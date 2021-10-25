The Punisher vs. Judge Dredd: Who Wins?

Some battles feel like they’re too tough to call, but this is one that a lot of people might think is kind of a moot point since Judge Dredd was born and bred in a lab to be the epitome of what a Street Judge should be, while Frank Castle was a soldier that became a law enforcement agent who became a vigilante when his family was killed. A lot of people might think that Frank has no chance in hell of surviving whatever Dredd could throw at him, especially since the Lawgiver that Dredd uses can fire more than one type of round that could incapacitate the Punisher. The only thing that a lot of people might forget is that the Punisher has hung in with some of the toughest street-level heroes and villains that Marvel has to offer, so Dredd, despite being genetically engineered and fitted with a weapon that Frank might not understand, doesn’t have much that could keep Frank down unless he sits absolutely still and has no intention of moving. But anyone that’s read a Punisher comic knows that despite being well below a lot of heroes on the power rankings, the Punisher still isn’t a person to be looked past.
That’s likely why Dredd, who would see Castle as a criminal and nothing else, would be kind of out of his league since, despite the many threats he’s faced, the Punisher is a guy that he still doesn’t fully understand. This could be said of the Punisher as well, but what it would come down to is how quickly either of them is going to act when it comes to facing each other. Both men are in peak condition, both have weaponry that is capable of putting down multiple opponents, and both know their way around their weapons and can do well in a hand-to-hand fight if it came down to it. A lot of people would give this fight to Dredd simply due to his advanced weaponry and armor, as well as the technology he’s working with. But others would give it to Frank based on the idea that he’s far more adaptable to more situations since he’s a highly trained soldier.
The truth is that it would be setting that would likely make the biggest difference since at any other time it’s possible that Dredd and the Punisher would be able to work together since dispensing justice in roughly the same manner would make it possible for them to work together rather than feel the need to fight to the death. But since it’s a matter of stating who would win in a deathmatch, there has to be a definitive winner. The only problem is that between these two, the destruction that would take place before the winner could be crowned would be considerable thanks to their impressive array of weaponry since Frank has rarely ever been hesitant to use his deadly skills when dispatching an enemy. Dredd’s need to speak while cycling from one round to another might give Frank the slight edge he needs since it’s very likely that he might have one cache or another stashed around the surrounding area. One has to remember that Frank is a bit paranoid, and rightfully so, and is usually prepared for just about any situation.
Dumping them both into a neutral battlefield with their customary weaponry still wouldn’t be an easy win for Dredd, if he had a chance at winning at all, since the Punisher can use pretty much anything as a weapon, within reason, until he has to resort to his fists. Plus, standard weaponry for the Punisher is what many would call a fully-stocked armory that could take down an entire regiment if used properly. The fact is that Frank is also highly adaptable to his surroundings due to his training, so the thought that if he were dumped into Megacity that he would be lost isn’t entirely true since it’s very possible that he would gain his bearings as quickly as he could in order to find a way to survive. Frank Castle isn’t a man to underestimate, and neither is Judge Dredd since both of them are extremely tough, but Frank is definitely a little more capable at times of surviving in any environment.
This battle would come down to who was able to get the drop on the other, and while Dredd has a great deal of technology to fall back on, Castle is fully capable of doing what it takes to survive and, when possible, to fool pretty much anyone he’s up against into letting their guard down. No one is saying that this fight would be easy in any way, shape, or form. But it does appear that the Punisher might have the edge simply because he’d be a little more ruthless and a lot more capable when it comes to adapting to one area or another.