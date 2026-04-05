What Has James Lafferty Been Up To Since One Tree Hill?

James Lafferty will always be remembered for his memorable performance as Nathan Scott on The CW’s One Tree Hill television series. The show’s nine seasons mostly revolved around the ambitious basketball star he played, turning Lafferty into a TV heartthrob from 2003 to 2012. The role also earned him four Teen Choice Awards nominations between 2004 and 2010. Since the beloved teen drama ended in 2012, Lafferty has carved out a diverse career as an actor and filmmaker, proving his mettle as a talented entertainer.
After his breakout role on One Tree Hill, the California‑born actor continued to appear in movies and TV shows, most notably Oculus, Waffle Street, Underground, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Right Stuff. Lafferty has also explored other creative opportunities behind the camera, writing, directing, and producing several projects that showcase his range. Overall, Lafferty’s journey to stardom reflects resilience and versatility. He never stopped reinventing himself, even after exploding in the mainstream in the early 2000s.
James Lafferty Made His Film Debut at the Age of 12
His incredible journey to stardom began with a voice-over role in the 1997 direct-to-video animated film Annabelle’s Wish. He didn’t delve into the craft afterward as he focused on other interests. As such, after his film debut, Lafferty took a long break before his next movie in Boys on the Run (2002), where he played Joe Ferguson. In 2009, Lafferty portrayed Justin Sparrow in S. Darko, the critically panned sequel to the cult film Donnie Darko (2001). He later appeared in The Legend of Hell’s Gate: An American Conspiracy (2011) and the Nelm Brothers‘ Lost on Purpose (2013).
In 2013, James Lafferty played the supporting role of Michael Dumont in Blumhouse Productions’ hit horror film Oculus. He has reunited with the Nelm Brothers for more projects, including Waffle Street (2015), co-starring Danny Glover, Small Town Crime (2017), opposite John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Octavia Spencer, and Robert Forster, as well as 2024’s Red Right Hand, alongside Orlando Bloom and Andi MacDowell.
Exploring His Television Credits
Before his breakout role on One Tree Hill, James Lafferty appeared in numerous small television roles. He made his small-screen debut in 1999, portraying Billy in one episode of Get Real. In 2001, he played minor roles in three television series, including Once and Again and Boston Public. The next year, he appeared in the unsold television pilot titled Prep and portrayed Andrew on the CBS legal drama First Monday.
James Lafferty landed his career-defining role in 2003 when he began playing Nathan Scott on One Tree Hill. He was a main cast member for most of the series’s nine seasons, starring alongside Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz. He also appeared as himself in the behind-the-scenes production One Tree Hill: Always & Forever.
Following the early success of One Tree Hill, Lafferty became a prominent figure on television. He was cast in a main role as Mr Nash on NBC’s crime thriller series Crisis in 2014 and recurred as Kyle Risidin on the period drama Underground in 2016. In 2018, James Lafferty starred in Netflix hit miniseries The Haunting of Hill House, where he played Ryan in four episodes. Lafferty starred as Scott Carpenter on Disney+’s The Right Stuff, a role he began playing in 2020, but Disney+ removed the series from its lineup in May 2023. He also played the main role of Jeremy Davis in the critically acclaimed comedy Everyone is Doing Great and made a cameo appearance on The CW’s All American in 2021.
James Lafferty’s Behind-the-Camera Roles
Beyond acting, the One Tree Hill alum is an accomplished filmmaker. Aside from playing one of the main roles on One Tree Hill, Lafferty also directed four episodes of the show between 2009 and 2012. In 2010, he executive-produced the short film Hours Before. Lafferty was also a director on the popular Lionsgate TV series, The Royals, directing five episodes during the show’s four-year run.
In addition to starring on the show, James Lafferty co-wrote (with his former One Tree Hill co-star, Stephen Colletti), directed, and executive-produced the independent television series Everyone Is Doing Great. Colletti also stars alongside Lafferty in the series. Lafferty and Colletti won the Best Comedy Writers award for the show. It also received the Mammoth Film Festival recognition for Best TV Episodic Award. Lafferty continues to work behind the camera as writer and producer.
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