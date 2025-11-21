Your Guilt-Free Permission Slip To Splurge On These 17 Big Black Friday Deals

There’s a special category of shopping cart: the graveyard of abandoned splurges. It’s where you put the fancy robot vacuum, the headphones that cost more than your first car, and the luggage that whispers, “I have my life together.” You visit these items like they’re in a museum, sigh wistfully, and then responsibly close the tab. Well, consider that era of self-control officially over.
This Black Friday week is where a splurge stops being an indulgence and starts being a savvy financial maneuver. We’ve rounded up the big-ticket, life-changing items that are finally on sale for a price that will make your inner accountant and your inner shopaholic finally agree on something.
#1 The Most Important Meeting Happening On Your Desk Today Is The One Between These Baddies From This 3-Pack Of Star Wars Action Figures
Review: “Very happy with the quality of this item and the action figures my son loved this gift for his birthday he is a huge general grevious fan!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Sergio
#2 The Constant, Nagging Urge To Pull Your Phone Out Of Your Pocket Has A New, Much More Convenient Home On Your Wrist With The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Review: “Great watch. It tracks everything that i want plus more. Face is clear, very responsive, easy to navigate and set up. Has plenty of great looking watch faces to choose from. Lowest grade I would give is on the battery life, I have to charge it every day, barely makes it 24 hrs before hitting 10% battery life. Its a bit pricey, but its way better than its competitors.” – noxiously
Image source: amazon.com, Scotto
#3 That One, Slightly Greasy Oven Tray That Always Sets Off Your Smoke Alarm Can Finally Be Retired With A Cuisinart Air Fryer
Review: “Nice air fryer at a good price. I like the light feature and turns itself off, cooks evenly, has a shake reminder. I’ve had it for a few months. Impressed that the pan coating is not flaking off or chipping, used it alot.” – xoxflowerchildBethxox
Image source: amazon.com
#4 He “He Said, She Said” Of A Minor Fender Bender Can Now Be Replaced By The Irrefutable, High-Definition Testimony Of A Solar Dash Cam
Review: “The Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam is amazing! Setup is super simple—no messy wires. The 4K front and 1080P rear cameras catch every detail, and night vision works really well. I love being able to check videos on my phone with WiFi, and voice control makes it so easy to use while driving. The included 32GB card is a nice bonus. Definitely feels safer having this in my car!” – Nick
Image source: amazon.com, Nick
#5 Your Muscles’ Favorite New Coworker Is About To Be A Handheld Percussion Massage Gun , And Its Specialty Is Aggressively Convincing Knots To Take A Permanent Vacation
Review: “Amazing quality and it works so well for to serve the purpose. Also, it have different functions which help with different pain relief and it’s easy to hold as the handle designed as portable to carry around. It’s sturdy too. I highly recommend.” – Hello
Image source: amazon.com, Ricardo Jackson
Let’s be clear: these aren’t your average, everyday impulse buys. These are the life upgrades you’ve been meticulously researching for months. You’ve read the reviews, watched the unboxing videos, and maybe even have a dedicated Pinterest board. The massive discounts are the final, universe-sent sign that it’s time to finally click “confirm purchase.”
#6 The Official “I’m Just Going To Answer A Few Emails From The Couch” Machine That Won’t Give You The Third-Degree Burns Of A Full-Sized Laptop Is An Acer Gateway Chromebook
Review: “This acer chrome book lap top is a great deal for the money i think it is the best deal for the money on the market i am very happy if you get this get the uzbl carry case it fits perfect and it has great quality also for the money.” – HAROLD MCDANIEL
Image source: amazon.com, HAROLD MCDANIEL
#7 The Only Roommate Who Will Never Complain About Your Questionable Music Taste And Will Happily Tell You The Weather On Command Is A Wireless, Alexa Enabled Smart Speaker
Review: “Speaker sounds great for a small package good audio quality.” – Marcela & Mike
Image source: amazon.com, Marcela & Mike
#8 Your Pet’s New Best Friend/Mortal Enemy Has Arrived, And It Just So Happens To Be An Expert At Eating Crumbs, A Shark Navigator Robot Vacuum
Review: “I’ve had this for only two days and it’s my favorite thing in the house now. It replaced a Roomba. It is so much better. It will remember where it was and go and empty itself and go right back to where it was it maps at your house so fast and doesn’t leave any area untouched. Shark for life.” – Amy Vance
Image source: amazon.com, Amy Vance
#9 Your Future Grandchildren Are Already Preparing Their Legal Arguments Over Who Gets To Inherit Your Large Enamel Coated Cast Iron Pot
Review: “Top quality, extremely well made, beautiful, and a pleasure to cook in. I used to believe that the best enameled cast iron cookware was only available through Le Creuset, but Lodge is giving them a run for their money. The make, finish, durability and aesthetics on this item are every bit as good… and for this particular item, the heft or weight may actually surpass the other brand. Highly recommend. We made Ratatouille in ours, and it came out perfect.” – True Stories Only
Image source: amazon.com, True Stories Only
There’s a special kind of buyer’s satisfaction that comes from a well-planned splurge. It’s different from the fleeting high of a cheap gadget. This is the deep, soul-soothing contentment of knowing you’ve invested in something that will genuinely improve your quality of life. Whether it’s a vacuum that frees up your weekends or a speaker that turns your living room into a concert hall, these are the purchases you’ll still be thanking yourself for long after the holiday season is over.
#10 That Tiny, Pixelated Laptop Screen That’s Been Slowly Turning You Into A Hunchback Is About To Be Replaced By The Glorious, Cinematic Universe Of A 27” 4K Hdr Professional Monitor
Review: “I love this display! The colors are perfect. Setup is easy and it works perfectly with my Mac mini and as a second display for my laptop. It has exceeded my expectations, and is an especially great value for the price.” – Shawn C.
Image source: amazon.com, Shawn C.
#11 Your Living Room’s Sound System Is About To Go From “That Tinny Thing On The Bookshelf” To “Front Row At A Rock Concert” With A Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker
Review: “I really liked it you can feel the music.” – Melda Karabacak
Image source: amazon.com, Melda Karabacak
#12 Your Retirement Plan Of Becoming A Local Pickleball Legend Can Officially Commence With A Set Of Professional Pickleball Paddles
Review: “Excellent paddle. Super light and awesome control. Could instantly tell how much it upped my game. Definitely recommend.” – Nicklaus Jones
Image source: amazon.com, AG
#13 The “Your Computer Is Out Of Storage” Notification That Haunts Your Nightmares Has Finally Met Its Match With A Samsung T9 Portable Ssd
Review: “I’m really impressed with the Samsung T9 Portable SSD! The read and write speeds are insanely fast, making file transfers a breeze. It’s super compact and lightweight, so I can easily carry it around for school, work, or gaming. Setup was simple, and it feels really reliable. Definitely worth the investment for anyone who needs speed and portability!” – Yanni Chen
Image source: amazon.com, Yanni Chen
#14 You Can Be The Person Who Has Finally Mastered The Art Of Not Having Their Luggage Explode On The Baggage Carousel With A Set Of Samsonite Hardside Expandable Luggage
Review: “Beautiful and prefect for kids travel. Small fit for carry on amd 7 days trip to Orlando. Great value for 2-luggages. Wheel spin 360 and easy of use: to open and close. Quality is great for the brand.” – -JP-
Image source: amazon.com, Ryan Zulawski
#15 Your Desk Is About To Get A New Security Guard Who Is An Expert At Looking Intimidating And Occasionally Falling Over, A LEGO Star Wars Battle Droid With Stap
Review: “Great model, was a fun build and refreshed the nostalgia.” – Matthew
Image source: amazon.com, Kelly Record
#16 The Five-Second Rule Is About To Become A Five-Minute Rule With A Shark Stainforce Cordless Portable Spot, Stain, & Odor Remover Spon
Review: “Great and easy to use. Light weight and great price.” – mom
Image source: amazon.com, HoustonJac
#17 That Awkward, Slightly Singed-Smelling Dance You Do With A Traditional Curling Iron Can Now Be Replaced By The One-Button Magic Of A Chi Spin N Curl Curling Iron
Review: “I finally tried the CHI Spin & Curl, and I have to say — I’m impressed! This tool practically does the work for you. Just place a small section of hair in, press a button, and it automatically spins and curls — no burns, no hassle, just smooth, bouncy curls every time.” – Ann Marie
Image source: amazon.com, Ann Marie
Follow Us