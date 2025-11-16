Unusual Furniture: This Interior Company Combined A Bed With A Cat Tower

Every proud feline owner has experienced the blessing of their cat following them everywhere. Kitchen counters, bathroom, or the keyboard of a laptop—nothing is off-limits for cats, especially the bedroom. To take things to another level, Tokyo-based interior company Dinos came out with a bed that has a built-in cat tower.
The unique piece of furniture is available in both single and semi-double sizes. It will cost you over $3,000 but your cat would probably assure you that its entertainment is worth way more than that. Scroll down to see pictures of this unusual cat-theme-park-of-a-bed.
“Cat Tower Bed” – a new idea by the company Dinos
The cat tower is docked on the bed frame, and the canopy part is a catwalk!
These two seem to be enjoying the newest addition to their home
“Recommended for those who want to stay with their cat whether they sleep or wake up,” says the Dinos website
The bed is available in both single and semi-double sizes, measuring 39 and 48.8 inches respectively
The single-size frame is priced at $3,060, which your cat would probably consider “cheap”
We hope this prompted new interior-design thoughts for all the cat lovers like us!
