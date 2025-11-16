“I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is”: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

by

Xibang is a “full-time dad, and part-time comic artist” from Singapore who, to put it simply, creates comics about life, death and everything in between. Through his work, the artist channels his feelings and thoughts about mortality, parenthood, and just those little mundane things in life.

Bored Panda has already published two articles showcasing Xibang’s illustrations about life with a cat and a dog. This time, we collected some of the best works about… well, everything. Scroll down for the amusing and sentimental comics and let us know what you think in the comments! 

More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | Facebook

#1

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#2

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#3

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#4

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#5

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#6

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#7

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#8

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#9

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#10

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#11

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#12

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#13

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#14

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#15

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#16

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#17

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#18

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#19

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#20

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#21

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#22

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#23

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#24

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#25

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#26

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#27

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#28

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#29

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

#30

&#8220;I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is&#8221;: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Image source: xibang

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Doubts? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Have Your Loved Ones Who Passed, Ever Sent You Warnings Through Your Dreams?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
A Mind-Blowing Video Of The Legendary Freeskier Candide Thovex Has Become Viral And You Will Give A Reason For This
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom Calls Out The Government After Comparing What She Could Buy For £30 Vs. What The Government Bought For £30
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Five Perfect Opponents For Cody Rhodes At Summerslam
3 min read
May, 10, 2025
The Last Paintings Of Famous Artists
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.