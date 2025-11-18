50 Hilariously Bad Notes And Texts From Awful Neighbors

Most of us know how incredibly important it is to live next to people who we like (or at least tolerate). When you get along with your neighbors, things are great. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true! A truly bad neighbor—likely from the 5th circle of hell—can make you miserable. And you should see how poorly they communicate…
Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of images showing what kinds of messages and notes some awful neighbors have actually sent. Some of them are relatable, and others might make you laugh through tears. Scroll down to see how nonsensical and frustrating things can get.
Bored Panda got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., for a chat about how people can connect with the people in their neighborhood, as well as how to have empathy for problematic neighbors. Martingano is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, the host of the ‘Psychology and Stuff’ podcast, and runs the ‘What Do You Mean?’ blog on Psychology Today. You’ll find our full interview with her below.
#1 These Are Some Nice Neighbors
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#2 Hey Look At You
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#3 You’ve Got Mail
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#4 At Least They All Took The Time To Discuss It And Write A Note vs. Telling Them Immediately
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#5 My Friend Came Home To Find This Note On His Door
Image source: saved_by_Singularity
#6 Meet The Parents
Image source: neighborsfromhel
#7 Oops
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#8 The Ending To This Note On The Little Library In My Neighborhood Definitely Takes A Turn
Image source: northcarolinee96
#9 Probably Not The Response She Was Hoping For
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#10 Directionally Challenged
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#11 Joy-Hating Neighbor Writes Psychotic Threatening Note
Image source: L0v3Ly88
#12 Things You Can’t Borrow: Children, Decency, Respect
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#13 A Note In The Elevator In Los Angeles For The Downstairs Neighbor
Image source: jmarcmusic
#14 Pretty Bush League Parenting
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#15 When Life Doesn’t Give You Lemons, Make Stolen Lemonade
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#16 Note That Got Left On My Neighbor’s Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him
Image source: Dapper_John
#17 Passive-Aggressive Note
Image source: Dashooz
#18 Passive Aggression Level Up
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#19 You’re Gonna Need Chlorine For Your Eyes And Your Hot Tub
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#20 There Is A Dumpster That Is Illegally Taking Up A Parking Spot On My Street With A Note Saying Not To Use It
I’d been leaving other notes making fun of their note. Today, someone else joined in.
Image source: thehofstetter
#21 Can’t Really Argue With A Chill Bunny
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#22 Mailbox Damaged – Found This Note
Image source: BiggestSur
#23 But What I Do Have Are A Very Particular Set Of Skills, Skills I Have Acquired Over A Very Long Career, Skills That Make Me A Nightmare For People Like You
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#24 Love And Parking
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#25 Jeepers Peepers
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#26 The Lady And The Tramp
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#27 If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#28 What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail
Image source: CashmirFunk
#29 My Friend Got This Concerned Note Through Her Letterbox This Morning
Image source: _River_Song_
#30 Time To Unleash Some Kung Pau Vengeance
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#31 A Friend Of Mine Has Received This Note From The Guy Next Door
Image source: imgur.com
#32 Neighbor Had A Note On Their Door, I Had A Follow-Up Note
The first note says: “Hey I’m glad y’all are having s*x but if you could tone it down some and scoot your bedframe away from the wall I would appreciate it.
Thanks, your neighbor”
Image source: ZzMeSs1aHzZ
#33 An Invitation
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#34 Please Rank In Order
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#35 Friend’s Neighbors Have Been Keeping Her Up At Night, So She Decided To Leave Them A Note
Image source: ElloJelloMelloFello
#36 When Your Pet Is Also A Looney Tunes Character
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#37 Note From A Neighbor And My Response – Is It Okay?
For the record, I was not playing music and I am alone (as usual) tonight. So I do think she had the wrong apartment. I don’t know, not sure what to do.
Image source: mrhappyfriend
#38 My Landlord Texted Me This After He Kicked My Sweet Elderly Neighbor Out Of Our Duplex So He Could Move In
Image source: MitziVinyl
#39 So I Got This Note On My Car, The Second Picture Is My Daily Parking Situation
Image source: culnaej
#40 Asking Someone In 2021 If They Know Covid Like It’s The Muffin Man
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#41 Note Left On Car Of Disabled Neighbor’s Social Worker
Image source: The_winner_man
#42 Snake In The Grass
#43 Where’s Jason Voorhees When You Need Him?
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#44 A Neighbor Continues To Park In Front Of My House, Even After Leaving Them Several Polite Notes. This Is My Latest Reaction
Image source: victoria_antonia
#45 The Same Cranked Out Neighbor Who Left Us A Note Last Year About Our Other Dog Barking Left Us One Today
Keep in mind he lives in a shed in his mom’s backyard like ten feet away from my fence. He’s also the same guy who blows through the stop sign and flies around the neighborhood like he owns it. Man, I hate tweakers.
Image source: nailheadbrent
#46 My Neighbor Is A Charmer
Image source: edmundkaz
#47 A Merry Christmas From Your Friendly Neighbor
Image source: lolanovaro
#48 Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down
Image source: neighborsfromhell
#49 So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain. Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut-Off
Image source: Probably-a-dude
#50 Neighbors
Image source: Scarfield
Follow Us