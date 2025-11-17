Hey Pandas, What’s One Power That You Wish You Had? (Closed)

Share your wishes!
#1
I would want to read people’s minds.
#2
To make people shart themselves with just a thought. Some starts acting aggressive towards me? See how aggressive you are with a full load working its slimy way down your leg.
#3
Not mind control, but the power to transmit thoughts into peoples minds. I could manufacture a “conscience” for those who need it, yet lack any semblance of it, and I could just generally mess with people
#4
any sort of “magic” . Ik it sounds kinda childish but I think its pretty cool. besides, its very versatile and you can do many things with it
#5
Shape Shifting. It’s got the coolest parts of so many other powers, with no downsides. Want to fly? You can grow wings, or turn into a bat or a bird. Want to breathe underwater? Gills. Sick of having tits? They’re gone. Cool horns? You got ’em, and now you don’t have to worry about them not fitting into cars, or trying to wash them in the shower. Want to be invisible? Use camoflauge, or turn into something really small.
