131 Star Wars Jokes That Definitely Have The Force

Dear Star Wars, let us count the reasons we love you. You gave us the Wookiees, you gave us the thrills, you gave us the Adam Driver memes, and you gave us the spills… Nothing else comes to mind to finish this rhyme, so I’ll just spit it out – most importantly, you gave us the Star Wars jokes to make us all grin! And with a universe so vast and characters so diverse, it is no wonder that the ground for jokes and puns is very fertile. You don’t even have to look that far to see a hilarious Yoda pun sprouting or a Vader joke budding. But, of course, anything that you find on the internet needs a bit of weeding, and so do the Star Wars jokes. We did this dirty job for you and proudly present the absolute best jokes that the Star Wars universe has given us in one complete list!
And no, this isn’t a trap; these hilarious jokes do talk exclusively about this amazing movie franchise and its characters. Han Solo and Yoda might be the ones getting the most attention, but nobody is forgotten here, including but not limited to Ewoks, the planet Alderaan, and everything else that you might like to find turned into a joke. We’ve also left no star unturned searching for these cool jokes, so you can be sure that most of them are never-before-seen and truly original.
So, just one light saber-length below, you’ll find our collection of funny Star Wars jokes and Star Wars memes. From awesome ones to stellar ones, they are all pretty hilarious, but it is you that’ll decide which one is the best by giving it your vote. Then, after you are done with that, share this positively charged article with anyone short on the force today!
#1
Why did Episodes 4, 5, and 6 come out before 1, 2, and 3?
Because in charge of directing, Yoda was.
#2
What’s the difference between Boba Fett and a time machine operated by Marty McFly?
One’s a Mandalorian, and the other’s a manned DeLorean.
#3
What’s a stormtrooper’s favorite store?
The store next to the Target!
#4
Warning: Star Wars spoilers!
Voosh voosh pew pew pew voosh voosh pew pew voosh force choke voosh pew pew pew.
#5
Stormtroopers in quarantine are like, “I miss people.”
I’m not too sympathetic, they always miss people.
#6
Where did Luke get his cybernetic hand?
The second hand store.
#7
How is Ducktape like the Force?
It has a Dark Side, a Light side and it binds the galaxy together.
#8
Why was Yoda so bad at geometry?
Because to him there are no triangles, only do-or-do-not-angles.
#9
Is BB hungry?
No, BB-8.
#10
Why did the storm trooper buy the iPhone?
He couldn’t find the droid he was looking for.
#11
What’s the internal temperature of a Tauntaun?
Lukewarm.
#12
How do Tusken Raiders cheat on their taxes?
They always single file, to hide their numbers.
#13
Han: Are we on the right path?
Yoda: Off course, we are.
#14
How does Darth Vader like his steaks?
Well, done done done, done da done, done da done!
#15
Trying to come up with jokes about Star Wars is difficult.
Sometimes they seem a bit too forced.
#16
I saw a falcon eating avocado toast.
Guess it’s a millennial falcon.
#17
Why can’t a Jedi send photos, documents, and images in an e-mail?
Attachments are forbidden!
#18
What did Darth Vader say when he walked into a vegetarian restaurant?
“I find your lack of steak disturbing.”
#19
An Ewok strolls into a bar and says to the bartender, “I’ll have a whisky and… soda.”
The bartender says, “Sure thing—but why the little pause?”
“Dunno,” says the Ewok. “I’ve had them all my life.”
#20
So my friend decided to get a face tattoo of her favorite Star Wars character.
You should’ve seen the Luke on her face.
#21
Because Yoda was in charge of the jokes.
Why was the punchline in the title?
#22
Why is Yoda such a good gardener?
Because he has a green thumb.
#23
How do Ewoks communicate over long distances?
With Ewokie Talkies.
#24
What is Jabba the Hutt’s middle name?
The.
#25
What kind of car does a Jedi drive?
A Toy-Yoda.
#26
What side of an Ewok has the most hair?
The outside.
#27
Which website did Chewbacca get arrested for creating?
Wookieeleaks.
#28
What was Lando’s nickname before he became a skilled pilot?
Crashdo.
#29
What goes, “Ha, ha, ha, haaaa…. AGGGHHHH! Thump”?
An Imperial Officer laughing at Darth Vader.
#30
I went to a sale at the Maul.
Everything was half off.
#31
What did Palpatine say to the intern when they asked how many pizzas they needed for his birthday party?
“Order 66!”
#32
How does Darth Vader like his toast?
On the dark side.
#33
How did Darth Vader know what Luke was getting for his birthday?
He felt his presents!
#34
What do you call a Sarlacc Pit that only speaks in ironic mockery?
A Sar-chasm.
#35
What do you call it when only one Star Wars character gives you a round of applause?
A Hand Solo.
#36
I asked my wife to dress up as a bounty hunter from Star Wars.
I have a Boba fettish.
#37
Why couldn’t Luke find love?
He was looking in Alderaan places.
#38
What did Obi-Wan tell Luke when his young apprentice was having a difficult time using chopsticks at the Chinese restaurant?
“Use the forks, Luke.”
#39
What did Yoda ride as a kid?
A do-cycle. Because there is no tri.
#40
Any space smuggler will tell you, never try the blue milk at the Mos Eisley cantina.
It’ll give you the Kessel runs for twelve parsecs.
#41
Did you know Chuck Norris was in every Star Wars movie?
He played the Force.
#42
Why didn’t any of Luke Skywalker’s marriages last?
He always followed Obi-Wan’s advice: “Use divorce, Luke.”
#43
What Star Wars character sells hotdogs?
Admiral Snackbar.
#44
What do you call five Siths piled on top of a lightsaber?
A sith-kebab.
#45
What do you call an invisible droid?
C-through-PO.
#46
Why was Darth Vader bad at sports?
He always choked.
#47
What do you get if you mix a bounty hunter with a tropical fruit?
Mango Fett.
#48
Did you know R2D2 loves to curse?
They have to bleep out all his words.
#49
Have you tried the gluten-free Wookiee treats?
No, but I heard they are a little Chewy.
#50
How long has Anakin Skywalker been evil?
Since the Sith Grade.
#51
Why did Chewbacca get sent back down to play minor league baseball?
He was making too many Wookiee mistakes.
#52
What did Han Solo say to the waiter who recommended the haddock?
Never sell me the cods!
#53
What do you call two Han Solos singing together?
Han Duet.
#54
What did the dentist say to Luke Skywalker?
May the floss be with you.
#55
What did Darth Vader say to the Emperor at the Star Wars auction?
“What is thy bidding, my master?”
#56
What position does Darth Vader play in baseball?
The Umpire.
#57
What’s a Rebel’s favorite TV talent show?
X-Wing Factor.
#58
What do you need to reroute droids?
R2-Detour.
#59
What do you call Kenobi triplets?
Obi-Three.
#60
What sound do Yoda’s sheep make?
Day go baaa.
#61
A Hutt slithers into the food court. The cashier says, “Hey! We have a pizza place named after you!”
The Hutt says, “You have a pizza place named Jabba Desilijic Tiure?”
#62
What do you call an evil procrastinator?
Darth Later!
#63
Where is the best place to shop for lightsabers?
The Darth Mall!
#64
Why did the tapeworm stay far away from Palpatine?
He didn’t want anyone to say he was in Sidious.
#65
What was Tarkin’s favorite brand of toilet paper?
Charmin to the last.
#66
Why are Death Star pilots fed up with space battles?
Because they always end up in a TIE.
#67
Why is a droid mechanic never lonely?
Because he’s always making new friends.
#68
Why shouldn’t you ask Yoda for money?
He’s a little short.
#69
What’s Jar Jar Binks’ favorite meal?
Miso soup.
#70
Why should you never tell jokes on the Falcon?
The ship might crack up.
#71
What do you call an over-powered janitorial stormtrooper in the Death Star?
A Super Duper Pooper Trooper.
#72
Why is Darth Vader not safe for children under 3 years old?
He’s a choking hazard!
#73
Why does Princess Leia keep her hair tied up in buns?
So it doesn’t Hang Solow.
#74
What do you call a rebel princess who only shops at Whole Foods?
Leia Organic.
#75
Where does Princess Leia shop for Father’s Day?
At the Darth Maul.
#76
What does your Canadian friend cooking dinner for you have in common with the Empire from Star Wars?
Pal-poutine.
#77
Where do Gungans store their fruit preserves?
Jar-Jars.
#78
How do you unlock doors on Kashyyyk?
With a woo-kiee.
#79
Which program do Jedi use to open PDF files?
Adobe-Wan Kenobi.
#80
Why was the droid angry?
People kept pushing it’s buttons.
#81
My wife says she’s leaving me because of my obsession with Star Wars.
I said, “Please don’t go, honey. You’re the Obi-Wan for me.”
#82
How did Darth Vader cheat at poker?
He kept altering the deal.
#83
Why do doctors make the best Jedi?
Because a Jedi must have patience.
#84
Which Jedi became a rock star?
Bon Jovi-Wan Kenobi.
#85
What’s Yoda’s advice for going to the bathroom?
Doo-doo or doo-doo-not-do.
#86
Who is short, green and plays the cello?
Yo-Yo Da.
#87
Jabba the Hut is fat.
How fat is he?
He’s so fat, Obi Wan took a closer look and said, “That’s no moon.”
#88
What was General Grievous’ favorite band?
Weezer.
#89
I found out I was colorblind by watching Star Wars.
I couldn’t see the green screen.
#90
What is a Stormtrooper’s favourite TV show?
Game of Clones.
#91
Which “Star Wars” character lives in Florida?
Orlando Calrissian.
#92
What do you call a bird of prey with a thousand lives?
A millennium falcon!
#93
What kind of tea do bounty hunters drink?
Boba.
#94
Where did Luke get his bionic hand?
At the second-hand store.
#95
What kind of spaceship did Luke fly in grade school?
An ABC-Wing.
#96
Why is a gossip website like the Imperial Fleet?
They’re both full of star destroyers.
#97
What time is it when an AT-AT steps on your chronometer?
Time to get a new chronometer.
#98
How did they get between floors on the Death Star?
In the ele-Vader.
#99
Oh, sure everyone loves Star Wars on May 4th…
Until you tell your nephew you’re his father!
#100
What do you call a redneck Star Wars fan?
Bubba Fett.
#101
What is the name of the Gungan who became a taxi driver?
Car Car Binks.
#102
Two Jawas walk under a bar.
#103
What is Jyn Erso’s favorite color?
I’m not sure, but I bet it’s a rouge one.
#104
What do you call a nervous Jedi?
Panicking Skywalker.
#105
What do you call a Jedi in denial?
Obi-Wan Cannot Be.
#106
My favorite character is Luke Skywalker.
Hand down.
#107
What is Admiral Ackbar’s favorite type of music?
Trap.
#108
How does Wicket get around Endor?
Ewoks.
#109
Does R2D2 have any brothers?
Nope, only transistors.
#110
Did you know Fozzie Bear was in Star Wars?
He was an Ewokka-wokka!
#111
How do you stir fry on Endor?
With an e-wok.
#112
Why was the Millennium Falcon easier to fly after The Force Awakens?
It’s now Hans free.
#113
How do you get down from a bantha?
You don’t. You get down from a goose.
#114
What does Kylo Ren serve at a dinner party?
First hors d’oeuvres.
#115
Did you hear the New Jedi Order was starting an 80’s cover band?
They’re called Durron Durron.
#116
What did the sweet potato say to Luke Skywalker?
I Yam your father!
#117
How are Stormtroopers like a shark in a fight?
They both end up missing a Finn.
#118
What do you call a “Star Wars” themed all-you-can-eat restaurant?
Bo-buffet.
#119
What do you call C-3PO when he’s being a good listener?
Hear-Threepio.
#120
What do you call a pirate droid?
Arr-2 D2.
#121
What did Leia’s adoptive parents say when she used to sleepwalk as a child?
Uh-oh, it’s the rise of Skywalker.
#122
Why do Twi’leks like to flip coins?
So that they can say, “Heads or tails!”
#123
What do you call an eel that loves the new Star Wars trilogy?
A More-Rey Eel.
#124
Which imperial officer hated Thanksgiving?
Grand Moff Turkeyn.
#125
What do you call a Sith who won’t fight?
A Sithy.
#126
What did Moff say when he was introduced as “The great great Tarkin”?
I’m just Grand.
#127
What did Leia’s adoptive parents say when she used to sleepwalk as a child?
Uh-oh, it’s the rise of Skywalker.
#128
Where does Kylo Ren get his creepy black clothes?
From his closet.
#129
What do Jawas have that no other creatures in the galaxy has?
Baby Jawas.
#130
What do you call a potato that has turned to the Dark side?
Vader Tots.
#131
What would you call Padme if she was a dog?
Petme Imadoggie.
Follow Us