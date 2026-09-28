‘The Odyssey’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest Star?

The Odyssey assembled one of the most financially formidable casts of any 2026 movie. The mythic epic brings together performers whose careers have been built through superhero franchises, Oscar-winning films, prestige television, music empires, producing, endorsements, theater, voice work, and decades of blockbuster salaries. The gap between the lower and upper ends of this ranking is enormous, while several stars in the middle sit surprisingly close together because their widely reported fortunes fall within similar ranges.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten prominent members of the film’s sprawling ensemble whose careers and public financial estimates provide a reasonable basis for comparison. Several estimates overlap, particularly among the actors clustered around the upper-middle portion of the list, so career earnings, business interests, major salary history, and the consistency of available reporting help separate those close calls. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the The Odyssey cast members who appear to be the wealthiest.
10. Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o takes on the dual roles of Helen and Clytemnestra in The Odyssey, adding another ambitious project to a career that reached international prominence almost immediately. Her breakthrough in 12 Years a Slave earned her an Academy Award, and she quickly moved into some of Hollywood’s largest franchises. Nyong’o became Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its sequels, played Nakia in Black Panther, and later led Us and A Quiet Place: Day One. Stage work, voice acting, and publishing have further broadened a résumé that combines commercial scale with prestige recognition.
Her estimated fortune is commonly placed around $10 million, with film salaries forming only part of her financial picture. Nyong’o has also secured major fashion and beauty partnerships, including long-running ambassador work, while stage performances, voice roles, producing activity, and publishing have created additional income streams. Her career is considerably shorter than those of several veterans above her, which helps explain why her wealth remains lower despite appearing in multiple billion-dollar franchises. Continued blockbuster work gives her substantial room to climb in future rankings.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Lupita Nyong’o
|$8 million – $12 million
|
|Nyong’o combines Oscar-winning prestige work with several major franchises, although she has had fewer earning years than most of the veterans ranked above her.
9. Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal plays Menelaus, the king of Sparta, after building one of Hollywood’s most durable modern character-actor careers. His first major television breakthrough came as Shane Walsh on The Walking Dead, followed by an even more valuable franchise relationship when he became Frank Castle in Daredevil and The Punisher. Bernthal has also appeared in films including The Wolf of Wall Street, Fury, Baby Driver, Ford v Ferrari, King Richard, and The Accountant franchise.
Bernthal’s publicly reported fortune sits around $12 million, supported by years of television salaries and increasingly valuable studio-film work. His Marvel career has created a recurring source of income rather than a one-time franchise paycheck, while prestige television, films, theater, and real estate have strengthened his financial position further. Menelaus is one part of a massive ensemble in The Odyssey, so the film is unlikely to transform his fortune by itself. The larger story is Bernthal’s remarkable consistency across high-profile projects, which has steadily pushed him into a stronger earning tier.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Jon Bernthal
|$10 million – $15 million
|
|Bernthal has built his fortune through consistent film and television work, with Marvel becoming one of his most valuable recurring relationships.
8. John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo appears as Eumaeus, Odysseus’ loyal servant, bringing more than three decades of acting experience into the epic. Leguizamo has moved between comedy, drama, animation, stage work, writing, and producing throughout his career. His film credits include Carlito’s Way, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and John Wick, while generations of younger viewers know his voice as Sid from the Ice Age franchise. His acclaimed one-man stage productions also turned autobiographical storytelling into another major professional lane.
Leguizamo’s estimated net worth is widely placed around $20 million, reflecting a career with unusually diverse income sources. Film salaries, television roles, voice acting, Broadway and touring productions, writing, producing, and directing have all contributed over decades. The longevity of the Ice Age franchise has been especially valuable because voice roles can continue generating work across sequels and related projects. The Odyssey adds another major studio production to a résumé already capable of spanning prestige drama, blockbuster entertainment, comedy, and live performance.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|John Leguizamo
|$18 million – $25 million
|
|Leguizamo’s fortune reflects decades of work across film, television, animation, theater, writing, and producing.
7. Zendaya
Zendaya appears as Athena, the goddess who repeatedly watches over Odysseus during his journey. Her career has expanded far beyond the Disney Channel work that first made her famous through Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She became MJ in the Spider-Man franchise, Chani in the Dune films, and Rue Bennett in Euphoria, winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for the latter. Challengers further demonstrated her value as both a leading performer and producer.
Her estimated wealth is now around $40 million, with acting representing only one part of an increasingly diversified portfolio. Zendaya has commanded major film and television salaries, earned producing income, and developed lucrative partnerships with luxury fashion, jewelry, beauty, and sportswear companies. Her ability to move between prestige television and enormous global franchises gives her unusually strong earning power for someone still relatively early in her career. The Odyssey adds another blockbuster to that portfolio while reinforcing her position among Hollywood’s most commercially valuable younger stars.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Zendaya
|$35 million – $45 million
|
|Zendaya has created a diversified financial portfolio combining blockbuster salaries, prestige television, producing, and global brand deals.
6. Tom Holland
Tom Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus and Penelope who spends much of the story searching for answers about his missing father. Holland began professionally in Billy Elliot the Musical before making an acclaimed film breakthrough in The Impossible. His career changed completely when he became Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War, followed by multiple solo Spider-Man films and appearances throughout the Avengers franchise. Uncharted and The Crowded Room expanded his résumé beyond Marvel.
Holland’s financial position changed dramatically in 2026 as his Spider-Man compensation escalated into a new tier. Recent public estimates have placed his fortune as high as roughly $75 million after years when figures closer to $25 million were commonly reported. The enormous difference reflects recent salary growth and reported backend participation rather than ordinary annual earnings. Acting, producing, endorsements, property, and entrepreneurial ventures add further value. His role in The Odyssey gives him another global blockbuster outside Marvel and demonstrates that his earning power now extends well beyond Peter Parker alone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Tom Holland
|$70 million – $80 million
|
|Holland’s 2026 financial estimates rose sharply as his Spider-Man salary and reported backend earnings entered a much higher tier.
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, the queen of Ithaca who waits for Odysseus while resisting the suitors seeking to replace him. Hathaway entered The Odyssey after more than two decades as one of Hollywood’s most reliable leading actresses. The Princess Diaries made her a star, while The Devil Wears Prada became one of her defining commercial successes. She later appeared in Alice in Wonderland, The Dark Knight Rises, Les Misérables, Interstellar, Ocean’s 8, and The Idea of You, collecting both blockbuster salaries and an Academy Award along the way.
Hathaway’s estimated fortune is approximately $80 million, supported by more than $45 million in publicly reported film salaries alone before accounting for numerous undisclosed paychecks. Producing, endorsements, fashion partnerships, streaming projects, and real estate further strengthen that position. Individual film salaries have reached eight figures at several points in her career, demonstrating how long she has operated near Hollywood’s top earning tier. Her reunion with the filmmaker behind Interstellar places The Odyssey inside an already exceptionally lucrative career rather than making it the project responsible for her wealth.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Anne Hathaway
|$75 million – $85 million
|
|Hathaway has spent more than two decades collecting substantial film salaries while expanding into producing and lucrative brand work.
4. Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, the most dangerous of the suitors attempting to take Odysseus’ place in Ithaca. Pattinson first became globally famous as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga, a franchise that generated extraordinary earnings during his twenties. He then deliberately shifted toward filmmaker-driven projects such as Good Time, High Life, and The Lighthouse before returning to enormous studio productions through Tenet and The Batman. That combination has allowed him to retain blockbuster earning power without abandoning smaller prestige films.
Pattinson’s estimated fortune is around $80 million, with his Twilight compensation forming an unusually strong early financial foundation. Public reporting has estimated that he earned roughly $70 million across the later years of that franchise, while Batman salaries, producing opportunities, endorsements, real estate, and subsequent films have continued adding to his wealth. His placement narrowly above Hathaway reflects the scale of those franchise earnings and the continuing commercial value of Bruce Wayne. Their estimated ranges overlap heavily, so the difference should be understood as a ranking judgment rather than a claim that their private finances can be precisely separated.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Robert Pattinson
|$75 million – $90 million
|
|Pattinson earned tens of millions from Twilight before building another blockbuster franchise around his portrayal of Batman.
3. Travis Scott
Travis Scott appears as the Bard, a comparatively small role in The Odyssey that nevertheless places one of the world’s biggest music stars inside the film’s enormous ensemble. His fortune was built almost entirely outside acting. Scott became a major hip-hop figure through albums including Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, Astroworld, and Utopia. Stadium touring, streaming, merchandise, festival activity, and collaborations have turned his recording career into a much broader commercial operation.
Scott’s estimated net worth is around $80 million, placing him ahead of several actors whose roles in the movie are substantially larger. Touring has been particularly lucrative, while Cactus Jack, merchandise, footwear collaborations, advertising partnerships, and music royalties have created income streams that extend far beyond album sales. His participation in The Odyssey adds acting to an already diversified entertainment career, though the movie itself represents only a tiny fraction of his overall wealth. The scale of his music and branding businesses gives him the edge over the other performers clustered around the same estimated financial level.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Travis Scott
|$75 million – $90 million
|
|Scott’s role in the movie is small, but his music, touring, merchandise, and branding empire gives him one of the cast’s largest estimated fortunes.
2. Matt Damon
Matt Damon carries The Odyssey as Odysseus, the king of Ithaca whose dangerous journey home forms the center of the epic. Damon has spent more than three decades among Hollywood’s highest-paid leading actors. Good Will Hunting turned him into an Academy Award-winning screenwriter and major star, while the Bourne franchise became one of his most lucrative commercial properties. His résumé also includes Saving Private Ryan, the Ocean’s trilogy, The Martian, Ford v Ferrari, and Oppenheimer, along with extensive producing work.
Damon’s estimated fortune is approximately $170 million, reflecting decades of major salaries and several unusually profitable deal structures. At different stages of his career, individual movie paychecks have reached well beyond $20 million, while backend participation has occasionally allowed him to earn far more than an upfront fee alone would provide. Producing, screenwriting, business interests, endorsements, and real estate add further depth. As the central performer in The Odyssey, Damon also stands to benefit from being attached to one of the year’s largest theatrical successes, reinforcing an already enormous career fortune.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Matt Damon
|$160 million – $180 million
|
|Damon has spent decades commanding major Hollywood salaries while supplementing acting income through writing, producing, and profit participation.
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron takes the top position after appearing as Calypso, the immortal figure who keeps Odysseus on her island during part of his long journey home. Theron has been one of Hollywood’s most valuable actresses for decades, moving between prestige dramas and enormous action productions. Monster earned her an Academy Award, while Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, Prometheus, and the Fast & Furious franchise established her as a major action star. Producing has also become an important part of her career.
Theron’s estimated fortune is around $200 million, giving her a substantial advantage even in an ensemble filled with extremely wealthy performers. Major acting salaries, producer fees, backend participation, longstanding endorsement contracts, real estate, and decades of investment growth have all contributed. She has frequently commanded eight-figure compensation packages for individual projects and has maintained commercial value across several different eras of Hollywood. The Odyssey adds another billion-dollar-scale production to that history, but Theron arrived with a financial position already strong enough to make her the clearest No. 1 in the cast.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Charlize Theron
|$190 million – $210 million
|
|Theron’s decades of major salaries, producing income, endorsements, and accumulated assets give her the largest estimated fortune in the The Odyssey cast.
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