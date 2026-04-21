Side-By-Sides That Show The Cast Of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ 20 Years After The Original Premiere

Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a defining pop-culture moment, its long-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, is finally here, and the evolution of its stars is just as headline-worthy as the storyline.
Premiering at Lincoln Center in New York City on April 20, 2026, with a wide theatrical release set for May 1, 2026, the film brings back iconic characters played by Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more.
This time, the fashion world is set against the decline of print media and the rise of a digital-first era.
But while Streep’s character Miranda Priestly may be navigating change, fans can’t get over how little the cast seems to have changed since 2006.
Viewers celebrated the transformation, with one fan writing, “Proof you can get better with age,” while another gushed, “The Devil Wears Prada era still hits just as hard.”
Take a look at these side-by-sides from the film’s premieres across two decades, highlighting how the stars have evolved both professionally and in real life since the original and its sequel.
#1 Stanley Tucci
When it comes to understated style, Stanley Tucci has always played it cool, even on Hollywood’s biggest red carpets.
At the 2006 premiere, the actor embraced a relaxed yet polished look, stepping out with his late wife, Kate Tucci, in a dark navy two-button suit paired with a crisp white shirt.
Skipping the tie altogether, Tucci left the top button undone, accessorizing the look with black dress shoes and his now-iconic thick, black-framed glasses, an accessory that would later become synonymous with his character, Nigel.
For the 2026 premiere, Tucci leaned into the film’s high-fashion roots, wearing a sleek black velvet jacket layered over a crisp white shirt and a neatly tied grey tie, paired with tailored black trousers.
On screen, Nigel returns as Miranda Priestly’s trusted confidant, helping steer Runway magazine through its challenges while navigating rising tensions within the team.
Stanley has since become a beloved multi-hyphenate star, from earning an Oscar nomination for The Lovely Bones to becoming a global culinary favorite with his series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.
He has carved out a unique space that blends film, food, and lifestyle, with his viral cocktail videos in 2020 further solidifying his status and leading to major fashion collaborations with brands like Tom Ford and Tanqueray.
Image source: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#2 Anne Hathaway
When Anne Hathaway stepped onto the red carpet for the first film’s premiere, she was just beginning to step into her iconic character Andy Sachs’ world, and her own fashion evolution.
For the occasion, Hathaway stunned in a bold crimson floor-length gown featuring a plunging cowl neckline and dramatic cape-like sleeves, pairing it with an elegant updo, gold earrings adorned with red crystals, and silver open-toe heels.
Staying true to that signature red carpet moment, Hathaway later reimagined the look for the recent premiere, opting for a custom sculptural Louis Vuitton gown featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, a corset-style bodice, and a voluminous flared skirt.
In the sequel, Andy returns as Runway’s Features Editor, a far cry from the nervous assistant she once was, now stepping in as a professional navigating a fast-changing, digital-first fashion landscape.
And much like Andy’s evolution, Hathaway’s real-life journey has been just as striking.
From winning an Oscar for her unforgettable performance in Les Misérables to balancing blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed roles, including Interstellar and The Dark Knight Rises, she has firmly cemented her place as one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars.
Most recently, Hathaway has been recognized as a fashion icon, landing major campaigns and collaborations with luxury houses, and was even crowned People magazine’s 2026 “World’s Most Beautiful Woman.”
One fan wrote in admiration of her recent red carpet appearance, “How it possible to anti-age, 20 years later, she looks like the same, flawless.”
Another agreed, saying, “She is a vampire,” while a third chimed in, “Did we travel back in time?”
Another comment read, “So beautiful, it’s impressive how time hasn’t passed for her.”
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#3 Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep’s 2006 premiere red carpet look was a surprising contrast to the high-fashion aesthetic preferred by her character, Miranda Priestly.
Instead of channeling the icy corporate energy of the role, Streep opted for a softer, slightly bohemian ensemble, pairing a long-sleeve satin blouse with a sequined knee-length skirt, layered under a delicate beige shawl with lace detailing.
She completed the look with her signature black-framed glasses, simple silver hoop earrings, and classic white heels.
Decades later, for the 2026 premiere, Streep surprised fans by doing exactly what everyone had been waiting for: she fully stepped into Miranda’s shoes.
Wearing a dramatic red cape coat from Givenchy’s Fall 2026 collection, she delivered a head-turning high-fashion moment, complete with black leather opera gloves, oversized sunglasses, and statement jewelry.
On screen, Miranda returns facing the decline of print media and a high-stakes rivalry with her former assistant Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.
The veteran actress herself has noted that the character is now “20 years older and smarter, meaner,” navigating a world where digital influence is the new currency.
In the years since the first film premiered, Streep’s legacy has only grown stronger, with three Academy Awards, a record-breaking 21 nominations, and standout performances across blockbuster films and television.
She has also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014, America’s highest civilian honor, from President Barack Obama, as well as the Golden Globe’s Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017, where she famously advocated for the importance of empathy and the arts.
And if her red carpet transformation proves anything, it’s that Priestly remains one of the most iconic and fan-favorite characters to this day.
One netizen gushed, “Meryl Streep really defined timeless elegance,Miranda Priestly then and now is still THAT standard!!”
A second user added, “Still bossing everyone, timelessly fabulous!”
Others expressed, “Meryl Streep is mother… What an ageless queen!”
Image source: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
#4 Emily Blunt
During the red carpet appearance for the first film, Emily Blunt embraced the 2000s era’s signature style in a curve-hugging magenta dress featuring a black lace hem and a matching sash.
She paired the look with a voluminous “pouf” hairstyle, smoky eye makeup, and heels adorned with black-and-white gem detailing.
In contrast, for the sequel’s premiere, Emily stunned in an ivory Schiaparelli couture gown featuring a sculptural raffia bodice and a voluminous tiered skirt that reportedly took over 4,000 hours to create.
She completed the look with over 300 Akoya cultured pearls from Mikimoto, delivering one of the most talked-about ensembles of the night.
On screen, her character Emily Charlton, once Miranda Priestly’s fiercely loyal and sharp-tongued assistant, now returns as a powerful executive controlling the luxury advertising budgets that her former boss desperately needs to sustain her magazine, setting the stage for a high-stakes face-off between the two ladies.
Blunt has reflected on the role with humor, describing her return as “slipping into a deranged pair of old slippers,” adding that while Charlton may have evolved “physically and monetarily,” she remains just as chaotic as ever.
In real life, Blunt’s career trajectory has been equally impressive.
From earning critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Oppenheimer to leading major franchises like A Quiet Place and stepping into iconic roles such as Mary Poppins Returns, she has proven her versatility across genres.
“She’s the only one who understood that she was going to a premiere for a movie about fashion,” one user said, while another commented, “Red carpet appearances like this always draw attention, and Emily Blunt rarely misses when it comes to style.”
Image source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
#5 Tracie Thoms
Nearly two decades ago, Thoms embraced a more youthful aesthetic in a gold satin mini dress paired with matching strappy, bedazzled heels and a shimmery gold clutch.
Adding a personal touch to the look, the dress wasn’t from a major fashion house but was instead a custom piece designed by one of her close friends.
As Thoms has evolved over the decades, so has her personal style.
She returned to the New York premiere of the sequel with a more experimental silhouette, opting for a glossy deep purple midi dress with a baggy bodice and an asymmetrical sleeve design: one full-length sleeve and the other shorter, with a halter neckline.
Her character Lily continues to serve as Andy Sachs’ grounded moral compass.
Once the outspoken best friend who challenged Andy’s transformation in the original film, Lily now returns as a successful artist, still offering perspective as Sachs re-enters the high-pressure world of Runway amid a modern scandal.
Beyond the franchise, Thoms has built a steady and impressive career across film, television, and stage.
From her breakout role in Rent to long-running television success in Cold Case and 9-1-1, she has remained a consistent and versatile performer.
She has also collaborated with acclaimed filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino on Death Proof and earned critical recognition, including an Emmy nomination for Send Me: An Original Web Series.
Image source: Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images
#6 Tibor Feldman
In the original The Devil Wears Prada, Tibor Feldman’s character, Irv Ravitz, was defined by a wardrobe that perfectly mirrored his calculated, corporate power.
As the formidable chairman of Elias-Clarke, the fictional publishing conglomerate that owns Runway magazine, Ravitz was consistently seen in tailored suits, crisp dress shirts, and ties, a style choice that reinforced his authority within the competitive fashion world.
For the sequel premiere, Feldman took a far bolder approach, stepping out in a custom “icy” silk-wool suit by Maison Tai, adorned with hand-dyed florals and chandelier-crystal embellishments, paired with sleek Helmut Lang shoes.
The statement-making ensemble marked a striking departure from his earlier minimalist style.
On screen, Ravitz remains just as formidable, returning as a key power player who is navigating the financial strain of a declining print industry, even considering a high-stakes deal that could reshape the magazine’s future.
Feldman is widely regarded as a veteran actor, mostly known for portraying authoritative figures.
He has appeared in popular series like Orange Is the New Black, Blue Bloods, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.
His film credits include Enchanted and Arbitrage, while Keep the Change, a Tribeca-winning project, has further highlighted his versatility.
Image source: 20th Century Studios, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
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