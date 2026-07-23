Hannah Harper: 5 Musical Facts To Know About American Idol Season 24 Winner

When the American Idol fandom first met Season 24 winner Hannah Harper, she made Carrie Underwood tear up with her soulful rendition of “String Cheese,” a song about her experience with motherhood. The memorable audition distinguished Harper as one of the top contestants of the season, earning her a unanimous vote from the judges to Hollywood. With Lee Ann Womack’s “A Little Past Little Rock,” at Hollywood Week held in Nashville for the first time, the Missouri native cemented her place in the competition.
She eventually claimed the crown after edging out Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson in the finale with Alicia Keys’ “No One” alongside two original songs, “Married Into This Town” and “String Cheese.” Now that her life has changed beyond her wildest imagination, Hannah Harper describes it all as a wild, beautiful journey that began with sharing videos of herself singing through household duties. She went viral and decided to host a TikTok live, where a recruiter from American Idol approached her to sign up for the singing competition. Harper will soon announce her tour dates. In the meantime, here are some fun musical facts about the season 24 winner.
01. Hannah Harper Began Her Musical Journey At Age 9
The American Idol Season 24 winner has been singing since she was a child. She was only nine when her musical journey began. This was after her father left his job to focus fully on music ministry. Hannah Harper spent most of her childhood performing in churches. By age 11, she had gained enough exposure in bluegrass music to perform with Rhonda Vincent, an acclaimed bluegrass and country music star inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in February 2021. Music was central to Harper’s upbringing, and the early exposure shaped the sound that endeared her to the American Idol fandom.
02. She’s The Granddaughter Of Gospel Singer Bob Lewis
@hannahharperofficial
Some artists you admire. Some artists shape you. @The Isaacs were the soundtrack of my childhood. Their records weren’t just background noise — they were lessons. I studied the way the harmonies wrapped around each other and how every lyric carried weight. Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Becky Isaacs Bowman shaped my ear, my pen, and my heart as an artist. 🤍 So getting to sit in her home, write together, and sing the very songs I was raised on feels almost too sweet for words. “Full circle” doesn’t even begin to cover it. I sure do love this music community. 🤍
The American Idol Season 24 winner is the granddaughter of Bob Lewis, a gospel singer known for his family band called The Bob Lewis Family. “My mom is the daughter of Gospel singer Bob Lewis,” Harper told The Bluegrass Standard while discussing her musical background. In another interview with American Music Magazine, she discussed her musical heritage, affirming The Bob Lewis Family as her musical foundation.
“My mom grew up in a family band called The Bob Lewis Family,” she told the publication. “The Bob Lewis Family put on more of a Branson-style show,” Harper said, explaining that the band is different from the Lewis family in the southern gospel world. “People ate it up because they would sing, and dance, and perform the full-blown variety thing,” she added.
03. Hannah Harper’s Parents And Siblings Are All Musicians
@hannahharperofficial
🕺🏼💃🏼Happy New year!! @Dalton Harper @Alli Harper @user2725683646634 @Dillon Harper
The ‘String Cheese’ singer’s musical background involves every member of her family. Her parents, Katrina and Gaylon Harper, met at a bluegrass festival and were both members of The Bob Lewis Family band after Gaylon was hired to play the banjo. Hannah Harper’s parents eloped in Arkansas and settled in Bunker, Missouri, to raise a family.
They welcomed two sons, Dalton and Dillon, before Hannah’s birth in 1999. She grew up watching her parents perform in the church, but at age 9, her father abandoned his lead-mining job to become a full-time music minister. So they sold their house, bought a tour bus, and went about living for music. She still performs with her brothers, with Dalton on the guitar and Dillon on the mandolin.
04. She Studied Interpersonal Communication And Creative Writing In College
@hannahharperofficial
In honor of String Cheese hitting 1 million streams on Spotify 🤍 Here’s a little behind the scenes of where “String Cheese” came to life 🤍 It’s far from glamorous, but I hope it encourages other artists not to let their circumstances or lack of resources hold them back from creating music. People want to hear what you have to say. Songwriting was something I envied for years. It came so naturally to everyone in my family… and for the longest time, it just didn’t come to me. After taking an interpersonal communications class in college, something clicked. I finally found words for emotions I didn’t even know how to name before. Writing became a place of healing. And now… to see a song “about cheese” 😂 reach people the way it has… I’m just overwhelmed It was recorded in an old sawmill office my brother turned into a makeshift studio, and we released it on Mother’s Day 2025 with the simple hope that it might encourage a few friends and family members… and remind me to hold onto these fleeting years with my boys. God has done more with it than I ever could have imagined 🤍
Hannah Harper’s storytelling ability is a unique aspect of her sound. She attributes this to her background in communication and creative writing. “I took interpersonal communication and creative writing in college,” the singer told The Blue Grass Standard. “I had never written poems, but those classes unlocked something in my brain.” While dealing with Postpartum Depression and the frustration of not being able to pursue music, Harper started writing songs as a coping mechanism. She recalled how she began writing music in the interview with Americana Music Magazine, reiterating her love for writing. “I have such a big passion for writing,” she said.
05. Motherhood Is A Big Part Of Hannah Harper’s Musical Expression
@hannahharperofficial
And then some days they’re precious angels.
The mother of three has embraced her experience of motherhood as a part of her musical journey. As culled from her website, she’s committed to balancing her “musical aspirations with he joys and challenges of raising a family.” For Hannah Harper, “String Cheese” isn’t just a tribute to motherhood, but a divine reminder that her kids are also her ministry. “I am incredibly thankful that the Lord entrusted me with three little boys, even on the heavy days when being a mom feels like a challenge,” she shared in an Instagram post detailing the song’s inspiration. Check out the real reason Katy Perry left American Idol.
Follow Us