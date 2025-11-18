Former Child Star Announces Birth Of “Heir” Son And Refers To Wife And Daughters As “Dishwashers”

Brandon “Bug” Hall, who notably played Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 classic comedy The Little Rascals, sparked outrage after calling his daughters “dishwashers”. Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on September 17, the 39-year-actor announced the birth of his son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett.
In a post, which has amassed nearly 4 million views, Bug appeared in two photographs holding his newborn son. The post also featured a picture of his wife Jill Marie DeGroff, holding little Mark, and another close-up of the infant.
“I have an heir!” Bug announced in the post’s caption, adding: “Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett of the Holy Cross was born at 4 am, weighing in at 9.5 lbs.
“Mama and baby are both doing great. My bride’s fifth delivery, third all natural. Athanasius Contra Mundum.”
Brandon “Bug” Hall, who notably played Alfalfa Switzer in the 1994 classic comedy The Little Rascals, sparked outrage
Image credits: Movieclips
“Athanasius Contra Mundum” is a Latin phrase that translates to “Athanasius against the world.” It refers to Saint Athanasius of Alexandria, a 4th-century Christian bishop who was a staunch defender of orthodox Christian beliefs, particularly the doctrine of the Trinity, even when it meant opposing the majority of the religious establishment at the time.
The phrase is used to describe someone who stands firm in their beliefs, even when facing widespread opposition.
While a handful of people congratulated the former actor, an X user highlighted the fact that Bug already had “heirs,” arguing: “You already have daughters. WTF is wrong with you?!”
Image credits: Bug_Hall
In an astonishing turn of events, the 1990s Hollywood star replied: “I said heir, not dishwasher.” Safe to say that netizens didn’t find the insulting comeback amusing in the least, as a person commented: “You’re disgusting.
“You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks. It’s the behavior of petulant, emasculated, child, and I pray for all of your children.”
Someone else penned: “I pray god protects those precious little girls from your toxicity and projected self-loathing until they’re old enough to disown you. get your heart right or end up in hell bro.”
Bug called his daughters “dishwashers”
Image credits: Bug_Hall
A separate individual chimed in: “With opinions like this, I hope CPS [Child Protective Services] shows up soon.”
Amid the significant backlash growing on social media, Bug went on to share a link to an interview published on the religious outlet Catholicism.org, conducted by Brother André Marie.
In the interview, which was published on Saturday (September 21), Brother André described Bug’s critics as “detractors,” before highlighting the former actor’s conversation to Catholicism in 2013.
Image credits: Bug_Hall
As per the Christian publication, Bug has centered his life on his traditional Catholic commitment to faith and family in recent years, in addition to becoming “a traditional Catholic culture warrior.”
Bug subsequently told Brother André that he had announced his son as his “heir” because his family name would be passed on.
“That’s no insignificant thing,” the 39-year-old said. “My belief in the significance of a name comes from the Holy Faith, as does my newfound love for my fathers before me.”
Taking to his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on September 17, the 39-year-actor announced the birth of his son
Image credits: Bug_Hall
Bug then expressed how he trusted his son would continue his religious work, protecting and providing for his mother and sisters.
“Once his sisters are married, that headship will fall to their husbands, but some of my daughters are already interested in a religious life on land,” the former actor said. “He will see to their needs just as I would have.”
Bug went on to reveal that he had made a similar dishwasher “joke” to his wife when she was early in labor, stating: “She likes to laugh in the early stages of labor, and so part of my job is to entertain her.
“I told her our dishwasher was broken. She asked what was wrong with it, and I responded that a baby was coming out of it. She got a good chuckle.”
Image credits: Bug_Hall
He continued: “So later when I was having fun responding to the silly mad mob, it must have still been on my mind.
“I respond all different ways to all different people, but I usually respond to clear hostility with mocking jabs.
“Not to overanalyze simple humor, but I find steering into hostile people’s wrong cogitative associations is usually useful in revealing them, and this case seemed to prove that.”
Brother André’s interview seemingly went from bad to worse as Bug had another humorous anecdote in his book to exemplify just how charmingly funny he and his wife were.
He named his “heir” son Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett
Image credits: Bug_Hall
“I told this story somewhere in the endless comments, but when I ripped my bicep tendon off the bone, my wife found me rolling on the ground whimpering with tears in my eyes,” the father-of-five recounted.
He continued: “She has seen me injured A LOT since entering into this new lifestyle, and she knows I have a high pain tolerance.
“So she was nervous and knew that the injury was serious. Her response was a beautiful moment of humor. She asked me what was wrong, and I responded that I had done something to my arm. She shot back with ‘And it made you a f****t?’”
Bug was last credited as an actor in the 2020 movie This Is The Year. In the same year, he was arrested for inhaling an air duster, which a police investigation ruled as attempted alcohol poisoning, The Hollywood Reporter reported in June 2020.
Image credits: Bug_Hall
He was later reportedly held and released on a $1,500 bond at Parker County Jail, Texas, USA. Bug’s family were the ones who made the report and the ex-actor himself admitted to inhaling from cans, E! Online reported.
After converting to Catholicism, the Texas native stated in 2021 that he and his family had moved to a farm in the Midwest, so as to undertake a vow of poverty, as per his YouTube channel.
In December 2022, Bug was temporarily banned on X after posting in support of marital debt and corporal punishment of minors, Dlisted reported at the time.
Despite his numerous controversies, Bug was nominated at the 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Animated Series category for A Tale Dark & Grimm.
“What a weird thing to say,” a reader commented
Image credits: MollyMahoney2
Image credits: _HistoryDad
Image credits: DrizzlleBlue
Image credits: aylakayy
Image credits: gnarlypug
Image credits: offbeatorbit
Image credits: ThespianCards
Image credits: _semperfemina_
Image credits: Snozz_Wanger
Image credits: prncestarantino
Follow Us