I Explored The Remains Of An Abandoned Mansion Filled With American History

I’ve photographed many abandoned houses in my career. However, none have been filled with as much American history as this one. The house and a lot of its belongings date back to at least the 19th century. The owner was a prominent government official and known nationally and was a well-respected man in the town. Take a look inside to see what was forgotten and left behind.
The exterior
Sitting room
Upstairs
The parlour
Main staircase
Portrait
The dining room
The master bedroom
An upstairs bedroom
Antique desk and chair
A family portrait
Parlour decor
A book of Presidents
Photograph of the Kennedy’s
Family pictures
An upstairs bedroom
Family china closet
Broken spectacles
Antique portraits
Ladies bathroom
Family history
View of the parlour
