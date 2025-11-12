I Captured Plum Trees Blooming In Japan!

I photographed the spring scenery of Japan this year too.
I Both photographs and videos made beautiful works.
It is a season of plum blossoming.
Cherry blossoms are famous in Spring, but plum blossoms bloom beautifully before cherries.
I photographed expressing mysterious Japanese emotions.
These are all plum blossoms.
Spring is the best season to visit Japan.
You will be surprised to see the beauty of its nature. It is full of blooming trees and that for sure is a breathtaking view.
And I will wait for cherry blossoms.
More info: hidenobu.jp
