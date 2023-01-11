HBO Max’s Velma Finally Gets A Release Date

The most anticipated television series of 2023 has finally gotten a release date! Okay, maybe it’s not the most anticipated. The reaction from the teaser garnered a lot of backlash due to plenty of unnecessary changes. The biggest is the fact that this is a show in the world of Scooby-Doo, yet the lovable canine was scrapped from the adult animated series. Despite that odd decision, Velma will officially make its ten-episode debut on January 12th. Given the incredible talent involved with the series, there’s no denying that Velma has the potential to be really good. Though this is clearly one of the wokest shows you’ll ever see.
The voice cast of the series features a strong array of talent: Glenn Howerton as Fred, Constance Wu as Daphne, and Sam Richardson as Norville (aka Shaggy). The supporting cast is also stacked with big names. Gary Cole, Debby Ryan, Melissa Fumero, Jane Lynch, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Wanda Sykes, and Cherry Jones will be lending their voices to the animated series. Kaling herself is the executive producer. Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein, and Sam Register are also on board. Below is the official synopsis of the HBO Max exclusive:
VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.
Velma Has A Chance To Be Compelling and Exciting
The origin story of Velma certainly does have potential, and giving it an adult-rated edge makes things fresh. However, the decision to race bend Velma as a South Asian character turned most fans of Scooby-Doo off. Kaling was actually surprised by the negative reaction as she didn’t think that Velma was defined by her whiteness. She said during the New York Comic con, “So, I was a little bit surprised, and I think most Indian-American girls, when they see this skeptical, hardworking, kind of underappreciated character, can identify with her.”
Honestly, I don’t understand how Fred is defined by his whiteness. Fred is pretty much the leader of the Scooby-Doo gang and is notable for his fearlessness and connection to each of the characters. Fred never had a specific stereotype, though most live-action properties did define him as the high school jock type. When it comes to Velma, the comment about her being underappreciated is also strange, as she’s recognized as a valuable member of the gang. Sure, she’s no Scooby-Doo, but Velma hasn’t been treated like Batman’s Robin. That character hasn’t appeared in a live-action film of the dark knight since 1997. Velma has been in every Scooby-Doo animated and live-action property. Though this is the first time that a series has truly explored the genius outside of Mystery Inc., she’s easily a character that many know and love.
The Upcoming Series Doesn’t Feel Like A Cash Grab
Given the details about the upcoming animated series, it does sound as if the show will truly explore the world of Velma. At the very least, it doesn’t sound like a meaningless cash grab that features copious amounts of blood and swearing. However, the jab at fans during the trailer didn’t exactly make a good case for why people should watch it. Obviously, no one can judge the series just yet because it has yet to be released. Hopefully, Velma isn’t a series that thinks it’s clever but is actually two steps behind in the storytelling department. The review embargo for the series lifts very soon, and the reaction from both fans and critics should be interesting.