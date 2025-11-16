“I Often Draw Stuff About How Short And Important Life Is”: 30 Humorous And Sentimental Comics By Xibang

Xibang is a “full-time dad, and part-time comic artist” from Singapore who, to put it simply, creates comics about life, death and everything in between. Through his work, the artist channels his feelings and thoughts about mortality, parenthood, and just those little mundane things in life.
Bored Panda has already published two articles showcasing Xibang’s illustrations about life with a cat and a dog. This time, we collected some of the best works about… well, everything. Scroll down for the amusing and sentimental comics and let us know what you think in the comments!
More info: Instagram | teepublic.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: xibang
#2
Image source: xibang
#3
Image source: xibang
#4
Image source: xibang
#5
Image source: xibang
#6
Image source: xibang
#7
Image source: xibang
#8
Image source: xibang
#9
Image source: xibang
#10
Image source: xibang
#11
Image source: xibang
#12
Image source: xibang
#13
Image source: xibang
#14
Image source: xibang
#15
Image source: xibang
#16
Image source: xibang
#17
Image source: xibang
#18
Image source: xibang
#19
Image source: xibang
#20
Image source: xibang
#21
Image source: xibang
#22
Image source: xibang
#23
Image source: xibang
#24
Image source: xibang
#25
Image source: xibang
#26
Image source: xibang
#27
Image source: xibang
#28
Image source: xibang
#29
Image source: xibang
#30
Image source: xibang
Follow Us