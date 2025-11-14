My 13 Comics About An Alligator That Prove That Everyone’s Special

I created a comic to show that alligators can be sweet buddies too. Alligators sometimes give us a scary impression: long mouth, sharp teeth, strong and scary tail. But I think alligators can be warm and sweet too.

Everyone is born special; it can be something beautiful if we think in a positive way. At the same time, if we think in a negative way, it can be something bad. We always have a choice.

In this comic, you will see a different alligator, a warm and friendly alligator. I will call him “Buddy Gator.” Maybe we all need is a buddy like him.

#1 Ice-Cream Time

#2 Make Your Wish

#3 Knitting Is Caring

#4 Present

#5 Have A Lift

#6 Romantic Night

#7 Calm Down

#8 The Swing

#9 Surprise

#10 Storing Food

#11 Rainy Day

#12 I Look After You, You Look After Me

#13 Sharing Is Caring

