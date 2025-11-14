Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

by

We are Alexandra and Serge Siro, photographers, and travelers. Everything started with the quarantine, when we realized, that we would not travel anywhere the next several months or maybe half a year. But we stayed optimistic and entered our imagination: what if we could become tiny for this period of time, then our own apartment would turn into a huge unknown world.

Thus, we started to create our miniature series about home adventures. The process itself is quite long and requires a lot of attention and patience. Going from an idea to its outcome, we realized, how many tricks and details are actually hidden in this way. But it gives us so much fun and inspiration, so we continue creating more and more new series.

More info: Instagram

What if we could become tiny for the time of quarantine?

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Evening romance by a candle on the windowsill

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Definitely one of the best advantages of being tiny during quarantine

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

We are responsible for those we’ve tamed

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Ready for the ride

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

It supposed to be snow-white beach sand, but Alexandra’s love of snow has twisted everything

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Just found our motorcycle on a shelf, removed dust from it, and are ready for a ride!

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Home adventures can be very dangerous

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Motocross through green sprouts

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Own tiny garden

Our 10 Imaginative Photos Explore What It Would Be Like To Travel Inside Our Home

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Frozen Beauty: I Imortalized Flowers In Ice
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
256 Times People Surprised Everyone By Losing So Much Weight They Looked Like A Different Person (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Becomes Self-Appointed “Fraud Police” At Store, Makes Random Teen Cry Over A Pair Of Boots
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2025
90 Of The Funniest Baby Parenting Moments Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Trump Says that The Late Paverotti is “A Great Friend of Mine”
3 min read
Apr, 21, 2017
This Dog Was Tied To A Dumpster And Left With A Sad Note
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.