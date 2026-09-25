‘Reacher’ Cast Net Worth Rankings: Who Is the Richest Star?

Reacher has become one of Prime Video’s largest action franchises, but the series resets much of its supporting ensemble whenever Jack Reacher wanders into a new investigation. Across four seasons, that approach has brought established movie veterans, longtime television performers, international music stars, and emerging actors into the same franchise. Their financial histories are consequently very different, with some fortunes built through decades of Hollywood salaries and others coming from music, touring, producing, endorsements, or relatively recent television breakthroughs.
The net worth ranges below are based on widely reported public internet estimates and analysis, so they should be treated as informed approximations rather than exact figures.
For this ranking, the focus is on ten significant performers from across the first four seasons rather than limiting the comparison to whichever supporting characters appear in the current story. That captures major allies and antagonists from each chapter while keeping the series’ central star in the comparison. Several estimates overlap, so career longevity and the consistency of available financial reporting help separate close placements. Ranked from lowest to highest estimated fortune, here are the Reacher cast members who appear to be the wealthiest.
10. Sydelle Noel
Sydelle Noel joined Season 4 as Philadelphia police detective Tamara Green, one of the people pulled into Reacher’s latest investigation after a disturbing subway encounter exposes a much larger conspiracy. Noel had already developed a recognizable television résumé before arriving in the franchise. Her biggest previous role came as Cherry “Junkchain” Bang on GLOW, where she remained part of the ensemble throughout the Netflix comedy-drama’s run. She has also appeared in Arrow, Black Panther, and numerous other television and film projects.
Public estimates generally place Noel’s fortune around the lower-million-dollar level. Acting has provided most of that financial base, following an earlier athletic career and later work in modeling before she transitioned fully into entertainment. Reacher adds one of the most widely watched productions of her career and gives Tamara a substantial role in the fourth season’s central mystery. The series may increase Noel’s future earning power considerably, although she has had fewer years of high-value screen contracts than most of the performers ranked above her.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Sydelle Noel
|$1 million – $2 million
|
|Noel entered Season 4 with years of television experience, while Tamara gives her another major role on a globally successful streaming series.
9. Maria Sten
Maria Sten plays Frances Neagley, the former Army investigator whose intelligence, loyalty, and combat skills have made her Reacher’s most durable ally. Sten appeared in the first three seasons before the franchise expanded around her character with Neagley, giving her a leading role in the same television universe. Before Reacher, she starred in Channel Zero: The Dream Door and appeared in Swamp Thing. Her career also includes screenwriting, directing, modeling, and earlier pageant work after representing Denmark at Miss Universe.
Sten’s estimated fortune sits around the low-single-digit millions, though public figures vary considerably. Acting income has become increasingly important as Neagley evolved from a supporting character into a franchise lead, while screenwriting and earlier modeling provide additional financial sources. Moving from recurring appearances on Reacher into her own series represents a particularly important salary shift. Successful continuation of the spinoff could move Sten much higher in future rankings because she now has significantly greater responsibility and bargaining power within the franchise.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Maria Sten
|$1.5 million – $3 million
|
|Sten’s transition from recurring franchise performer to spinoff lead substantially increases her future earning potential.
8. Willa Fitzgerald
Willa Fitzgerald played Officer Roscoe Conklin during the first season, becoming both one of Reacher’s closest allies in Margrave and a major part of the series’ original ensemble. Fitzgerald was already known for playing Emma Duval on Scream and later led Dare Me. Her career after Reacher expanded through The Fall of the House of Usher and the acclaimed thriller Strange Darling, strengthening a résumé that has moved steadily between television, streaming projects, independent cinema, and stage work.
Current public estimates generally place Fitzgerald somewhere between approximately $2 million and $5 million. Her wealth has primarily come from acting, with several lead television contracts and increasingly prominent film roles providing the strongest foundation. Roscoe appeared for only one season, so Reacher itself represents a relatively small portion of Fitzgerald’s accumulated earnings. The show nevertheless introduced her to one of her largest audiences and arrived before a period in which her movie career began attracting significantly greater attention.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Willa Fitzgerald
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Fitzgerald’s fortune has grown through a mixture of television leads and an increasingly prominent independent-film career.
7. Serinda Swan
Serinda Swan played Karla Dixon in Season 2, reuniting Reacher with another member of the 110th Special Investigations Unit as the surviving team investigated the murders of their former colleagues. Swan entered the series with a substantial television history that included Breakout Kings, Graceland, Ballers, and Marvel’s Inhumans. She later spent several seasons leading Coroner, giving her years of series-regular income before she joined the action franchise.
Swan has never publicly disclosed her personal wealth, while online estimates range from roughly $1 million into the mid-single-digit millions. A broader $2 million to $5 million range therefore avoids pretending that any one speculative number is definitive. Acting salaries from multiple long-running television roles provide the strongest financial basis, supplemented by producing and other professional ventures. Dixon was limited to a single Reacher season, so Swan’s position reflects a much longer career rather than the Amazon series alone.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Serinda Swan
|$2 million – $5 million
|
|Swan’s finances are private, but years of lead and series-regular television work support a conservative multimillion-dollar estimate.
6. Brian Tee
Brian Tee played Francis Xavier Quinn, who operated under the identity Julius McCabe in Season 3 and brought one of Reacher’s most personal old enemies back into his life. Tee had already spent decades moving between television and major studio films. He appeared in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, The Wolverine, Jurassic World, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. His largest television commitment came as Dr. Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, with crossover appearances throughout the wider One Chicago franchise.
Tee’s estimated fortune is commonly placed around $4 million. Years of network television provide the clearest explanation, particularly his lengthy run on Chicago Med, while studio movies, producing, directing, and other television work have added further income. Quinn gave Tee a major antagonist role for one season of Reacher, but it arrived after his financial foundation was already well established. His long history of franchise films and network employment places him slightly ahead of several performers whose public wealth estimates overlap with his own.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Brian Tee
|$3.5 million – $5 million
|
|Tee’s lengthy One Chicago run provides the strongest financial foundation alongside decades of studio-film and television work.
5. Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall played Zachary Beck in Season 3, the wealthy businessman whose operation becomes Reacher’s way into a much larger criminal conspiracy. Hall entered the series with more than four decades of screen history and an unusually famous collection of early credits. He became a defining young actor of the 1980s through National Lampoon’s Vacation, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Weird Science. He later spent six seasons leading The Dead Zone, while acting, producing, directing, and music expanded his career beyond those early movies.
Hall’s estimated net worth is around $4 million, with decades of acting income offset by the fact that many of his most iconic movies arrived before modern blockbuster salaries reached today’s extraordinary levels. The Dead Zone provided a much longer and more stable source of television income, and Hall also produced extensively during the series. His role on Reacher added another major streaming credit rather than creating the fortune itself. More than 90 acting credits and several generations of recognizable work support a range extending into the mid-single-digit millions.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Anthony Michael Hall
|$4 million – $6 million
|
|Hall’s fortune reflects more than four decades in entertainment, including iconic films and a lengthy television run as both star and producer.
4. Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick played Shane Langston, the corrupt security executive whose operation became the principal threat facing Reacher and the surviving members of the 110th during Season 2. Patrick entered the show with one of the most recognizable action-movie villains in Hollywood history after portraying the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. His television career subsequently included The X-Files, The Unit, True Blood, Scorpion, Peacemaker, and 1923.
Patrick’s net worth is commonly estimated around $6 million, although some public sources place his overall wealth considerably higher. Decades of film and television acting, voice work, producing, residuals, and real estate have created a substantial financial foundation. His Los Angeles property alone has appreciated dramatically since its original purchase decades ago, illustrating why simple acting-salary calculations cannot capture an established performer’s complete finances. Langston was a one-season role, while Patrick’s estimated wealth reflects more than 35 years of continuous Hollywood employment.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Robert Patrick
|$6 million – $10 million
|
|Patrick’s decades of film and television work support a substantial fortune, although published estimates vary considerably above the commonly cited $6 million figure.
3. Alan Ritchson
Alan Ritchson is the constant at the center of Reacher, portraying Jack Reacher across every season while the people and problems surrounding him continually change. Ritchson’s career began with modeling and an appearance on American Idol before acting became his primary profession. He played Arthur Curry on Smallville, became Thad Castle on Blue Mountain State, portrayed Raphael in the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films, and later appeared in Titans and Fast X.
Ritchson’s estimated net worth reached approximately $8 million by 2026, with Reacher responsible for a major portion of his recent financial growth. His relationship with the series now extends beyond acting because he also serves as a producer, adding behind-the-camera value to an increasingly lucrative franchise. Film salaries, earlier television work, directing, producing, and business projects provide additional sources. Ritchson has become far wealthier since assuming the role, yet two Season 4 additions entered the show with entertainment careers that had already produced significantly larger fortunes.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Alan Ritchson
|$8 million – $10 million
|
|Reacher transformed Ritchson’s earning power and now gives him both a major acting salary and a producing position within the franchise.
2. Anggun
Anggun joined Season 4 as Amisha Hoth, the mother of Lila and one of the new figures who becomes entangled in Reacher’s Philadelphia conspiracy. Her financial position comes overwhelmingly from a career outside American television. The Indonesian-born French singer achieved international success with Snow on the Sahara and built a catalog spanning multiple languages and markets. She has released numerous albums, represented France at the Eurovision Song Contest, served as a television judge, performed internationally, and developed a career encompassing music, acting, television, and live entertainment.
Anggun’s estimated net worth is approximately $16 million, placing her comfortably above the franchise’s central actor despite having only recently joined the cast. Album sales, publishing royalties, international touring, television contracts, endorsements, and decades of music activity provide the financial foundation. Her Reacher salary represents only one small addition to that larger entertainment career. Amisha gives Anggun considerably more visibility with American streaming audiences, but her wealth had already been accumulated across more than three decades of international success before the fourth season began.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Anggun
|$14 million – $18 million
|
|Anggun built most of her wealth through decades of international music and television work before joining the fourth season.
1. Agnez Mo
Agnez Mo takes the top position after joining Season 4 as Lila Hoth, the mysterious woman whose connection to Reacher quickly becomes central to the season’s larger conspiracy. The Indonesian superstar began performing professionally as a child and developed one of her country’s most successful entertainment careers before appearing in the Prime Video series. Her music catalog spans numerous albums and hit singles, while her international career has included collaborations with Chris Brown, Timbaland, T.I., and other major artists. She has also worked extensively as an actress, television personality, songwriter, dancer, and entrepreneur.
Agnez Mo’s net worth is widely estimated around $30 million, giving her a substantial lead over the other performers ranked here. Music royalties, touring, television, brand partnerships, social-media reach, business ventures, and decades of entertainment income provide the strongest foundation. Reacher represents an important expansion of her profile with global English-language television audiences, yet it contributes only a fraction of the fortune she brought into the production. That unusually broad career makes Agnez Mo the richest star among the significant performers included in this Reacher cast ranking.
|Cast Member
|Estimated Net Worth
|Main Income Sources
|Notes
|Agnez Mo
|$25 million – $35 million
|
|Agnez Mo’s decades-long music, television, and business career gives her the largest estimated fortune among the Reacher performers ranked here.
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