50 Times People Had A Terrible Time During Thanksgiving And Posted These Pics Online To Get Some Sympathy

Buckle up, everyone, we’re about to have a Thanksgiving ride! The title speaks for itself. Call it a seasonal family comedy drama with action elements and a totally unpredictable ending.
Introverts may take it as a horror movie, thanks to the four walls without a possibility to exit and a bunch of people throwing ‘what are you doing with your life’-sorta questions at you. For those who are introducing their partners to the family, it may feel like a romantic movie until an uncle makes an inappropriate comment. But for the most part it’s a wild cooking show with special effects. Just think of how many charcoal turkeys, shattered ovens, dropped pumpkin pies, and whatnot there will be across the country. I’ll just leave it here.
For those wondering how come we still love Thanksgiving so much, it’s basically the only thing that gets our families together. We may argue over politics, vaccines, housing prices, and whatnot, but hey, we love each other and that’s what matters. Plus, we stuff our bellies.
So just in time for Thanksgiving, we have a special treat for you—this dramatic list of funny Thanksgiving failures that’s basically a to-do list of “what not to do.” Enjoy!
#1 Cut A Lemon In Half And Place It Under Turkey Skin To Lighten The Mood This Thanksgiving
Image source: reddit.com
#2 I’m Not Sad I’m Working Thanksgiving, I’m Sad My Donut Shop Is Closed
Image source: jkorpela
#3 Traditions
Image source: lindsay_fuce
#4 Last Year My Brother Had To Work On Thanksgiving. He Asked Me To Save Him A Little Bit Of Everything
Image source: Seely2593
#5 My 17 Year Old Cousin Made This For The Family Thanksgiving Party. Took Me A Good 30 Minutes To Notice
Image source: FGuysWithAccents
#6 I Think The Neighbor’s Turkey Is Done
Image source: AntalRyder
#7 Carving The Turkey
Image source: roro4484
#8 Got Snowed In So We Had To Work With What We Had. I Present Meatloaf “Turkey”, Complete With Little Smokie Stuffing. Happy Thanksgiving Y’all
Image source: Parkie89
#9 Someone Asked Me What I Use To Marinate My Turkey, I Told Them I Use The Marinating Drawer In The Fridge… Why, What Do You Use?
Image source: TheInward07
#10 Thanksgiving Dinner Was Lit
Image source: dredpirateluffy
#11 Happy Thanksgiving From My Little Sisters First Ever Turkey
Image source: Lovethe3beatles
#12 Spent Thanksgiving Morning In ER Because I Had Sharp Pains In My Belly Area. Turns Out I Have An Ovarian Cyst. In The Spirit Of Giving Enjoy A Pic Of Me Doped Up On Morphine. Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: Nina716
#13 Yes, A Happy Thanksgiving To All
Image source: Detestify
#14 I Removed The Skin Before Carving My Turkey And Made A Thanksgiving Burrito
Image source: Tetelestia
#15 Jell-O Shot Casserole: Because I’m Too Lazy To Do Individual Shot Glasses. It’s The Perfect Thanksgiving Tradition
Image source: lasermanmcgee
#16 I Call This Performance Piece “Thanksgiving Eve”
Image source: MacaroniAndBooty
#17 Merry Thanksgiving
Image source: Supermegakid
#18 Thanksgiving Delight
Image source: the_coagulates
#19 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: xSGAx
#20 A Thanksgiving Classic
Image source: abvecat
#21 Thanksgiving Is Cancelled
Image source: ccmac86
#22 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: Msknowbody
#23 Thanksgiving Fail. Someone Order The Pizza
Image source: to_helz
#24 The Turkeys Might Have Been Burned But The Laughter And The Company Were All That Mattered. Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: nyers_guide
#25 My Grocery Store Sells These Beauties
Image source: imgur.com
#26 Everyone Complains About Their Family After Thanksgiving, But Mine Truly Are Monsters
Image source: my_cats_reddit
#27 Stayed Up Until 4 Am Baking My First Fully From Scratch Apple Pie For Thanksgiving. Stayed Up Until 4:30 Am Having A Breakdown Over Dropping It
Image source: Lilcatbeans
#28 The Turkey My Wife Bought For Thanksgiving
Image source: PerforatedEdge
#29 My Friend Dropped His Thanksgiving Turkey
Image source: minicheatle
#30 Our Thanksgiving Cake
Image source: Fruset
#31 My Thanksgiving Monstrosity
Image source: sean1978
#32 Dog Pulled The Turkey Off The Counter And Shattered The Glass Dish It Was In
Image source: MakeSandwichesNotWar
#33 Spent 4 Hours In The Emergency Room On Thanksgiving Day. Today I Received The Post-Insurance Bill. Screw American Healthcare
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_MARIJUANA
#34 Why, Of All Days, On Thanksgiving
Image source: Tree_Hair
#35 Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: SnickersBounty
#36 My Apartment Building Burned Down This Afternoon. Happy Thanksgiving I Guess
Image source: metallica913
#37 My Cat Ruined Thanksgiving
Image source: deftoner42
#38 First Year Mom Trusted Me With The Turkey
Image source: speedbarf
#39 My “Family-Oriented” Company Provided Thanksgiving Dinner Since They Couldn’t Bother To Let Us Go Home
Image source: jackalopacabra
#40 Thanksgiving 2019, Have I Hit Rock Bottom?
Image source: killjoy199
#41 Anyone Want A Slice Of The Turdkey Cake?
Image source: JustICErely
#42 I Tried
Image source: grapeapesings
#43 The Fruit Tart My Wife Made From Scratch. Happy Thanksgiving
Image source: GooseNYC
#44 The Way My Roommate Ate This Pie I Bought For Thanksgiving
Image source: kdog696969
#45 It’s Not Truly Thanksgiving Until Heather Drops A Cheesecake In The Floor
Image source: katecandohistory
#46 Just An Fyi – These Are My 2 1/2 Hour Baked Biscuits. Easy Baking Instructions – Put Biscuits In Oven Then Leave For 2 1/2 Hours Then Come Home To A Smokey House
Image source: the_jorganaught
#47 Really Looking Forward To Some Custard Pumpkin Pie For Thanksgiving
Image source: mrngwood2864
#48 These Were Supposed To Be Mini Pumpkin Pies, However, The Crust Crumbled On Every Single One When I Pulled Them Out Of The Pan
Image source: whatfeliciacooks
#49 I Think Someone Was Not Pleased With His Share Of The Thanksgiving Turkey
Image source: sherylgreenspeaks
#50 It’s A Good Sign You Ruined Thanksgiving When The Bird Comes Out Of The Oven Looking Like The Iceman Ötzi
Image source: RaccoonJim
#51 I Made This All For Friends That Rsvp’d. No One Showed Up. :-/
