Hey Pandas, Draw Yourself (Closed)

by

I challenge you to draw yourself and post below. I encourage you not to erase your work and to share the first draft you’ve made!

#1 My Daughters Self Portrait

#2 Oh Hey, It’s Shay!

#3 Colored Pencils. The Kids Ones Because….who’s Got Enough Extra Cash To Drop $3 On A Pencil?

#4 Am I Dank?

I thought I was walking around like Keanu until I looked in the mirror.

#5 This Is The Best I Can Do

#6 I Drew This To Highlight My Vitiligo.♥️

#7 Moi (Apologies, This Is What I Know How To Do)

#8 Tried My Hardest Not To Stylize Myself 😅 Some Resemblance?

#9 Mother’s Day Self-Portrait From May 2004 (Pencil Drawing With Acrylic Background)

#10 Me W My Camp Roommate In The Back :p

#11 I Only Know Chibi Anime Sry

#12 My Inner Demon

#13 Please Forgive The Horrendous Lighting. Don’t Worry, I Look Far More Horrendous

#14 My Halloween Self Portrait [adobe Illustrator]

#15 Me

#16 Myself As Boudicca (And Yes I Had Red Hair)

#17 In My Defense- I Spent 12 Minutes On This Because I Only Have This Class To Do It Because Everybody Else Is Away For A One-Act Competition >:(

#18 This Is Me Sorry If I’m Not That Good 🥲⭐️

#19 Me? Sorry For The Notes

#20 My Digital Portrait

#21 I Did Not Just Spend A Whole 10 Minutes On This For My Face To Look Like A Kidney Bean 😭

#22 Me!!!

#23 No Irl Photo Of Me, But Here’s My Little Drawing!

#24 Tried To Resist The Urge To Stylize Myself 😅

#25 It’s The Sneer For Me

#26 I Sketched This In One Minute Without Looking In A Mirror It’s Pretty Bad And I’m Still Learning How To Draw Humans

#27 I Tried ;]

#28 Kinda Trash But Okay

#29 Lunar Lunox Here Reporting Omg What Happened To My Nose

#30 Me… I Guess :)

#31 Me I Guess

#32 Colorful Self-Portrait!

#33 Sorry I Didn’t Add An Irl Photo Of Myself, But This Is Me! 🫠

#34 My Friend Drew Me. Love The Toes

#35 Can’t Draw. Forgot The Glasses. Still Me

#36 So Sorry I Never Finished It

#37 My Inside

#38 Oh Man! I Can’t Draw Faces

#39 This Is The Best I Can Do… Sorry It’s Really Bad

#40 Hi Panda People!

#41 Yes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
