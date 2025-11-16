Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself (Closed)

I challenge you to draw yourself and post below. I encourage you not to erase your work and to share the first draft you’ve made!
#1 My Daughters Self Portrait
#2 Oh Hey, It’s Shay!
#3 Colored Pencils. The Kids Ones Because….who’s Got Enough Extra Cash To Drop $3 On A Pencil?
#4 Am I Dank?
I thought I was walking around like Keanu until I looked in the mirror.
#5 This Is The Best I Can Do
#6 I Drew This To Highlight My Vitiligo.♥️
#7 Moi (Apologies, This Is What I Know How To Do)
#8 Tried My Hardest Not To Stylize Myself 😅 Some Resemblance?
#9 Mother’s Day Self-Portrait From May 2004 (Pencil Drawing With Acrylic Background)
#10 Me W My Camp Roommate In The Back :p
#11 I Only Know Chibi Anime Sry
#12 My Inner Demon
#13 Please Forgive The Horrendous Lighting. Don’t Worry, I Look Far More Horrendous
#14 My Halloween Self Portrait [adobe Illustrator]
#15 Me
#16 Myself As Boudicca (And Yes I Had Red Hair)
#17 In My Defense- I Spent 12 Minutes On This Because I Only Have This Class To Do It Because Everybody Else Is Away For A One-Act Competition >:(
#18 This Is Me Sorry If I’m Not That Good 🥲⭐️
#19 Me? Sorry For The Notes
#20 My Digital Portrait
#21 I Did Not Just Spend A Whole 10 Minutes On This For My Face To Look Like A Kidney Bean 😭
#22 Me!!!
#23 No Irl Photo Of Me, But Here’s My Little Drawing!
#24 Tried To Resist The Urge To Stylize Myself 😅
#25 It’s The Sneer For Me
#26 I Sketched This In One Minute Without Looking In A Mirror It’s Pretty Bad And I’m Still Learning How To Draw Humans
#27 I Tried ;]
#28 Kinda Trash But Okay
#29 Lunar Lunox Here Reporting Omg What Happened To My Nose
#30 Me… I Guess :)
#31 Me I Guess
#32 Colorful Self-Portrait!
#33 Sorry I Didn’t Add An Irl Photo Of Myself, But This Is Me! 🫠
#34 My Friend Drew Me. Love The Toes
#35 Can’t Draw. Forgot The Glasses. Still Me
#36 So Sorry I Never Finished It
#37 My Inside
#38 Oh Man! I Can’t Draw Faces
#39 This Is The Best I Can Do… Sorry It’s Really Bad
#40 Hi Panda People!
#41 Yes
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us