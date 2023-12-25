10 Eddie Murphy Roles, Ranked from Naughty to Nice

Eddie Murphy has graced the silver screen with an array of characters that span the spectrum from downright naughty to heartwarmingly nice. His versatility as an actor is as undeniable as it is impressive, allowing him to inhabit roles that leave a lasting impression. In this exploration, we’ll rank Murphy’s roles from his naughtiest to nicest characters, showcasing the breadth of his talent.
1 Reggie Hammond from 48 Hrs
Reggie Hammond from 48 Hrs. is a character who embodies the ‘naughty’ edge with his wise-cracking and law-bending ways. We first meet him singing ‘Roxanne’ in a jail cell, setting the stage for his cheeky humor.
Reggie: This ain’t no god damn way to start a partnership. His dynamic with Nick Nolte’s character reflects a classic naughty versus straight-laced narrative that Murphy plays to perfection.
2 Marcus Graham from Boomerang
Marcus Graham, the womanizing ad executive in Boomerang, is another role where Murphy’s naughty side shines through.
I’ll call you tomorrow, O.K.? Get some sleep. His character’s charm and humor make him more likable than he arguably deserves to be. The portrayal is nuanced, showing that even someone with less-than-ideal habits can still win over an audience.
3 Billy Ray Valentine from Trading Places
Billy Ray Valentine’s journey in Trading Places represents Murphy’s ability to transition a character from naughty to nice. Starting as a street hustler, he becomes a successful businessman, shedding some of his roguish charm for a more serviceable comic style. This role showcases Murphy’s capacity for depth and evolution in his characters.
4 Slide from Tower Heist
In Tower Heist, Slide is a small-time crook who starts off as an over-the-top hood but gradually shows more endearing qualities, akin to Murphy’s beloved ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ persona. His performance adds a naughty but likable dimension to the film, balancing humor with suspense under Brett Ratner’s direction.
5 Kit Ramsey from Bowfinger
The paranoid movie star Kit Ramsey in Bowfinger is a testament to Murphy’s ability to strike a balance between naughty and nice. His frantic reaction to the invading-space-aliens film plot points to significant mental problems and paranoia, exacerbated by his involvement with a cult resembling Scientology. Yet, there’s an underlying sweetness in his portrayal that can’t be ignored.
6 Sherman Klump from The Nutty Professor
The kind-hearted professor Sherman Klump from The Nutty Professor is one of Murphy’s nicest roles. Despite facing ridicule, Klump remains sweet and triumphant—a testament to Murphy’s range as he plays eight parts in the sequel, demonstrating both technical skill and emotional depth.
7 Prince Akeem from Coming to America
Prince Akeem’s quest for true love in Coming to America allows Murphy to bring a nice, regal touch to the role. Akeem’s journey from royalty to an incognito foreigner in Queens showcases his kindness and desire for genuine connection, making him one of Murphy’s nicest characters.
8 Mr Church from Mr Church
In the indie feature film directed by Bruce Beresford, Eddie Murphy plays Henry Joseph Church—a cook who forms an endearing bond with a young girl and her mother. His performance is stunningly understated and moving, showing his capacity for truly nice roles filled with compassion and familial love.
9 Donkey from Shrek
The voice of Donkey in Shrek is perhaps one of the most universally recognized examples of Eddie Murphy’s ability to play a genuinely nice character. His optimistic sidekick role brings endless joy and laughter to audiences of all ages, cementing Donkey as one of his nicest roles ever voiced.
10 James Thunder Early from Dreamgirls
The character James ‘Thunder’ Early from Dreamgirls, while having a naughty exterior, reveals a nicer core throughout the film—a complexity that earned Murphy an Oscar nomination. His performance captures the multifaceted nature of show business and human emotion alike.
