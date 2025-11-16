This Artist From Singapore Creates Humorous And Relatable Comics About Life, Death, And Everything In Between (30 New Pics)

We are back with another post featuring the one and only Xibang, a comic artist hailing straight from Singapore. The author of this humorous and sentimental webcomic captivates its readers’ hearts and imaginations with his insightful works. Through a masterful blend of humor, love, and wistfulness, Xibang skillfully navigates the complex terrain of emotions in his comics.
As the artist mentions on his social media profile, Xibang considers himself a “full-time dad, and part-time artist.” However, he always finds time to create some brand-new comic strips for his fans. Seebangow’s Instagram profile counts over 80K followers and this number is still growing. Today we collected the most recent comic strips created by the artist, related to various aspects of life like parenthood, technological development, daily routine, and, of course – living with our furry friends.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | teepublic.com
#1
Image source: xibang
#2
Image source: xibang
#3
Image source: xibang
#4
Image source: xibang
#5
Image source: xibang
#6
Image source: xibang
#7
Image source: xibang
#8
Image source: xibang
#9
Image source: xibang
#10
Image source: xibang
#11
Image source: xibang
#12
Image source: xibang
#13
Image source: xibang
#14
Image source: xibang
#15
Image source: xibang
#16
Image source: xibang
#17
Image source: xibang
#18
Image source: xibang
#19
Image source: xibang
#20
Image source: xibang
#21
Image source: xibang
#22
Image source: xibang
#23
Image source: xibang
#24
Image source: xibang
#25
Image source: xibang
#26
Image source: xibang
#27
Image source: xibang
#28
Image source: xibang
#29
Image source: xibang
#30
Image source: xibang
