs, then they’ll sell you into sex work and you’ll never leave this island alive. I followed her instructions to the letter.
However, in the middle of the night a man came into where I lived, took me out of bed, and drove me to a place with a back room with another man seated at a table. I was just 19 years old, and I was seated next to that man, who had a two inch pile of paperwork and a pen. He said “here’s the deal”. You sign the paperwork ((or)) we take you out to sea and put an anchor around your ankle before we throw you in. Your choice. I signed.
Next morning I went to a fellow I liked that owned another bar and told him what had happened, and he said I’ll help you escape the island which he did. I left everything so had and flew out.
A couple of years later I remembered him and wanted to thank him so I went back there. His bar was gone. Bulldozed over… I asked the first person I saw “what happened to the place that was here”? He said “they bombed it”. Who?? He said “someone bombed it a couple of years ago” and then he said something about there having been a big fight…
#15
There’s TWELVE grades. TWELVE! :0
#16
exams…
#17
Humans
#18
In 6th grade there was this guy Peyton and we were doing archery I was laying on the gym floor and then he stood above me and it was really scary also we’re were super close friends and liked each other then the summer before 7th grade he went to private school.
#19
The whole Albert Fish thing…..
#20
Going back to my studies scares me more than anything…. I messed up once already and I’m still as lazy as then… just somewhat smarter….
Wish me luck (or succes rather) Pandas!
#21
So my dad worked as a roll off truck driver, and he had a friend named Phil, he took me my brother and my mom to get some tires from him for our truck, he was a nice guy, funny, and overall a good person, I was talking to him and asked him “do you like being a roll off truck driver?” And he replied “Yeah, pays good, and good coworkers, couldn’t ask for better” sadly he died in car accident around 2:00-2:35, the next day. the day we got the tires was the last I saw him and the first time I saw him.
#22
This isn’t a super scary story, but it’s the only sort-of paranormal thing I’ve experienced so here goes. So, at the time I was 16 (F), pretty short and nonthreatening. My childhood house is a little out of the way at the end of a dirt road that branches off another small road, and there are a few streetlights but it’s overall pretty dark at night. It was around nine, and I was walking the family dog with my younger brother, who was only a year younger than me. I had this sort of creepy guy feeling out of nowhere, and I realized that it had gone completely silent. It was summer and I live in a heavily wooded area, so there’s usually frogs and cicadas, but it was quiet. Then I just started hearing this animal whimpering, like from a dog? It echoed really weirdly so I couldn’t tell where it came from, which was even more creepy. The whole time, my brother had headphones in, so he didn’t notice anything was wrong. Then I got this intense gut feeling, and the hair on the back of my neck literally stood up. I also really felt like something was behind me, but that I shouldn’t look. At this point my brother got the feeling, too, so we booked it back to the house. The whole time the feeling was there, and it just got worse. Even when shutting and locking the door, I didn’t look through the peephole or out through the windows because something was telling me “don’t look.” It went away in a bit and nothing like it has happened since. It might have been a dog, because one was known for attacking animals and people in the area at the time. Still, it felt (?) like a person or something. I could hear it following too, I think. Anyway, it was really creepy.
#23
My primary school friend often made up scary stories. Once we were in my chicken coop in my backyard and I remembered the time earlier that day where our teacher (we were grade 4 at the time) had been really spooked for most of the day. She responded that it was “one of her stories”. I asked her what her story was about.
I think she told me two but I can’t really remember the first, I remembered the second though because it has stuck to me until this day.
A woman is getting ready for bed. Before she turns off the TV there is a warning that some sort of killer (forgot what it was) was on the loose in her neighbourhood. She immediately locks the doors and every window except there is one that refuses to be directly closed. She decides that it’s ok as the gap is tiny and nothing can get through it anyway.
She decides to sleep with her dog next to her bed on the floor to comfort her. During the night she is woken up by a banging noise. She puts her hand down and the dog licks her hand as a sign of comfort/security (like telling her that “I’m still here”). She goes and searches for a sign of the noise but nothing. She then goes back to bed.
She’s woken up again by the sound of a faucet running. She puts her hand down and the dog licks it again. She gets up and turns the faucet off. There was nothing that could have caused the faucet to turn on. She goes back to bed again.
This time she isn’t woken up by a noise but a sort of feeling. She puts her hand down but there is no lick from the dog. She gets up and goes to the bathroom and finds her dog’s dead body hanging from the ceiling. All of its insides are piled on the ground. There are words written on the mirror in blood that reads “humans can drink too”.
I’m telling you, there were many things wrong with my friend.
#24
It is not a story or anything. I just wanted to tell this to someone. I am living away from my home, in a University. My mother’s eldest brother is rich and works abroad. He has a daughter, 9 year old, my cousin. Anyway, he always buys dogs. Like, to flaunt his wealth. But the thing is, after buying them, he will go abroad and there’ll be no one to look after them except my very old grandfather who has no idea how to feed them, take care of them. These are high maintenance dogs like American Akita and Rottweiler. After two or three years they die due to improper care. It has always been the case.Today my cousin called to tell me that the current dog, an American Akita, died. Her name was Dowsy. She also told me that they bought another one. To say I was disgusted will be an understatement.
They have always treated them like property and now, this 9 year old is becoming exactly like that.
The way she told me about how Dowsy had died and they bought a new one without any sign of sadness or remorse really scares me. These dogs always get sick due to improper diet and carelessness and it is always my mother and I who take care of them when they do. We cannot just watch them die like they do. They are not mere property to us. Now Dowsy has become the fourth dog I mourn for. My mother cannot say anything against her brother because it’s his money and out of respect and fear (Indian culture). As for me, I don’t have any say in it. I don’t know what to do.
#25
This isn’t a super scary story, but it’s the only sort-of paranormal thing I’ve experienced so here goes. So, at the time I was 16 (F), pretty short and nonthreatening. My childhood house is a little out of the way at the end of a dirt road that branches off another small road, and there are a few streetlights but it’s overall pretty dark at night. It was around 10 pm, and I was walking the family dog with my younger brother, who was only a year younger than me. I had this sort of creepy guy feeling out of nowhere, and I realized that it had gone completely silent. It was summer and I live in a heavily wooded area, so there’s usually frogs and cicadas, but it was quiet. Then I just started hearing this animal whimpering, like from a dog? It echoed really weirdly so I couldn’t tell where it came from, which was even more creepy. The whole time, my brother had headphones in, so he didn’t notice anything was wrong. Then I got this intense gut feeling, and the hair on the back of my neck literally stood up. I also really felt like something was behind me, but that I shouldn’t look. At this point my brother got the feeling, too, so we booked it back to the house. The whole time the feeling was there, and it just got worse. Even when shutting and locking the door, I didn’t look through the peephole or out through the windows because something was telling me “don’t look.” It went away in a bit and nothing like it has happened since. It might have been a dog, because one was known for attacking animals and people in the area at the time. Still, it felt (?) like a person or something. I could hear it following too, I think. Anyway, it was really creepy.
#26
My cousin once told me that something strange happened to her one night. I’m usually not a believer of paranormal things but her story freaked me out.
She told me she woke up in bed once and could hear rustling coming from the kitchen. She knew that sound – her dad (my uncle) apparently has a thing for chocolate coated nuts, or chocolate coated raisins (can’t remember which). The rustling was the sound of the packet that he often eats from. She wasn’t bothered and went back to sleep.
She was woken up again by a weight on her bed. She opened her eyes and could see a shadowy figure sitting at the end of her bed watching her. She assumed it was her mum as she couldn’t make out the features, so she went back to sleep again.
In the morning she remembered the strange things from the night before and asked her dad if he had gotten up in the night to eat his chocolate coated thingies. Her dad told her no and that she’d probably imagined it. She asked her mum if she’d gotten up to check on her and sat on the edge of her bed. Her mum also said no.
It freaked me out as I had had a very similar thing happen to me before, not a real thing but a dream – a shadowy figure had also came and sat on the end of my bed and I couldn’t make out who it was. My cousin told me it really happened, I was doubtful but the coincidence was kind of creepy.
#27
Not a story but something that actually happened to me. One of my friends came over for a four day sleepover during the week as her mum was doing very important work or something like that. We were in grade 3 or 4 at the time.
It was maybe 8:00 or something at night and we were having a pillow fight. The dogs and cat were outside, and the only other people in the house were my mum and dad who were sitting in the dining room which was ages away from where we were playing.
My friend and I were enjoying our pillow fight when there were sudden 3 loud knocks on the door (the door to the room was closed). We froze instantly. I remember hearing my heart pounding loudly.
The knocks happened again, and I slowly crept up to the door. I could hear my parents talking a ways away in the dining room, and I knew it wasn’t them. I could hear the dogs walking around outside so it wasn’t them either. In that instant I knew it was something else.
The three knocks sounded again, even louder as I was closer to the door. I locked eyes with my friend. Then I decided that I’d had enough. I slammed into the door, banging and crashing at it with full force. I yelled “GO AWAY! GO AWAY!” While crashing and banging on the door with all my body weight. I was close to crying. I’d never been this scared in my life before.
My friend ran up to me as I flung the door open, ready to meet what was on the other side. There was nothing. All of the lights were on in the house. My parents came walking down the hall asking why I was making such a racket. My friend and I both tried to explain it but they brushed us off.
Later my mum told me that it was “probably my friend”. It wasn’t. My friend was nowhere near the wall, so she couldn’t have made knocking noises. And I told her that the only people in the house were her and dad as the dogs and cat were outside. She still didn’t believe me.
Honest to God that really happened, and sometimes I still hear knocks on my door at night. They go away after a while as I’ve learned to ignore them. But that’s the closest thing to paranormal that I’ve ever gotten.
#28
my friend told me that his older brother had been taken over by a demon i thought he was lying so i asked him for proof he pulled out his phone and his brother just floated out of nowhere
i said you shouldn’t go home to that
but he said it was fine
to this day i haven’t found my friend
if you don’t believe me that’s okay
#29
People voted for a senile old man to be our president. Gas prices have skyrocketed. The boarder is a complete mess. Grocery prices are out of control. But don’t worry, Biden says the economy is great so we are supposed to believe him.
Follow Us