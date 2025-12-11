“I Am Being Held Hostage At My Parents’ Place And I Don’t Know What To Do”

Family members who ignore your personal boundaries, try to control your actions, and constantly demean you can make your life a living hell. But very few people actually consider that their loved ones might kidnap them.
One desperate woman turned to the internet for advice after she flew from Australia to India to visit her relatives, only for the entire situation to rapidly go downhill. She revealed how her parents refused to let her leave, forcing her to miss her flight.
According to the American Psychological Association (APA), hostage and kidnap survivors can experience various stress reactions, such as:
What’s more, survivors can experience intrusive thoughts, decreased concentration, confusion, being overcautious, and scared that what happened to them before might happen again in the future.
On top of that, these survivors might find themselves constantly on edge and withdrawing from their social relationships and various activities.
To be clear, these reactions are perfectly normal and understandable. That being said, reactions can vary from person to person.
“Freedom almost always brings a sense of elation and relief. However, adjusting back to the real world after being held hostage can be just as difficult as abruptly leaving it. Upon release, many hostage survivors are faced with transitioning from conditions of isolation and helplessness to sensory overload and freedom. This transition often results in significant adjustment difficulties,” the APA explains.
After hostages are released, it is vital that they receive medical attention, stay in a safe and secure environment, connect with their loved ones, and have the opportunity to talk about or journal their experiences (if they so choose).
What’s more, it’s important to protect survivors’ privacy and give them time to adjust to their old routine. Meanwhile, the trusted members of their social network can support them by listening to them, being patient, and focusing on their freedom instead of negatively talking about their captors.
“Released hostages need time to recover from the physical, mental, and emotional difficulties they faced. However, it is important to keep in mind that human beings are highly resilient and can persevere in spite of tragedy. Research shows that positive growth and resilience can occur following trauma,” the APA says.
In the case of persistent symptoms, disturbed sleep, and chronic stress, survivors may want to think about reaching out to mental health professionals for help. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. These professionals can give you healthy coping strategies, start the healing process, and reframe your experiences in a way that empowers you.
This is a very sensitive topic, but if you’d like to share your thoughts, you can do so in the comments below. Have you ever been in a toxic situation like this? What would you do if you suddenly realized that your relatives wouldn’t let you go back home? Let us know.
