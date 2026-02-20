7 Upcoming 2026 Movies That Could Join the Billion-Dollar Club

The 2026 movies are already shaping up to be one of the most commercially competitive years Hollywood has seen in a decade. With multiple tentpole franchises returning, major studios are stacking the calendar with sequels, cinematic universe entries, and event films engineered for global appeal. The combination of established intellectual property, built-in fan bases, and international market strategies means several releases already have realistic paths to crossing the coveted billion-dollar mark.
While box-office predictions are never guaranteed, history provides strong indicators. While Hollywood lost the top spot last year to China’s Ne Zha 2, it still finished with three billion-dollar movies. 2026 has several big studio sequels and new entries, but not all may attain a billion-dollar earnings, judging from past performances. Three major films that didn’t make the lineup include Moana, Dune: Part 3, and Jumanji 3. This year, with several anticipated films in the lineup, here are seven 2026 movies that could potentially cross the billion-dollar mark at the Box Office.
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — April 1, 2026
Nintendo and Illumination’s first Mario collaboration proved how powerful the brand is globally. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing video-game adaptation ever. That performance instantly made Mario one of Hollywood’s safest animation bets, especially with strong merchandise sales and family-friendly appeal fueling repeat viewings.
The sequel, widely reported as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is scheduled for April 2026, placing it in a spring corridor that worked extremely well for its predecessor. Animated family films historically have long theatrical legs because they attract multiple demographics — kids, parents, and nostalgic adults. With Nintendo’s IP library and Illumination’s track record (Despicable Me, Minions), another billion-dollar run is entirely plausible.
The Mandalorian and Grogu — May 22, 2026
Lucasfilm’s first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019 is positioned as a major event release. The Mandalorian and Grogu is slated for release on May 22, 2026. The date is strategically significant because multiple Star Wars films, especially those in the original and prequel trilogies, opened in May. The project also carries built-in audience investment from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which became one of the platform’s flagship hits. Its characters already have global recognition, merchandise dominance, and cross-generational appeal. When a streaming success transitions to theaters, curiosity alone can drive a massive turnout. With the Star Wars brand having a long history of billion-dollar grosses, anticipation for The Mandalorian and Grogu is exceptionally high.
Toy Story 5 — June 19, 2026
Pixar’s flagship franchise returns with Toy Story 5, officially scheduled for June 19, 2026. Few animated series have had the financial consistency of Toy Story. The third and fourth films each grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. That puts the franchise in rare company alongside animation giants like Frozen and Minions.
The new installment also benefits from generational loyalty. Adults who grew up with Woody and Buzz now bring their own children to theaters, creating a multigenerational audience base. Pixar’s reputation for emotional storytelling and technical innovation further strengthens its box-office ceiling. If reviews match the franchise’s historical acclaim, this sequel could easily replicate its predecessors’ billion-dollar performance.
Minions & Monsters) — July 1, 2026
Universal and Illumination’s Despicable Me universe is one of the most reliable box-office machines in animation. The last installment, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), grossed over $900 million worldwide, while the original Minions (2015) crossed $1.1 billion. That history alone places Minions & Monsters firmly in the billion-dollar conversation.
The franchise’s strength lies in its global accessibility. The Minions communicate mostly through physical comedy and gibberish speech, making the films easy to understand across language barriers. Combined with strong international marketing and toy licensing, these films routinely overperform overseas. A July release also falls during the peak summer vacation season, historically one of the most lucrative windows for animated blockbusters.
The Odyssey — July 17, 2026
Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is shot using IMAX technology as part of his longstanding partnership with the format. Nolan’s last film, Oppenheimer (2023), grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide despite being a dialogue-heavy historical drama. It became proof of Nolan’s rare ability to turn original storytelling into event cinema.
Over the years, Christopher Nolan’s name alone has functioned as a global marketing brand. Audiences increasingly view his films as theatrical experiences rather than standard releases. This is because of his emphasis on practical effects and premium-format presentation. If The Odyssey delivers the spectacle expected from a mythological epic directed by Nolan, it could match or surpass his previous box-office milestones.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day — July 31, 2026
Marvel Studios and Sony’s next Spider-Man film is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The previous installment, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), made nearly $2 billion worldwide, proving the character remains one of the most bankable superheroes ever. The franchise’s track record has been extraordinary.
Tom Holland’s three previous Spider-Man films collectively grossed over $3.9 billion globally. That level of consistency is rare even within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With returning cast members, a new director, and the marketing power of both Marvel and Sony behind it, this sequel has one of the clearest paths to billion-dollar status among all 2026 movies.
Avengers: Doomsday — December 18, 2026
Marvel’s ensemble films are historically among the highest-grossing movies ever made, and Avengers: Doomsday is expected to continue that trend. The film is one of the studio’s major upcoming theatrical releases and part of its broader Phase Six slate. Every prior Avengers film crossed $1 billion, with Avengers: Endgame becoming one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Ensemble crossover events benefit from multiple fan bases converging into one audience, dramatically increasing ticket demand. December is also a prime blockbuster window, with several record-breaking films, including Avatar and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, thriving during the holiday corridor. Given Marvel’s track record, Avengers: Doomsday may be the safest billion-dollar prediction on the list.
Follow Us