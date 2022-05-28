Winnie The Pooh Will Now Be A Horror Movie Character

Could you ever imagine the iconic Winnie the Pooh as a monster in a horror movie? Neither can I. It just sounds so inconceivable and yet, it just sounds like the greatest idea ever. And yes, I just so happen to be a ’90s kid. I grew up with this lovable yellow bear who spends most of his time eating honey and spending time with his fellow anthropomorphic animal friends. But let’s be real here, the titular character just isn’t complete without the rest of the group. That includes the gloomy Eeyore, the energetic Tigger, the practical Rabbit, and of course, the timid and very sweet Piglet. Oh, and speaking of Piglet, just take a minute and imagine if he was a monster in a horror movie too. The concept is just so nuts, but it’s something I’d be willing to check out.
And why should we be interested in this idea? It’s just so different. Who would have thought of turning such a beloved childhood character of such a cuddly nature and flipping him on his head? It turns out there’s someone out there who believes in this idea. And make no mistake about it, this Winnie the Pooh horror movie is really happening. Not only is it happening, but there is also an official title for it. This twisted take on the beloved, honey-loving bear will be a slasher movie titled, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Okay, I just have to say, you could not have possibly come up with a better title. This is so fitting and so twisted all at once. The only question is, what could this possibly be about?
I mean, what isn’t it about? And better yet, how did this even happen? According to Bloody Disgusting, the Winnie the Pooh character was put into the public domain at the start of this year, meaning more filmmakers and artist can do more things with him. In this case, that creative freedom will be used to turn him into a killing machine. It’s literally as simple as that. Kudos to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield for wanting to think outside the box and dare meddle with this beloved character. That’s usually not something that should be attempted, but be honest, you are very interested in this. How many other directors would have thought of this? Not very many.
As far as plot details go, the only real information we know about it is that it’s a slasher horror movie. I think for now, that’s all we need to know to at least capture our interest. But we really have to know if Winnie the Pooh is actually transforming into a man-eating bear for some reason. Based on the report by Bloody Disgusting, it’s unclear if the actual killer is a regular human wearing a creepy Winnie the Pooh mask or if he’s actually a man-bear hybrid. I personally hope it’s the latter.
We do have some images released by Jagged Edge Productions that gives us a good look at the killer. Oh, but wait, it only gets better. Not only is there a killer resembling a dark and twisted Winnie the Pooh, but there’s also a second one resembling Piglet. Wait, so Piglet is turning into a sadistic slasher monster too?! How can this possibly get any weirder? The only way it can is if the rest of the gang turns up and we get to see them as grotesque slasher monsters. Boy, that would really tarnish our childhood memories. Still, the idea just sounds so fun.
Based on the images provided by Jagged Edge Productions, the monsters we see look more like typical psychopathic humans wearing masks. Don’t get me wrong, these are extremely creepy masks, but the idea of two guys wearing Halloween masks just sounds like a recycled idea. I mean, out of all the disguises they could have gone with, why pick Winnie the Pooh and Piglet? That just sounds like a wasted idea to me if it is indeed about two regular psychopaths wearing masks. Now if these monsters turn out to be some kind of human-animal hybrids, then my interest will be fully captured.
Just imagine if a man-bear and man-pig hybrid evolved from the original Winnie the Pooh and Piglet. Now we’re diving into some twisted horror territory, but think about just why they would be killing people. It sounds like these two are out for revenge against an older Christopher Robin. Something probably happened where the once caring boy possibly shunned his former friends. If this is what ticked off Winnie the Pooh and Piglet then we can understand their beef. But that would mean we’ll be seeing an older, more cruel version of Christopher Robin as well. It sounds like this twisted take on the character is going all out and plans to cross some boundaries. And make no mistake about it, Blood and Honey will probably have more surprises waiting for us.
There’s just so many routes this movie can take, but I still can’t believe this idea was actually pursued. Yes, it’s weird and yes, it’s still intriguing. What makes it most curious for fans is the idea that Winnie the Pooh and Piglet could be hybrids out for revenge. On the other hand, this could be just two slashers wearing masks, which I hope isn’t the case. That just sounds like such a waste. Either way, I’ll be sure to check out Blood and Honey and I think any Winnie the Pooh lovers should too.
What are your thoughts, Winnie the Pooh fans? Does this idea intrigue you or do you think it will permanently tarnish your precious childhood memories of the yellow teddy bear? If you think it will, just remember that the real one will still overshadow this slasher version. The slasher version will just be another cool version of him. And keep in mind, that’s only if we see just a darker version of Winnie the Pooh. I hope the rest of his friends follow.