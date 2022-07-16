“Good Will Hunting” Turns 25 In 2022

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since Good Will Hunting was released in theaters. The film has become a classic and is often cited as one of the best movies of all time. It’s no wonder, either – the story is powerful, the acting is excellent, and the directing is top-notch. In 2022, Good Will Hunting will celebrate its 25th anniversary, and we think it’s time for a rewatch. But first, a refresher for those whose cinema memory isn’t as sharp as it used to be: Good Will Hunting tells the story of Will Hunting (played by Matt Damon), a young man from working-class Boston who has a gift for mathematics. When his talent is discovered by Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), Will is encouraged to apply himself and attend college. However, Will is reluctant to change his ways, and instead prefers to spend his days working as a janitor at MIT. When Lambeau sets Will up with a therapist, Sean Maguire (Robin Williams), Will finally begins to open up and deal with the demons from his past. Reviews of Good Will Hunting have been overwhelmingly generous especially during its release. A review from Robin Holabird wrote: “While Damon and Affleck clearly feel at home with each other in familiar surroundings during Good Will Hunting, their story relies on heart more than location since caring and friendship taking precedence.” Good Will Hunting is a moving story about hope, redemption, and the power of friendship. On its 25th anniversary this year, here are a few reasons the movie should be celebrated again as a filmmaking icon:
It features one of the best scriptwriting debuts in Hollywood history
The film was written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, both of whom were in their early twenties when they wrote the screenplay. The duo went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and the film is still considered one of the best scripts ever written. Damon and Affleck’s writing of Good Will Hunting has been hailed as “near-perfect” by many critics because of its realistic dialogue and complex characters. For first-time screenwriters, Damon and Affleck set the bar incredibly high.
It has an incredible cast
In addition to Damon and Affleck, the film also features an all-star cast that includes Robin Williams, Minnie Driver, Ben Affleck, and more. The acting in the film is top-notch, and it’s no wonder the movie went on to receive nine Academy Award nominations. Damon’s portrayal of the protagonist, in particular, earned rave reviews from critics. He perfectly captures the character’s anger, pain, and hope. It’s a truly masterful performance.
It’s Robin Williams at his finest
While Robin Williams was already a Hollywood legend by the time Good Will Hunting was released, his performance in the film is often cited as one of his best. Williams portrays Sean Maguire, a therapist who helps Will Hunting deal with his personal demons. Williams’ performance is moving and heartbreaking, and he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. In an interview reported by Cinema Blend, Affleck expressed his utmost admiration for Williams, who died tragically in 2014: “I loved Robin. He was the first person that I really met or knew who was, like, “famous.” And we had just written this movie, and it was sort of amazing that it got made, and then Robin Williams–who was probably the biggest star around at that time–was in the movie. I mean, he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie, and also by how warm and lovely and how kind he was and collaborative. And I just thought, well if this guy can do it, and be kind to people and collaborate and work with people and care about them, and listen to them, I certainly can.”
It’s a masterclass in directing
The film was directed by Gus Van Sant, who is known for his unique and experimental approach to filmmaking. Van Sant infuses the film with a sense of realism, which allows the viewer to really connect with the characters. He also uses long takes and minimal camera movement, which gives the film an intimate feeling. What made Van Sant’s directing of Good Will Hunting so good is his ability to balance the heavy subject matter with moments of levity. Another aspect that showcased his filmmaking prowess in the film is the way he was able to get great performances out of his actors. In an interview with Variety, Van Sant revealed how he became the director of what would become one of the most iconic movies of the last quarter-century. In the same interview, he talked about Casey Affleck’s involvement in the film: “Mark Tusk at Miramax brought me ‘Good Will Hunting.’ We were talking about Boston in the ‘70s, which led to this South Boston story. I had just read the script, and I called Casey to get in touch with Ben. Casey was going to school. I got him in his dorm room and he gave me Ben’s number. Everyone was a big fan of Casey’s, and Casey was around when we were working on it. Casey wanted to make a film about making ‘Good Will Hunting.’ He was going to make a documentary. Somehow that got pushed aside. We just assumed that he would play this character [one of the townies, Morgan O’Mally], because he was that guy. He was always part of any raucous discussion. He was a natural, but he said he didn’t want to play the character. It was kind of up to us to beg him. He also didn’t have an agent, which was funny. He didn’t see why he needed one. We had to go directly to him to persuade him.”
It’s one of the best movies of the ’90s
Good Will Hunting is often cited as one of the best films of the 1990s. It’s a timeless story that is just as relevant today as it was 25 years ago. The film has won numerous awards and is considered a classic by many. On its 25th anniversary, there’s no better time to revisit this modern classic.