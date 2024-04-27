Francis Galluppi Selected to Direct the New Evil Dead Film

Home
Francis Galluppi Picked for New Thrills in Evil Dead Universe

The Evil Dead franchise, a revered horror series initiated by Sam Raimi in 1981, continues to evolve with fresh creative talents. Announced by Deadline, the director’s chair for the latest installment has been filled by Francis Galluppi, known for his work on The Last Stop in Yuma County. This move heralds a new chapter for the series which saw its last major entry, Evil Dead Rise, amass significant acclaim and box office success.

Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence. He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut, Sam Raimi remarked, underlining Galluppi’s distinctive approach to filmmaking.

A Fresh Plot from Galluppi

No stranger to the dynamics of thrillers, Galluppi’s entry into the Evil Dead worlds promises an original narrative he constructed and introduced to Raimi himself. This has intrigued fans about how his vision will coalesce with the foundational elements of horror and supernatural twists iconic to Evil Dead.

It didn’t take long to figure out that Francis was our guy, Sam Raimi expressed, capturing the decisive moment of choice that put Galluppi at the helm of this anticipated project.

The franchise itself has always been a balancing act of dark humor entwined with chilling horror scenes which have created a loyal fanbase around the globe. Many have been mesmerized by its unique mix of terror and comedy since its inception decades ago.

Galluppi’s Directional Debut Anticipated

The director’s recent work, The Last Stop in Yuma County, premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, receiving notable accolades and set for a wider release on May 10. The crime thriller features a tense hostage situation that echoes the isolated and intense scenarios of the early Evil Dead films.

Fans await eagerly to see how Galluppi applies his keen sense of high stakes and tight spaces to the supernatural realm of Evil Dead. His debut might just be one of the most thrilling reimaginings of Raimi’s cult classic saga.

