The Comprehensive Guide to ‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs

Game of Thrones was a grand endeavour and still is. But its legacy has been in hot waters ever since the show ended. The good thing is that the franchise had already planned several spin-offs — a wave of tales from George R.R. Martin that is already on the way and has audiences at the edge of their seats. Fans are eager to explore Westeros once again — some for closure and some want a series potent enough that it overshadows their emotions about how it all ended.
The good news is, apart from House of the Dragon, several more spin-offs promise to carry forward the legacy of Game of Thrones. Whether you’re eager to explore Westeros further or venture into the lesser-known realms of Essos, this detailed guide ensures you’re well-prepared for the next wave of tales from George R.R. Martin’s ever-expansive world. Let’s get started!
1. ‘House of the Dragon’ (Released)
House of the Dragon season 1 was loved by so many. It broke viewership records for HBO and even the digital HBO Max service got crashed when it was first released. The show is based on the House Targaryen and shows the beginning of their downfall. With HOTD season 1 ending at such a crucial cliffhanger — the expectations from season 2 are even higher. The production had paused for a while due to SAG-AFTRA strikes but Ryan Condal recently reported that the shooting is back on again and should be released by early summer of 2024.
2. The Jon Snow Sequel Series, ‘SNOW’ (In Development)
In the unforgettable finale of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow was seen making his way beyond the wall with the Free Folk. Throughout the series, Jon’s character has been torn between his Stark and Targaryen identities. So his return to the North and beyond the wall in the Game of Thrones Finale can be viewed as him finally choosing his freedom.
In retrospect, this very ending has become the base for a Game of Thrones sequel with the working title Snow (confirmed by George R. R. Martin). The show is reported to have its own distinct creative team and the plot will be directly linked to its parent show. However, only a little is unknown about the series at this time. With House of the Dragon season 2 expected to be out in the summer of 2024, it is safe to expect that SNOW will be next.
3. ‘Tales of Dunk and Egg’ (In Development)
Tales of Dunk and Egg, slightly different in tone from Game of Thrones, is set around 90 years prior. So the audience can expect a fresher and less intense narrative. It delves into the life of Dunk, a hedge knight who ascends to become the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard — and his squire Egg, the future King Aegon V Targaryen. To date, three novellas have been published: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight.
With the OG Martin at the helm, this is easily one the most anticipated Game of Thrones spin-offs. Keep in mind that after The Mystery Knight was released, Martin had also expressed in continuing the series. An hour-long adaptation of this series is already under work by Steve Conrad but details are scarce.
4. ‘The Golden Empire’ (Animated, In Development)
The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, a prominent civilization in the world of Game of Thrones, is set to be the focus of an adult animated television series titled The Golden Empire. The show is in development (only pitched yet) at HBO and will explore the rich history and intrigue of the Yi Ti empire located in the Further East of Essos. This is another notable entry among anticipated Game of Thrones spin-offs due to its references in House of the Dragon.
Secondly, there have been speculations of two animated shows apparently but they’re all vague speculations at this point, especially since both shows are apparently aimed at similar themes (Yi Ti and Essos). One of the reasons why this could be a success is because an animated show allows HBO Max to put CGI-heavy elements like dragons on screen easily and for lesser costs.
5. ‘The Sea Snake’ (In Development)
In House of the Dragon, we saw Corlys Valeryon (played by Steve Toussaint) heading out to his great voyages and building wealth along the way. He visited not just the areas of Essos but also more unknown regions of Yi Ti. However, since there were no Valeryons in Game of Thrones, only little is unknown about the house so far. As for the creative team, there’s very little information there too but Bryan Heller, who co-created HBO’s Rome, is part of the team intending to bring this series to the small screen.
6. ‘Ten Thousand Ships’ (In Development)
Ten Thousand Ships is a planned American fantasy television spin-off series set 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show narrates the story of Princess Nymeria — an ancestor of House Martell, and the surviving Rhoynars who traveled to Westeros. The writer would reportedly be Amanda Segel who co-wrote Person of Interest but no other details of the show have yet been released. The Valyrian Freehold destroyed the Rhoynar and that prompted Nymeria to steer her people, the remaining survivors to sanctuary and independence. The plot sounds promising at this point but it’s hard to evaluate whether this show will be a success or not.
7. ‘Flea Bottom’ (Cancelled)
Flea Bottom is among cancelled Game of Thrones spin-offs that did not come to fruition. The live-action series was planned to be set in the slums of King’s Landing. The series was intended to explore the lives of the common folk living in the impoverished district of Flea Bottom. This area was home to brothels, crimes, and a lot of major characters including Gendry, Davos Seaworth, etc. Unfortunately, HBO decided to cancel the project for reasons unknown. Perhaps it was part of a larger shift in HBO’s plans, which included developing animated spin-offs and more focused spin-offs like SNOW. It’s hard to say how the show might have unfolded and what story Flea Bottom would’ve followed if it wasn’t cancelled.
8. ‘Bloodmoon’ (Cancelled)
HBO chose not to green-light this spin-off — set 8,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show was written by Jane Goldman and unlike Flea Bottom, a pilot starring Jamie Campbell Bower, Naomi Ackie, and Naomi Watts, was shot. But it never worked out. HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys later reported that the pilot was good but required a lot more invention.