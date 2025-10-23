10 Longest-running Late-night Talk Shows on American Television

These longest-running late-night talk shows represent the backbone of American entertainment after dark. As benchmarks of American entertainment, the histories of these shows stretch far beyond simple ratings or celebrity guests. These shows capture the mood of the country in real-time, offering a mix of laughter, reflection, connection, and a fair share of controversy. Their longevity speaks to a formula that has stood the test of time.
While a few have been standalone, long-running talk shows, others have transformed into franchises. For those that have become franchises, generations of TV audiences have watched them evolve, over the years, with different talk show hosts. With several talk shows having survived over 5 seasons, the list comprises late-night talk shows that aired for over 15 years. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 longest-running late-night talk shows in American television history.
10. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen — 16 Years
Bravo’s pop culture-based late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen stands out from others for its free-spirited, “unscripted” energy. Premiering on July 16, 2009, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen carved its niche with its live format, allowing a sense of spontaneity rarely seen in late-night shows.
Hosted by Andy Cohen, the show thrives on interaction, often incorporating questions from viewers and social media. As of 2025, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has been on air for 16 years. By staying true to its offbeat and interactive roots, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen has secured its place among television’s most enduring late-night offerings.
9. Jimmy Kimmel Live! — 22+ Years
Premiering on January 26, 2003, Jimmy Kimmel Live! grew into one of the most recognizable staples of late-night television. The show blends celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, and topical monologues. Although the show hasn’t aired live since 2004, Jimmy Kimmel’s delivery makes it noticeable. Beyond laughs, Jimmy Kimmel Live is known for its viral moments that consistently trend across social media.
From memorable celebrity pranks to Kimmel’s heartfelt monologues on current events, the show has managed to stay culturally relevant in a crowded late-night landscape. However, on September 17, 2025, after 22 years on air, ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live indefinitely. This was due to Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the reaction from the MAGA movement.
8. Real Time with Bill Maher — 22 Years
Real Time with Bill Maher is HBO’s longest-running late-night TV show. Premiering on February 21, 2003, the show is hosted by comedian, actor-producer, and political commentator Bill Maher. The show offers a platform where current events are dissected through a mix of Maher’s monologues, guest interviews, and roundtable discussions. Unlike traditional late-night talk shows that lean heavily on celebrity guests and sketches, Real Time with Bill Maher thrives on sharp debate, controversial takes, and topical humor.
7. Larry King Live — 25 Years
Half a decade after death, the Larry King-hosted Larry King Live remains one of American television’s longest-running late-night TV shows. The show ran for 25 years on CNN and was one of the most recognizable late-night talk shows on American television. Unlike traditional comedy-driven formats, Larry King Live focused on interviews with world leaders, celebrities, authors, and everyday people who make headlines. Larry King’s signature style, which included direct questions, minimal notes, and an approachable demeanor, made the show feel less like a performance and more like a conversation. To date, it remains CNN’s most-watched late-night and longest-running talk show.
6. Charlie Rose — 26 Years
Although not as popular with today’s television audiences, Charlie Rose stood apart from its counterparts by focusing on in-depth conversations rather than comedy or spectacle. Instead of relying on monologues or skits, the show thrives on its minimalist set and one-on-one interview style. Journalist and talk show host Charlie Rose hosted the show for 26 years from September 30, 1991, to November 17, 2017.
5. The Late Late Show — 28 Years
CBS’s The Late Late Show has been a staple of American late-night television since its debut on January 9, 1995. Over the years, the show has been known for giving its hosts creative freedom, allowing each era to feel distinct while still honoring the late-night format. Since its debut, The Late Late Show has had four main talk show hosts and a series of fill-in guest hosts. Tom Snyder hosted the show from January 9, 1995, to March 26, 1999. Craig Kilborn hosted it from March 30, 1999, to August 27, 2004, and Craig Ferguson took over from January 3, 2005, until December 19, 2014. James Corden was the last The Late Late Show host, anchoring the show from March 23, 2015, until its finale on April 27, 2023.
4. The Daily Show — 29 Years
Comedy Central/Paramount+ The Daily Show combines talk show and news satire. It offers audiences a humorous take on politics, media, and world affairs. Instead of following the traditional late-night formula of lighthearted banter and celebrity interviews, the show carved out its own lane by making news the centerpiece of its comedy. Having premiered on July 22, 1996, The Daily Show has had three main hosts, with various guest hosts stepping in at different times. Depending on the generation of television audiences, The Daily Show’s hosts have included Craig Kilborn (1996–1998), Jon Stewart (1999–2015), Trevor Noah (2015–2022), and Stewart returning in 2024.
3. The Late Show — 33 Years
David Letterman created The Late Show for CBS in the early 1990s, with the show premiering on August 30, 1993. Since then, it has also become a cornerstone of American late-night television. Over the decades, The Late Show has evolved to reflect changing times while maintaining its traditional structure.
Whether poking fun at politics, spotlighting Hollywood’s biggest stars, or showcasing up-and-coming talent, The Late Show has remained relevant to viewers across generations. David Letterman hosted the show from 1993 to 2015. Following a brief transition that saw several guest hosts anchor the show, Stephen Colbert stepped in as host in 2015 and has been the show’s host since then. CBS announced in July 2025 that The Late Show franchise will end after the 2025-2026 season.
2. Late Night — 43 Years
David Letterman also created the late-night talk and variety show Late Night, but for NBC. The show premiered on February 1, 1982, with Letterman as its host. Conan O’Brien took over on September 13, 1993, after Letterman left in June 1993. Jimmy Fallon took over from O’Brien and hosted the show from March 2, 2009, to February 7, 2014. Since Fallon’s departure, Seth Meyers has hosted the show from February 24, 2014, to date.
1. The Tonight Show — 71 Years
The Tonight Show is widely regarded as the blueprint for late-night television. Debuting on September 27, 1954, it established the format that countless programs have followed. What makes The Tonight Show stand out is its adaptability across decades. Ten main hosts have hosted the show since its inception. Jay Leno is the only one to have hosted it twice, first from May 1992 to May 2009, and again from March 2010 to February 2014. Jimmy Fallon has been its host since February 17, 2014. Having aired for 71 years, The Tonight Show is currently the longest-running late-night TV show on American television.
