Should Seinfeld Get A Reboot?

Could we be in store for a Seinfeld reboot? Jerry Seinfeld certainly teased that notion during a stand-up show: “Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you’ll see.” The world has been buzzing about the possibility of a Seinfeld revival ever since.
It’s been over 30 years since the misadventures of Jerry, Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander), and Kramer (Michael Richards) and Seinfeld is still considered one of the benchmarks of comedy. Given the fact that shows like Frasier and Full House have received revivals, it’s no surprise that Hollywood is strongly considering the return of iconic series. The true question is: should Seinfeld return for modern audiences?
The Culture Has Drastically Changed Since The 90’s
The shift in today’s culture is that comedy has changed hugely. Seinfeld was unapologetic in the way it tackled comedy: Whether it was about race, sexuality, culture, or everyday society norms, Seinfeld was a show that pushed the boundaries of the genre. But Seinfeld wasn’t the only series to push on hot-button issues. From Mad TV, Friends, Martin, or In Living Color, the genre itself was a vibrant expression of pop culture and wasn’t afraid to poke fun at anyone.
Sadly, that’s not the case in 2024. While some sitcoms still push the boundaries, the overall genre isn’t the hot commodity it used to be. The genre in theaters is barely existent. For the most part, comedies tend to play it safe because the culture is a lot more sensitive these days. Anytime a comedian cracks a joke about race, culture, sexuality, or anything political, there’s a huge uproar about said joke. In fact, some people in the modern generation would consider Seinfeld culturally inappropriate.
Episodes such as The Puerto Rican Day, The Outing, and The Chinese Woman are on plenty of lists that deem it culturally insensitive. The point is, that the charm of Seinfeld is that it wasn’t afraid to tackle any subject. If the show was to return, there would be concerns that it could be held back because of the hypersensitivity of modern culture. Even if all of the jokes didn’t land, Seinfeld‘s brash and carefree approach to hot-button issues is an important identity of the series. What’s the point in bringing it back if the creators are too afraid to push boundaries in the modern generation?
There’s So Much The Show Can Pick Apart In Modern Society
That said, there’s so much material for Seinfeld to poke fun at in modern society. First things first, Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer shouldn’t change. To see these cynical New Yorkers navigate through the modern world would easily be a hilarious delight. Sure, it would be odd that these older folks still act the same way they did in the 90s, but that’s the bread and butter of Seinfeld.
Of course, it wouldn’t be impossible to focus on a more mature Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer. The show was infamous for being about nothing. Though story arcs would happen later in the final seasons, there’s still fun in seeing how random misfortunes affect the day of this ragtag group of friends. The downside? Some of the most notable characters like Frank Costanza (Jerry Stiller) and Newman (Wayne Knight) won’t be able to reprise their iconic roles. Still, it’s been 30 years, and so much has changed in that period.
A Seinfeld Revival Is A Good Idea
This is under reservations. If Jerry Seinfeld isn’t allowed to have fun with his stories and jokes then there’s no point in bringing back the series. The same thing goes for bringing back the core cast, namely Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, and Michael Richards. Though given the controversy surrounding Richards, it wouldn’t be too surprising if he didn’t return for the reboot. Seinfeld is not a perfect show, but if has the same spirit as the original series then a reboot would add to the legacy of the brand itself.
