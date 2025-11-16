I Explored The Remains Of An Abandoned Mansion Filled With American History

by

I’ve photographed many abandoned houses in my career. However, none have been filled with as much American history as this one. The house and a lot of its belongings date back to at least the 19th century. The owner was a prominent government official and known nationally and was a well-respected man in the town. Take a look inside to see what was forgotten and left behind.

More info: Instagram | bryansansivero.com

The exterior

Sitting room

Upstairs

The parlour

Main staircase

Portrait

The dining room

The master bedroom

An upstairs bedroom

Antique desk and chair

A family portrait

Parlour decor

A book of Presidents

Photograph of the Kennedy’s

Family pictures

An upstairs bedroom

Family china closet

Broken spectacles

Antique portraits

Ladies bathroom

Family history

View of the parlour

Patrick Penrose
