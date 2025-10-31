This Guy’s 14-Year Halloween Project Celebrates The Many Faces Of Tom Hanks

by

Some people change their costume every Halloween, and so does Anthony Giuffrida. However, for the past 14 years, he has been perfecting just one idea: bringing the many faces of Tom Hanks to life.

From ‘Forrest Gump’ on his famous bench, to the bearded survivor of ‘Cast Away’ holding Wilson, to Woody tipping his hat in ‘Toy Story,’ Anthony transforms himself into Hanks’ most unforgettable characters with incredible attention to detail. Each outfit, expression, and prop is a loving tribute to the warmth, humor, and humanity that make Tom Hanks so beloved.

Scroll down and explore all the looks Anthony has come up with over the years.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com

#1 Cast Away (2014)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#2 Saving Mr. Banks (2025)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#3 The ’burbs (2023)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#4 The Polar Express (2017)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#5 Apollo 13 (2018)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#6 Toy Story (2015)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#7 A League Of Their Own (2013)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#8 Big (2020)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#9 A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood (2019)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#10 The ’burbs (2011)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#11 Saving Private Ryan (2024)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#12 Pinocchio (2022)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#13 Sully (2016)

Image source: drgsportsspine

#14 Forrest Gump (2012)

Image source: drgsportsspine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
