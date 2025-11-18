“Over 90 Missed Calls”: Woman Kicks Husband And MIL Out After They Brought A Dog Close To Baby

Respecting rules and boundaries is important for any healthy relationship. Especially when it comes to moms and dads who have slightly or completely different parenting styles.
For instance, a woman with dog allergies was furious with her husband for going against their “No dog near the baby” rule. The woman took to the AITA subreddit to share how her husband and mother-in-law tried to make her baby girl play with a dog, despite the fact that the child didn’t seem okay with it. Keep scrolling to learn her husband’s hidden feelings after this incident.
People with dog allergies should be cautious about letting their newborns go near doggos
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
A woman was furious with her husband and MIL for letting a growling dog near her daughter
Image credits: Sarah Chai (not the actual photo)
Image source: Hot_Confidence_1010
Symptoms of allergies
Image credits: Edward Jenner (not the actual photo)
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies are “among the country’s most common, but overlooked, diseases.” You might have an allergic reaction when your immune system flags a foreign substance as a potential threat to your body. When the body comes into contact with such allergens, it tries to fight them or goes into shock.
While having an allergic reaction, you might cough and sneeze excessively. It might also cause hives and rashes. Sometimes people also experience itchy eyes, a runny nose, or swelling. The extreme symptoms include low blood pressure, breathing trouble, asthma attacks, and anaphylactic shock.
Some people might be allergic to certain types of food. The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 has identified eight foods as major food allergens. They include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, and soybeans.
Other allergens could be something you inhale into your lungs, like the windblown pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds. Some people are also sensitive to mold spores, dust mites, and cockroach feces. One of the most common allergy triggers is animal dander and saliva.
Dogster, an online magazine about dogs, points out that cat and dog allergies affect almost 10% to 20% of the world’s population. Almost 30% of Americans are allergic to cats and dogs and nearly 26% of European adults are sensitive to their presence. According to data from 2018, dog sensitization is estimated to be around 15.7% in Korea.
Doggos secrete proteins that eventually end up in their dead skin, saliva, and urine. If a sensitive person’s immune system touches these harmless proteins, they might have an abnormal reaction to them.
No one knows why exactly only some people develop allergies and others don’t. In fact, most of the time, people with allergies aren’t aware of what they are allergic to until they have a reaction. However, there could be a genetic link that makes certain people more susceptible. Therefore, kids born in families where a loved one already has allergies are at a greater chance of developing such a condition.
Ways to deal with allergies
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics (not the actual photo)
While there’s no cure for allergies, you can manage it with proper education and medical treatment. The best solution is to consult your doctor or an allergist if you experience persistent allergy symptoms. If a person is having a severe reaction, they should immediately contact a healthcare professional.
Depending on the specific allergen that impacts an individual and the severity of the allergic reaction, there are a few common treatments to cure the symptoms. If someone is having reactions like sneezing, itching, or runny nose, prescription medication called antihistamines can be helpful. What they do is block the effects of histamine, a chemical released by our bodies during an allergic reaction.
When an allergy sufferer has thick congestion, they can rinse their nasal passage with a saline solution. This process is called nasal irrigation and it helps remove allergens and mucus. Medical stores also have nasal sprays that help reduce the inflammation.
And remember, prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to allergies. The most ideal way to avoid a reaction is to continually avoid any allergen that triggers your allergy. But if you’re unclear about the cause, you can try to maintain a diary. It’s helpful when you track items that are causing you certain symptoms.
Once you identify the triggers, simply try to avoid them. However, it’s not always practical or possible to do so. For instance, you can’t always escape windblown pollen. Or, if you are allergic to your pet’s fur, you can contact your doctor for help. They can prepare an allergy management plan to manage your symptoms with medicine.
Dog owners can actively try to reduce allergens around their house. You can set up a dog-free zone. For instance, there can be a room in the house where your furry friend is not allowed. You can also try to remove items that may attract a lot of dander, like carpets or upholstered furniture. Installing high-efficiency air purifiers can also be helpful in some cases. You can also try to get a hypoallergenic dog breed.
When introducing a new pet to the family, people should be considerate about their partner’s needs. Navigating disagreements in relationships can be challenging but couples can try to practice communication in a healthy and constructive way. In order to strengthen your bond with your partner you need to have empathy, respect, and compromise in a relationship.
Folks online were furious about the dad's callous attitude
