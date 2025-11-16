16 Dialogue-Less Comics That I Created As A Reminder To Always Treasure People Around Us Before It’s Too Late

My name is Chow Hon Lam. I created a comic called TeeyouTu to remind myself to always care, treasure people and things around us more before it’s too late. The comic is without any dialogue, I hope all people around the world can understand it, no matter where you from.

A little move from us is always heartwarming, no need for a big move. I look after you, you look after me, let’s make the world a better place. 

#1 Holding Hands

#2 Plumbing Service

#3 Rainy Day

#4 Naughty Boy

#5 Gift

#6 Calm Down

#7 Photos

#8 Thanks For The Help

#9 Haircut

#10 Sunset Lover

#11 Bye For Now

#12 Broken Heart

#13 Perfect Match

#14 Flu

#15 One Heart Left

#16 You Can Do It

