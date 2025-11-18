50 Hilariously Bad Notes And Texts From Awful Neighbors

by

Most of us know how incredibly important it is to live next to people who we like (or at least tolerate). When you get along with your neighbors, things are great. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true! A truly bad neighbor—likely from the 5th circle of hell—can make you miserable. And you should see how poorly they communicate…

Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of images showing what kinds of messages and notes some awful neighbors have actually sent. Some of them are relatable, and others might make you laugh through tears. Scroll down to see how nonsensical and frustrating things can get.

Bored Panda got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., for a chat about how people can connect with the people in their neighborhood, as well as how to have empathy for problematic neighbors. Martingano is an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, the host of the ‘Psychology and Stuff’ podcast, and runs the ‘What Do You Mean?’ blog on Psychology Today. You’ll find our full interview with her below.

#1 These Are Some Nice Neighbors

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#2 Hey Look At You

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#3 You’ve Got Mail

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#4 At Least They All Took The Time To Discuss It And Write A Note vs. Telling Them Immediately

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#5 My Friend Came Home To Find This Note On His Door

Image source: saved_by_Singularity

#6 Meet The Parents

Image source: neighborsfromhel

#7 Oops

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#8 The Ending To This Note On The Little Library In My Neighborhood Definitely Takes A Turn

Image source: northcarolinee96

#9 Probably Not The Response She Was Hoping For

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#10 Directionally Challenged

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#11 Joy-Hating Neighbor Writes Psychotic Threatening Note

Image source: L0v3Ly88

#12 Things You Can’t Borrow: Children, Decency, Respect

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#13 A Note In The Elevator In Los Angeles For The Downstairs Neighbor

Image source: jmarcmusic

#14 Pretty Bush League Parenting

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#15 When Life Doesn’t Give You Lemons, Make Stolen Lemonade

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#16 Note That Got Left On My Neighbor’s Car After He Parked Crooked And Hit The Car Next To Him

Image source: Dapper_John

#17 Passive-Aggressive Note

Image source: Dashooz

#18 Passive Aggression Level Up

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#19 You’re Gonna Need Chlorine For Your Eyes And Your Hot Tub

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#20 There Is A Dumpster That Is Illegally Taking Up A Parking Spot On My Street With A Note Saying Not To Use It

I’d been leaving other notes making fun of their note. Today, someone else joined in.

Image source: thehofstetter

#21 Can’t Really Argue With A Chill Bunny

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#22 Mailbox Damaged – Found This Note

Image source: BiggestSur

#23 But What I Do Have Are A Very Particular Set Of Skills, Skills I Have Acquired Over A Very Long Career, Skills That Make Me A Nightmare For People Like You

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#24 Love And Parking

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#25 Jeepers Peepers

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#26 The Lady And The Tramp

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#27 If You Want The Snacks, You’ll Get The Vax

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#28 What Is Wrong With People? Open Your Own Mail

Image source: CashmirFunk

#29 My Friend Got This Concerned Note Through Her Letterbox This Morning

Image source: _River_Song_

#30 Time To Unleash Some Kung Pau Vengeance

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#31 A Friend Of Mine Has Received This Note From The Guy Next Door

Image source: imgur.com

#32 Neighbor Had A Note On Their Door, I Had A Follow-Up Note

The first note says: “Hey I’m glad y’all are having s*x but if you could tone it down some and scoot your bedframe away from the wall I would appreciate it.
Thanks, your neighbor”

Image source: ZzMeSs1aHzZ

#33 An Invitation

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#34 Please Rank In Order

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#35 Friend’s Neighbors Have Been Keeping Her Up At Night, So She Decided To Leave Them A Note

Image source: ElloJelloMelloFello

#36 When Your Pet Is Also A Looney Tunes Character

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#37 Note From A Neighbor And My Response – Is It Okay?

For the record, I was not playing music and I am alone (as usual) tonight. So I do think she had the wrong apartment. I don’t know, not sure what to do.

Image source: mrhappyfriend

#38 My Landlord Texted Me This After He Kicked My Sweet Elderly Neighbor Out Of Our Duplex So He Could Move In

Image source: MitziVinyl

#39 So I Got This Note On My Car, The Second Picture Is My Daily Parking Situation

Image source: culnaej

#40 Asking Someone In 2021 If They Know Covid Like It’s The Muffin Man

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#41 Note Left On Car Of Disabled Neighbor’s Social Worker

Image source: The_winner_man

#42 Snake In The Grass

#43 Where’s Jason Voorhees When You Need Him?

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#44 A Neighbor Continues To Park In Front Of My House, Even After Leaving Them Several Polite Notes. This Is My Latest Reaction

Image source: victoria_antonia

#45 The Same Cranked Out Neighbor Who Left Us A Note Last Year About Our Other Dog Barking Left Us One Today

Keep in mind he lives in a shed in his mom’s backyard like ten feet away from my fence. He’s also the same guy who blows through the stop sign and flies around the neighborhood like he owns it. Man, I hate tweakers.

Image source: nailheadbrent

#46 My Neighbor Is A Charmer

Image source: edmundkaz

#47 A Merry Christmas From Your Friendly Neighbor

Image source: lolanovaro

#48 Because It’s Too Much Work To Just Look Down

Image source: neighborsfromhell

#49 So It Rained Yesterday And I Got This Friendly Note Blaming My Dog For The Rain. Hung With A Command Strip With The Pull Tab Cut-Off

Image source: Probably-a-dude

#50 Neighbors

Image source: Scarfield

