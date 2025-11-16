Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

by

Every proud feline owner has experienced the blessing of their cat following them everywhere. Kitchen counters, bathroom, or the keyboard of a laptop—nothing is off-limits for cats, especially the bedroom. To take things to another level, Tokyo-based interior company Dinos came out with a bed that has a built-in cat tower.

The unique piece of furniture is available in both single and semi-double sizes. It will cost you over $3,000 but your cat would probably assure you that its entertainment is worth way more than that. Scroll down to see pictures of this unusual cat-theme-park-of-a-bed.

More info: dinos.co.jp | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

“Cat Tower Bed” – a new idea by the company Dinos

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

The cat tower is docked on the bed frame, and the canopy part is a catwalk!

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

These two seem to be enjoying the newest addition to their home

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

“Recommended for those who want to stay with their cat whether they sleep or wake up,” says the Dinos website

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

The bed is available in both single and semi-double sizes, measuring 39 and 48.8 inches respectively

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

The single-size frame is priced at $3,060, which your cat would probably consider “cheap”

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

We hope this prompted new interior-design thoughts for all the cat lovers like us!

Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Image credits: dinos.co.jp

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
DIY Floral Accent Wall With Stencils
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
5 Funny Comics That Totally Describe My Week
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
An Unusual Tea Party With My Forest Friends
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Undeclared
Undeclared Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “God Visits”
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2015
16-Year-Old Girl Wins National Art Competition With Stunning Hyper-Realistic Pencil Portrait
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Dark Side Of “Performative Male” Culture: Is Social Media Fueling A New Masculinity Crisis?
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.