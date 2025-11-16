Hey Pandas, How Old Are You?

I am 46 but having another birthday next month so I have been saying I am 47 for the last 6 months. So, who’s the youngest Panda? Who’s the oldest Panda? I’m curious.
#1
since matter cannot be created or destroyed, technically i’m 13.7 billion years old
but my id says 14 so i guess i’ll just go with that
#2
72 today. Share a birthday with Mick Jagger, Kevin Spacey, Helen Miren, and Stanley Kubrick.
#3
55 on paper
65 in the mirror
75 in my bones
85 in my mind
95 in my brain – forgetfulness
Oh wait, what were we talking about, and get off my lawn.
#4
Old enough to have been born
#5
I am 12, but coming to 13. So technically I am not a teen, but my parents still call me a teen.
#6
I am about 5000 years old, give or take (it really is boring trying to count your age)
#7
I am 12 and I am stressing out abt going into year 8 XD
#8
My last birthday came and went without much fanfare. There was a small gathering, a few drinks, a nice meal, the usual stuff.
It was my 45th birthday. Nothing remarkable about that, I thought. Until, some months later, when I was given a survey card to complete at my local hospital asking how I thought they were doing. I completed it right up to the part where it asked my age. Of course, I wasn’t allowed to simply write ’45’. That would be ridiculous. I had to pick an age range. That was when it hit me. The realisation that I was no longer part of the 35-44 club. I was now the youngest member (see there are positives) of the 45-54 club. No offence to anyone already in that club, but I’m sure you weren’t overjoyed to join it yourself.
Dumbass questionnaires.
#9
I’m not saying my exact age, but I’m between 9-11
#10
12-13
#11
I am between 11-14
#12
14-16
#13
I am older than 14 but younger than 18.
#14
I am between 15-30
#15
14 👹
#16
1 dat old
#17
61
#18
Almost 60
#19
31
#20
54! and hate it…
#21
I’m 12… April,4th,2010
#22
I’m not giving my exact age, but I’m 11-99,048,126 years old.
#23
64. Paul McCartney was not wrong about one thing
#24
I’m a vampire and I don’t age, but in my ID, 38 in a couple of months.
#25
“I am too young to be this old” old.
#26
14 and unsure about it
#27
My body knows I am 49 but my mind will never catch up.
When I was little I could never get my gran to tell me her age. She would always say that she was as old as her tongue but a little bit older than her teeth.
#28
No one that I can see, actually is serious here lol 😂, it’s kinda funny 😄 but because I was just looking for a thread to start with, I am 67 and that’s my honest age 👍🏾
#29
#30
56 and loving it
#31
#32
I was born the same year as Chris Hemsworth, Jonah Hill, Carrie Underwood, Adam Driver, Henry Cavill and Mila Kunis.
#33
12.
#34
Just turned 14 a few days ago✌️
#35
I recently celebrated the 29th anniversary of my 29th birthday.
I refuse to turn 30.
#36
I’m old enough to be starting my mid-life crisis. Where’s my trophy wife and convertible? Get off my lawn!!! 😁😜
#37
15 👍
#38
I’m sorry I’m not comfortable with saying my age but I will say I’m going into 7th grade (2022) and I’m between 12-16
#39
I just turned 40 but keep thinking I am 41 already. I can’t keep up with these birthdays, seems like they come every year….
#40
am 200,000,000,000,000,000
yrs
#41
I’m between 9 and 11. Try guess😏
#42
3 score and six
#43
I am in the middle of 50 and 60.
#44
I’m 17 O^O
#45
#46
13
#47
a young teen
#48
Old enough to know better and too young to care.
#49
I am between 10-16
