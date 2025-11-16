Hey Pandas, What Celebrity Death Affected You The Worst And Why? (Closed)

I am fascinated by the effect that celebrities have on us, especially how we grieve their passing. I was gutted by the passing of Terry Jones from Monty Python. Not just his death but how he died. Someone who lived by making people laugh should not die by losing his speech.
#1
Robin Williams’s August 2014 suicide was devastating. You never really know what’s hiding behind a smile.
#2
Betty White! I don’t have a good reason though. She was just one of my favorite people.
#3
David Bowie and Lemmy within months of each other, big part of my youth just gone …
#4
Chadwick Boseman. He did so much to help others around him.
#5
Prince Philip
He was just so elegantly offensive. Almost anything he ever said to anyone was a classic one-liner. My guess is that he did it to entertain the Queen and it was an in-joke between them. I never thought I would but I miss them both. King Charles doesn’t seen to carry the same weight as his mum did. Plus, he sounds like a dog breed. I’m not sure if that’s a positive or not?
#6
Robin Williams was the death that really made me realize that we don’t know what other people’s struggles are, and every time I watch a movie with him in it I feel really sad that he was gone too soon. RIP ROBIN WILLIAMS! He will always be remembered for his roles, my favourite role he did was obviously Mrs. Doubtfire, I love that movie so much.
#7
Cameron Boyce, I grew up with that kid, he aged up with the shows that I watched, I remember reading the news and being in complete shock, thinking that it’s a different Cameron. It felt like a part of my childhood died with him
#8
Chester Bennington. I always loved Linkin Park, but especially one song helped me during a tough time so much… When I learned about his passing, it felt like a black hole in my chest and it still does. It never stops hurting. It’s made even worse by the fact LP were in my country month before and I decided I don’t have enough money to go, and I will go next time… Rest in Peace beautiful soul.
#9
Princess Diana.Just because it was so easily avoidable.
Only because of the press. On the hunt for pictures and stories to feed … us?
That is when I stopped reading tabloids.
#10
Technoblade (Minecraft YouTuber)
He was a huge influence on my life even though I’ve only seen him through the screen. His videos really helped me cheer up. When I heard he died I was in shock and still am a few months later. I can’t watch his videos without crying. F***k cancer
#11
Chris Cornell it only leaves Eddie Veddar left from the 90s grunge gods
#12
Burt Reynolds. A childhood hero. Don’t mind his private life. When Burt left, it did hurt. The Bandit is no longer with us.
Dale Earnhardt. Was a big fan. Seeing him crash (looked pretty harmless at the time) and to hear later from the NASCAR President the words “we’ve lost Dale Earnhardt” was tough…
And John Candy left us far too early….
#13
John Lennon. So senseless.
#14
Neal Peart, the drummer for Rush. He died in March of 2020, which is just before the world went to s**t… And I dont believe in coincidence.
#15
#16
I’m really sad about Leslie Jordan💔he was such a joyful person. The other was Bill Paxton, I really enjoyed his work. So sorry they’re no longer with us but they left a body of work that we can enjoy forever.
#17
betty white :(
she was such a global icon, an amazing person
and she was older than sliced bread! (no really, search it up!)
#18
George Michael. I grew up with his music, first Wham! and after that solo. His voice and music helped me through some rough times, still does. He died to young and they say he wasn’t very happy at the end. I wish he had a longer and happier life ❤️
#19
Scott Hutchison. Maybe not a lot of people know him, but he was the lead singer of Frightened Rabbit. A beautiful soul, unbelievable song writer, unfortunately couldn’t find a way to love himself enough.
#20
#21
JFK Jr. Broke my heart.
#22
Yul Brynner. Spent my life planning to meet that man when I grew up. Only to learn in my 20’s, that he died when I was 5. King Mongut was a father figure to me (yeah I grew up without cable TV and loved on old musicals). Then I decided to work on meeting my second favorite…Pavarotti. Guess what….
#23
#24
Kobe Bryant.
He adopted and restored a basketball court here in the Philippines.
He even spared time to teach kids how to play basketball.
Bless his soul. Gone too soon.
#25
#26
#27
Hana Kimura, Stardom Joshi wrestler.
The fact that she was bullied into taking her own life just because of a character she played on a dating show was enough to convince me that people are figurative sh*t at times.
Just 22 with the world at her feet. Now, every time I read a post about her, I tear up at what could have been if she hadn’t ended it all. Most of all though, I feel for her mother, Kyoko. She was very close to her daughter and both were in a wrestling faction together at some point. The fact that she had to bury her own daughter just makes me sick of humanity at times.
